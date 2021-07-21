 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 2 St. Louis)   Man finds alligator in backyard, learns it's legal to have a pet alligator in Missouri after it promises to restore the one-true timeline   (fox2now.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Felidae, Chris Suljak, Bi-State Wildlife Hotline, Missouri State statute, mountain lion, nonhuman primate, educational institution, poisonous reptile  
•       •       •

170 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 7:20 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Shine On You Crazy Diamond
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
See you later,
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I know Wildwood is in the far western edge of St. Louis County, but I have never heard of an alligator sighting before.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sonny Crockett retired to Branson
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark you subby, for reminding me I have nothing to look forward to on Wednesdays anymore
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If it was trying to eat his cat, he may have averted (or perhaps only delayed) the nexus event that prunes our branched-off timeline.

/what, you thought the Cubs winning the World Series and Trump becoming President in the same year was normal?
 
lurkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: I know Wildwood is in the far western edge of St. Louis County, but I have never heard of an alligator sighting before.


Alligator shirt, mayyy be....
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: If it was trying to eat his cat, he may have averted (or perhaps only delayed) the nexus event that prunes our branched-off timeline.

/what, you thought the Cubs winning the World Series and Trump becoming President in the same year was normal?


Lions winning the Superbowl is the Nexus event that ends the MAIN timeline, and he who remains comes back and kills all Loki's that ever existed

/I don't write for a reason
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.