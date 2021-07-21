 Skip to content
 
(Mother Jones)   Leave it to the Japanese and their weirdness to up the level of Olympic mascots being the stuff of nightmares
45
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but here is the stupid, creepy Atlanta 1996 Olympics mascot with something even worse:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yes, but here is the stupid, creepy Atlanta 1996 Olympics mascot with something even worse:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]


Whatisit?
A farkin' cry for help, that's what it was.

/native Atlantan. Don't get me started on the flaming french fries or country fair midway.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size

"I will give you $750 American dollars for one liter of your urine."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like every other mascot/figure that's come out of Japan in the last 30 years
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they have tentacles? No? Then it's not quite nightmare material, is it?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is pleasantly benign compared to my actual nightmares.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Do they have tentacles? No? Then it's not quite nightmare material, is it?


One mans nightmare is another mans wet dream.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So many people find just about any little thing to be "horrifying" or "nightmare fuel".  It must be really tough to be that fragile.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the article author is a pussy.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else thinking of watching just for the trainwreck factor? Last story I read said the triathlon beach smelled like a sewer.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yes, but here is the stupid, creepy Atlanta 1996 Olympics mascot with something even worse:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]


I don't think that's an expression of excitement.  I think it's being abducted by the b-movie psycho on the left and pleading for help.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FunkJunkie [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk, looks like a pretty normal pokeman to me.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FunkJunkie: Idk, looks like a pretty normal pokeman to me.


What I was gonna say.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What sort of nightmares are people having? They're just a normal run-of-the-mill characters.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightmares? They're cute. Look at some of the horrific past Olympic mascots and these are completely mundane.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to say, with the long list of horrible mascots in the past and Japan's colorful history I was primed to be horrified.  Then I saw the mascots and thought...  Meh?
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That tried way too hard..

and still failed.
 
Tomoko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Yes, but here is the stupid, creepy Atlanta 1996 Olympics mascot with something even worse:

[upload.wikimedia.org image 220x324]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all Olympic mascots have been bad. Seoul's was alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Barcelona then tried to do... something, and produced this pantsless guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighZoolander: That tried way too hard..

and still failed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrug* I kinda like them.

But yeah, the "stuff of nightmares" hyperbole is stupid.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
aremmes:
Barcelona then tried to do... something, and produced this pantsless guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are pretty normal Japanese anime animals, nothing like that rainbow monkey with a penis they got in London.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just be grateful that the Japanese didn't give us another mascot that awakens a new and confusing feelings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel dumber for having clicked on that.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe I've seen too much anime, but those don't creep me out at all. Olympic mascots are always weird, but I do hope one day we get something genuinely unsettling.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That ain't nuthin, wait for Rule 34.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's shockingly normal, and the Japanese have mascots all over the place. The city I lived in had one.
gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: aremmes:
Barcelona then tried to do... something, and produced this pantsless guy.

[Fark user image 460x276]


Olympic ring pubes. That's a new one.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: They are pretty normal Japanese anime animals, nothing like that rainbow monkey with a penis they got in London.


But enough about Boris.
 
Katwang
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The cute little anime kitty will be a forgotten has been in less than a year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JRoo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: aremmes:
Barcelona then tried to do... something, and produced this pantsless guy.

[Fark user image 460x276]

Olympic ring pubes. That's a new one.


Honestly, I'm somewhat surprised it took this long. I mean, this is Fark.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As far as mascots go, and especially from Japan, that's not at all nightmarish or weird or creepy.
 
Campanula
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those are the least horrifying things to come out of the pandemic or Japan since December 2019. MJ needs to dial it back a bit.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I want to see an Olympic mascot that is really out there and cannot even be described as alive. Like a glowing dodecahedron that bounces around and spouts heckling profanities at the athletes in an inhuman voice
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Theeng: That's shockingly normal, and the Japanese have mascots all over the place. The city I lived in had one.[gaijinpot.scdn3.secure.raxcdn.com image 850x634]


now I'm craving Kare Risu
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Also, that is horrifying and the stuff of nightmares? Even kid me would roll my eyes at that.  The worst thing I can say about them is I keep forgetting what they look like.

/I essentially grew up online in the 90s and I'm a furry.
//Wouldn't a nightmare mascot just be gorgor?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We Americans lost the right to call other countries' mascots nightmarish when we birthed Gritty.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: We Americans lost the right to call other countries' mascots nightmarish when we birthed Gritty.


Hey the salt lake city mascots were kinda cute.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

berylman: I want to see an Olympic mascot that is really out there and cannot even be described as alive. Like a glowing dodecahedron that bounces around and spouts heckling profanities at the athletes in an inhuman voice
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 224x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
