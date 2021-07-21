 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   The latest fashion trend in Paris is brown underwear   (cnn.com) divider line
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's no cunning linguist, that's for sure.
 
Pextor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadpool approved.
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pextor: Deadpool approved.


"Fetch me my brown trousers" is a joke way older than the Deadpool movies.

http://www.allthingsboat.com/best-nau​t​ical-joke-ever/

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/BringMyBrownPants
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The latest fashion trend in America is "going Commando."

/change my mind
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More details and excerpts from the self-serving French incident report here: http://avherald.com/h?article=4​da9fc9a​&opt=0

Colossal controller error, but fortunately both the aircraft were on the ball and visibility was good enough for them to see each other.   The scapegoating of the United crew for their radio call is pure French bullshiat.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was Gene Simmons in Paris?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fry United
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Merde
 
larunu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My friend has been an air traffic controller for 20 years. YOU GUYS HAVE NO IDEA! Ignorance is bliss. You want to hear a ATC yelling "execute" about as much as you want to see a bomb tech running past you. "The FAA requires that applicants be 30 years old or younger when they apply to the job, and controllers must retire at age 56"  They are also overworked.
 
debug
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Probably not the "latest" fashion trend since it happened a year ago.
 
comrade
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
weird. I worked on some voice recognition ai system 20 years ago and part of my research was the successful application of these systems in air traffic control. There's a limited vocabulary in air traffic control that you have to understand and so it's easy to determine conflicts in orders.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Warthog: More details and excerpts from the self-serving French incident report here: http://avherald.com/h?article=4d​a9fc9a&opt=0

Colossal controller error, but fortunately both the aircraft were on the ball and visibility was good enough for them to see each other.   The scapegoating of the United crew for their radio call is pure French bullshiat.


The comments after the referenced article have a strong sniff of PolTab95...
 
Gramma
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm so glad that I have a job where a major screwup just means that I have to work a weekend or two to fix it.  Nobody dies.
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

larunu: My friend has been an air traffic controller for 20 years. YOU GUYS HAVE NO IDEA! Ignorance is bliss. You want to hear a ATC yelling "execute" about as much as you want to see a bomb tech running past you. "The FAA requires that applicants be 30 years old or younger when they apply to the job, and controllers must retire at age 56"  They are also overworked.


There are people who actually roleplay ATC in Microsoft Flight Simulator. That's a little too realistic for me, I stick with the simulated in-game ATC. But if you've got live traffic simulated in-game the ATC for busy airports like Atlanta, JFK, Heathrow, de Gaulle etc is going at a constant clip.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To be fair, the French are well known for slipping the tongue.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gramma: I'm so glad that I have a job where a major screwup just means that I have to work a weekend or two to fix it.  Nobody dies.


Conversely, I work in a job where I can minor fark up a LOT and it's not a big deal at all, but a major fark up and somebody does die.

Life is weird.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Female like controlling detected.
 
powhound
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Female like controlling detected.


Fark and all but some things are not needed ... ever. My flight instructor I was working with pre-Covid on my instrument rating is female. She's also a controller. And she's awesome.
 
