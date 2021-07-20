 Skip to content
 
(WINK Fort Myers)   What can you do when a man shows up at elementary school, flying Nazi flags, yelling profanities from sidewalk at kids, parents, teachers? Apparently nothing   (winknews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Anywhere else that would be disorderly conduct....if he weren't supporting the police.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Menacing is a crime in most places, and a often a felony if targeting kids or minorities. Seems like a protective order should be put in place immediately, IMHO.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Run his face and actions on social media. Get him fired and exposed. He wants exposure so accommodate him.

/also, where's antifa to slug him?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: Menacing is a crime in most places, and a often a felony if targeting kids or minorities. Seems like a protective order should be put in place immediately, IMHO.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.


Everyone should menace Trump until they change the law.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PGPD told us its officers are aware of the man on the sidewalk the past two days. The police department says the safety of students, staff and parents are top priorities.

Unless, of course, he's white and a Nazi, in which case f*ck all y'all for going against our brother.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You use it as a teaching moment; children can understand that some people are a little broken in the head.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know what I'd like to do

/A little batting practice
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just tell them there is a Trump rally down the street. That should take care of them for awhile.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd probably ask him what his rates for entertaining at Bat Mitzvahs was before assisting him with his new "disappearing flagpole" trick.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Get him fired and exposed.


If this guy has a job, I'll buy you a Coke.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[BettyWhite.jpg]
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents of students who attend Sallie Jones Elementary School in Punta Gorda filed a report with police about a man they say has swastika flags and visits outside the school with them, while shouting at parents dropping their kids off.

It sounds like he's starting to campaign for office as a Republican.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give each kid a slingshot and a bag of marbles. They'll figure it out.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In the UK they have ASBO.
In the US we have harassment, intimidation, disturbing the peace. Depends which laws the cops and judges feel like enforcing. If any.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wrist rocket and a bag of 100 marbles from the five and dime repelled many enemies back in the 70's...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fire a couple of warning shots.  Into his face.
 
Flincher
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This isn't a bad way to deal with a nazi infestation 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Wrist rocket and a bag of 100 marbles from the five and dime repelled many enemies back in the 70's...


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Show them its fearures.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Wrist rocket and a bag of 100 marbles from the five and dime repelled many enemies back in the 70's...


That or a bike-by dirt clodding would have gotten the point across.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, he's just your typical MAGA Trump voter - it would be horribly BIAS to sanction him for merely expressing his free opinion that all inferior races should be ruthlessly gassed and exterminated.  No harm, no foul, right?
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Poe: Walk the Walk
Youtube lEEunvd7ZX8
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shoot him.

He's threatening the kids' lives.

Not kidding.
 
khatores
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Menacing is a crime in most places, and a often a felony if targeting kids or minorities. Seems like a protective order should be put in place immediately, IMHO.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.


These people are best ignored. Giving them attention does 99% of the work for them. They show up and do a little show, and pretty quickly piss everyone off and the whole world knows about it. They become famous, get supporters and so on.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

khatores: fragMasterFlash: Menacing is a crime in most places, and a often a felony if targeting kids or minorities. Seems like a protective order should be put in place immediately, IMHO.

Oh wait, Florida? Y'all signed up to be surrounded by stupid.

These people are best ignored. Giving them attention does 99% of the work for them. They show up and do a little show, and pretty quickly piss everyone off and the whole world knows about it. They become famous, get supporters and so on.


Unfortunately the first three sentences are pre-internet tactic and the last is post-internet unintended consequences.
 
Dryad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What can you do when a man shows up at elementary school, flying Nazi flags, yelling profanities from sidewalk at kids, parents, teachers?

In Florida? Most likely make him a teacher.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You deploy the bagpipes. That's what you do.
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nytmare: In the UK they have ASBO.
In the US we have harassment, intimidation, disturbing the peace. Depends which laws the cops and judges feel like enforcing. If any.


Yeah it's a little weird the "e can't charge him with anything".

Uh yeah you can, you can arrest for the number of crimes above, or just "arrest" him take to to another part of town, tell him to cut that shiate out and kick him loose.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: You deploy the bagpipes. That's what you do.


Best solution yet. One annoying windbag gets drowned out by another.
 
paulleah
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Run his face and actions on social media. Get him fired and exposed. He wants exposure so accommodate him.

/also, where's antifa to slug him?

/also, where's antifa to slug him?


It's the city's mayor.

They left that out.
 
