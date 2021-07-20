 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Found a giant goldfish in a lake? That's nice. Guess what someone in Oregon found   (cnn.com) divider line
17
    More: Scary, Columbia River, aquarium's staff, Columbia River Maritime Museum, cool fish, aquarium plans, local organization, large eyes, Fish  
•       •       •

618 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I can find opah filets at the fish market two blocks away from my house and I live in NorCal. Stupid Oregonians
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
D.B. Cooper?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Whatever it was, it was probably on fire
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
they found a pacific ocean fish on a pacific ocean beach? blimey!
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone else read it as Oprah for a second? Sorry, I'm in the middle of a bought of insomnia. Pretty fish. He should mount it.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:

The aquarium added that one lucky school group will get the chance to be part of the dissection.

Or, as we called it at school, kitchen duty.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The species is usually found in temperate and tropical waters.

And now it's in Oregon.  That's comforting.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And the reason for the scary tag is what exactly subby? It looks weird?
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: And the reason for the scary tag is what exactly subby? It looks weird?


Maybe it was for this... something

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

daffy: Did anyone else read it as Oprah for a second? Sorry, I'm in the middle of a bought of insomnia. Pretty fish. He should mount it.

Did anyone else read it as Oprah for a second? Sorry, I'm in the middle of a bought of insomnia. Pretty fish. He should mount it.


I mean, if you're into that kind of thing.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stupid mobile.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Very surprised they did not try to blow it up with dynamite.


Never change Oregon.
 
Insain2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sure it wasn't a baby Whale thingy.....???
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Found a giant goldfish in a lake? That's nice. Guess what someone in Oregon found

media.altpress.comView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

daffy: Sorry, I'm in the middle of a bought of insomnia.


You should probably sell it.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Badafuco: daffy: Did anyone else read it as Oprah for a second? Sorry, I'm in the middle of a bought of insomnia. Pretty fish. He should mount it.

I mean, if you're into that kind of thing.


img.maximummedia.ieView Full Size
 
detonator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I found a giant beaver once
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.