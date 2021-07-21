 Skip to content
(AP News)   Morocco denies using spyware to target French officials but will most assuredly round up the usual suspects   (apnews.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Neocolonial governments using spyware to target the former colonial powers?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Targeting the KING's cellphone is bold though, Cotton.
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At least they'll always have Paris.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



Here's looking at all your texts, kid.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LOL
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [cheatsheet.com image 850x542]


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
voodoolady
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I think this thread will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There is absolutely nothing shocking about this. At all.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The revenge of Carthage on the Empire...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flexflint
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Half of Morocco can't read or write anyway. Doesn't amount to a hill of beans.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: [cheatsheet.com image 850x542]


User name checks out.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this applies to any French situation.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anyone know Moroccan?
 
quatchi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Flipped 'em, for real.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
