(CNN)   Keith Raniere, who is predatory, convicted, incarcerated for 120 years, and broke, is ordered to pay $3.46 million to some of his victims. Clare Bronfman and Allison Mack, who are predatory and not broke, are serving light sentences   (cnn.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't that just Typical of the Rich geting off or light time for a heinous Crime & the poor have to hang around in Prison for a much longer time for the same Crime that got em into handcuffs/Prison in the first place.
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
fark off with that MRA shiat. This guy was the big fish and for once they big fish is getting gutted.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not really familiar with Bronfman's story but based on the descriptions I've read concerning her involvement with the cult, Alison Mack was a victim before she became a predator.  She also plead guilty.

Hence the lighter sentence.
 
covfefe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Insain2: Isn't that just Typical of the Rich geting off or light time for a heinous Crime & the poor have to hang around in Prison for a much longer time for the same Crime that got em into handcuffs/Prison in the first place.


Can I ask where you went to School?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Man, who ever thought that a hot chick could be crazy?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not nearly enough.
 
