20
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Anyone go to odds on whether or not this will lead to rioting
 
neongoats
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
50 year dry spell? What, are they trying to be a Cleveland sportsball team?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Local TV coverage from Milwaukee.

https://www.tmj4.com/live
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't ask me.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Timberwolves will get it next year. You can do it Kevin Love!
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Now comes the worst part of the sports year until football starts back up. Anyways, congrats Bucks and the people of Wisconsin. Have farkin fun!
 
dickymug
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Anyone have an explanation for the 2X NBA Champions shirt means?
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For once Milwaukee has a reason to be drunk.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Local TV coverage from Milwaukee.

https://www.tmj4.com/live


Jesus Christ I'm not a single mask what the fark people
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dickymug: Anyone have an explanation for the 2X NBA Champions shirt means?


That they are.now two time champions.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A great story for the American Dream too with Giannis finally winning a championship.

He was a beast tonight so he and his team deserve this win.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

waxbeans: Mrtraveler01: Local TV coverage from Milwaukee.

https://www.tmj4.com/live

Jesus Christ I'm not a single mask what the fark people


Even if there wasn't a pandemic, no way in hell I would be in that crowd.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, this is a nice distraction from Aaron Rodgers rejecting a contract with the Packers.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Where does Giannis rank as all time PF now that he is a two time MVP and champion?
 
demonfaerie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The headline should have been, Aaron Rodgers gets his second ring.
 
illegal
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't watch much basketball, seemed like the suns lose the ball often, is this normal?
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was like he pushed his two MVP trophies to the center of the court as if he were betting all in. And then he dropped 50.
 
demonfaerie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Mrtraveler01: Local TV coverage from Milwaukee.

https://www.tmj4.com/live

Jesus Christ I'm not a single mask what the fark people


Masks are done except for the coasts.

Which is bad.
 
