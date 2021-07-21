 Skip to content
(CNN)   This may have worked for Bugs Bunny, but it doesn't work in real life   (cnn.com) divider line
23
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have made the left turn at Albuquerque
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So sawing off Florida and watching it float away is still an option?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of reassuring to see that level of stupid isn't unique to American plague rats... :/
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Singing to the guy hunting me doesn't work?

Next you are going to tell me sticking my finger in the end of a shotgun won't keep it from firing.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Except apparently it literally would have worked if he hadn't changed in mid-flight.

Their security theater is an elementary school production.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Actually it sounds like it would have worked had the guy not changed into his normal clothes on the flight.  He couldn't stand to wear that full-body shroud for a few extra hours, but I bet you my next paycheck he insists on women wearing them at all times in public.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Daffy Duck as Carmen Miranda
Youtube gZOhsVdFA2Y

gotta give Daffy the edge on this one
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Singing to the guy hunting me doesn't work?

Next you are going to tell me sticking my finger in the end of a shotgun won't keep it from firing.


It still fires, but the blast blows back into the shooters face.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Charge him with assault.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: Singing to the guy hunting me doesn't work?

Next you are going to tell me sticking my finger in the end of a shotgun won't keep it from firing.


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It has worked in real life before, just ask W.L. Mackenzie.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/Fled to the US dressed as a woman after a failed rebellion against the Crown in Canada ~1837
//Canadian history is zany.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: IamTomJoad: Singing to the guy hunting me doesn't work?

Next you are going to tell me sticking my finger in the end of a shotgun won't keep it from firing.

It still fires, but the blast blows back into the shooters face.


Same effect as ACME dynamite then?

When I was a kid I thought ACME was short hand for "shoddy craftsmanship"
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Entitled coonts: not just in America!

/yay?
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ant this page is the Rare Unicorn of a CNN page without an autostart video.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: It has worked in real life before, just ask W.L. Mackenzie.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 480x601]

/Fled to the US dressed as a woman after a failed rebellion against the Crown in Canada ~1837
//Canadian history is zany.


Yikes, that would be one fugly woman.
 
honk
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: /Fled to the US dressed as a woman after a failed rebellion against the Crown in Canada ~1837
//Canadian history is zany.


There were similar Union claims about Jefferson Davis fleeing at the end of the Civil War.
And possibly J. Bruce Ismay getting onto a Titanic lifeboat.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"What's up, doc?"
"Sir, please tilt your head back so I can do this covid test."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


so...he's hiding in the stove eh?
 
GameSprocket
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He would have been OK if he would have done the other Bugs Bunny trick.

"You are under arrest."
"Oooooohhh no I'm not!
"Oooooohhh yes are!
"Oooooohhh no I'm not!
"Oooooohhh yes are!
"Oooooohhh yes I am!
"Oooooohhh no you're not! Get out of here!
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

