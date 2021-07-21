 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSDK St. Louis)   Missouri woman finds worst possible way to invite herself to breakfast   (ksdk.com) divider line
13
    More: Awkward, dining room, John Blume, Truck, dining room table, Affton Tuesday morning, surprising culprit, man, car  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 1:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohh YEAH!
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So folks just have 'whole house' cams now, like dashcams? Just in cast some insane shiat goes down?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in this *case, the show was poorly cast
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he should have had a few more crosses on his walls
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awful lot of crosses on one wall - which I'm gonna guess a bunch of folks are gonna say worked out for him.
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess he should have had a few more crosses on his walls


[shakes fist in impotent rage at the heavens]
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess he should have had a few more crosses on his walls


To be fair, HE'S ALIVE.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the cardboard cutout guy sponsored by Lowe's?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he saved by the crosses?  OR CARDBOARD JESUS?
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scalpod: So folks just have 'whole house' cams now, like dashcams? Just in cast some insane shiat goes down?


It's for his onlyfans page.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
house looks like a girl's bedroom
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Guess he should have had a few more crosses on his walls


Imagine if those are how they keep count of their victims.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.