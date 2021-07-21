 Skip to content
(Today)   Taco Bell is the latest restaurant to have supply chain issues, increased demand for seashells   (today.com)
26
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
IDIOCRACY Clip - State of the Union (2006) Terry Crews
Youtube ig446isvXlI


NSFW language
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Chuckling at the headline becuse my local Taco Bell is *on* the beach:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are the horse processing factories running behind?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are the horse processing factories running behind?


No, they've run out of behind, which is the problem.
 
Flincher
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Taco Bell
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SwordBuddha
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We runnin outta burrito coverins agin?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Temporary shortages caused by quickly changing consumer preferences as we transition out of a pandemic?  Thanks, O'Biden.  He's had 6 months to build up our strategic hot sauce reserves, and he has failed.  Welcome to Jimmy Carter 2.0.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
taco bell employee told me there was a "national shortage of everything right now," and i have decided to get my economic news exclusively from drive thru employees from now on

Hehe. No one ever asks the drive thru employees for practical advice, it's always just about food. I should try this
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been to TB twice in the last two weeks. They have the sign up saying some things may not be available, but everything I ordered was there.

A friend of mine couldn't get tomatoes at one location though.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Third world nations affected by COVID not supplying enough rat meat anymore?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As of mid-May, my girlfriend and I are back to dining out in sit-down restaurants for Date Night, since we're both fully vaccinated against COVID and things are opening back up.  The places we go to are mid-level; a good bit farther up the scale than Taco Bell, but not really what you'd call "fine dining".  Our experiences have been kind of hit-or-miss: greatly simplified menus, and "old favorite" dishes at a few places not really being up to what we're used to.  We're not sure whether it's ingredient shortages, or whether the experienced chefs at these places found other work and didn't come back, or both.
 
helper_monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I've been to TB twice in the last two weeks. They have the sign up saying some things may not be available, but everything I ordered was there.

A friend of mine couldn't get tomatoes at one location though.


Part of the problem is that the managers likely don't have the flexibility to supplement ingredients from different sources. It's not like there's a national tomato shortage. But Taco Bell probably gets its tomatoes pre-chopped in big bags from one or two suppliers.

If the manager could just run down to the local farm stand they would have plenty of tomatoes.
 
ILoveBurritos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Chipotle is the one that makes people shiat themselves, subby.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ILoveBurritos: Chipotle is the one that makes people shiat themselves, subby.


I heard Chipotle is being crippled by an e. coli shortage.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ILoveBurritos: Chipotle is the one that makes people shiat themselves, subby.


BILLY MAYS HERE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ILoveBurritos: Chipotle is the one that makes people shiat themselves, subby.


Bloody diarrhea.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know everybody's shiat is all emotional right now, but lets take a moment to bask in the glory that is the beachside Taco Bell posted above.
 
focusthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The spice must flow!
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crap! Now how am I going to enact my evil plans of using Taco Bell food on Yellowstone's digestive system? Damn you people!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: Eightballjacket: I've been to TB twice in the last two weeks. They have the sign up saying some things may not be available, but everything I ordered was there.

A friend of mine couldn't get tomatoes at one location though.

Part of the problem is that the managers likely don't have the flexibility to supplement ingredients from different sources. It's not like there's a national tomato shortage. But Taco Bell probably gets its tomatoes pre-chopped in big bags from one or two suppliers.

If the manager could just run down to the local farm stand they would have plenty of tomatoes.


What you say sounds in line with what my friend said.  He asked about it and they told him they usually get 4 units of tomatoes and only received 1, so it didn't seem like they were doing much about trying to get more.  There is a large grocery chain 1/4 mile down the street that I am certain has plenty in stock.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Past Taco Bell trips left me with so many damn hot sauce packets that I have a desk drawer at work half full of them. (Staff members were just throwing handfuls in the bag at the drivethrough.)

Imma see if I can start up a side hustle in black market Taco Bell sauce.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I am disappointed.  22 comments and no "Enchirito, or back to the burger."

There, I've posted it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

helper_monkey: Eightballjacket: I've been to TB twice in the last two weeks. They have the sign up saying some things may not be available, but everything I ordered was there.

A friend of mine couldn't get tomatoes at one location though.

Part of the problem is that the managers likely don't have the flexibility to supplement ingredients from different sources. It's not like there's a national tomato shortage. But Taco Bell probably gets its tomatoes pre-chopped in big bags from one or two suppliers.

If the manager could just run down to the local farm stand they would have plenty of tomatoes.


That supplier is called Yum! Brands. On top of the percentage of revenue franchisees have to pay them, I'm sure they're forced to buy their ingredients from them for "quality control" and "$afety" reasons.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby took a long walk just to get into the way-back machine for this headline. But it was still worth it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
