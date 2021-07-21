 Skip to content
(AP News)   Hoes gonna hoe   (apnews.com) divider line
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek
Youtube NJO7hcinS-U
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If yee remind people of the proverb that brethren doth come before gardening implements, then so shall yee be banned for misogyny.

Yet here we are with this thread title.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: [YouTube video: Jeopardy! 10/8/2004 - Ken Jennings' "Hoe" Moment | #RIPAlexTrebek]


The judges should have given that one to him.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockport "Rakes" represent!!
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Arcadia University feels your pain, Lady.

Pssst....they were called Beaver College until 2001 wen all the net-nanny software kept them from being found on the internet.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The idea of facebook having a call center is hilarious.  Imagine if you could drag facebook-police into every single argument, ever.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Licata received a notification that Facebook automatically disabled commenting on a post because of "possible violence, incitement, or hate in multiple comments."
The offending comments included "Kill them all. Drown them in soapy water," and "Japanese beetles are jerks."

This is why AI was a bad movie.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The World's Biggest.... | Corner Gas Season 1
Youtube Q_NjgpNKCdE
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would like to take a moment to vociferously agree with whoever posted that the push-pull hoe is the best weeding tool you can buy if you have entire beds to clear out.  Before discovering that, I would have recommended the stirrup hoe, which is still a pretty great tool.  But push-pull hoes are the truth.

The world needs to know.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NJO7hcin​S-U]


...and we are done here.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I would like to take a moment to vociferously agree with whoever posted that the push-pull hoe is the best weeding tool you can buy if you have entire beds to clear out.  Before discovering that, I would have recommended the stirrup hoe, which is still a pretty great tool.  But push-pull hoes are the truth.

The world needs to know.


I'm getting pretty tired of all these bots that flood social media with messages from Big Hoes.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't be fooled. This is part of the ongoing war on Christmas. We'll just giggle about the gardening groups being censored, but the practice is just a smokescreen for the battle they really care about: silencing Santa.

Which might be just as well. I'm not fooled by the cute costumes and calling them elves. Santa is using child labor!
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: BeesNuts: I would like to take a moment to vociferously agree with whoever posted that the push-pull hoe is the best weeding tool you can buy if you have entire beds to clear out.  Before discovering that, I would have recommended the stirrup hoe, which is still a pretty great tool.  But push-pull hoes are the truth.

The world needs to know.

I'm getting pretty tired of all these bots that flood social media with messages from Big Hoes.


Something something onlyfans something something.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dirt Rakes is the name of my Merry Melodies Tijuana Swing fusion orchestra.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As long as it isn't a group for people marrying garden tools.  You can't turn a hoe into a housewife.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Every day goes by, I'm more and more happy that I've never used Facebook.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Facebook sent a notification that said "We reviewed this comment and found it goes against our standards for harassment and bullying."

Can't they at least send a message that an algorithm flagged it? "we reviewed" sounds like an actual person looked it over.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: I would like to take a moment to vociferously agree with whoever posted that the push-pull hoe is the best weeding tool you can buy if you have entire beds to clear out.  Before discovering that, I would have recommended the stirrup hoe, which is still a pretty great tool.  But push-pull hoes are the truth.

The world needs to know.


Yow! that's an expensive hoe. Looks interesting but I'm cheap, so I'll probably stick with my trusty old hoe. Works fine if I keep it sharp.
 
Snort
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
biatches and hoes make my zucchini grow.
 
MrScruffles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they haven't figured out that they shouldn't be using Facebook by now, they deserve the consequences of their ignorance.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Having actual moderators would cut into their insane profits, so if-then statements coded by college dropouts it is.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q_NjgpNK​CdE]



I was here for the Corner Gas.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
