 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   BOOM   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 1:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh damn. That's not good.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Flooding in China? You don't say...
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That guy sounds remarkably calm considering he's looking at a mushroom cloud.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yesus farking weebles!
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC, those shockwaves ...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was that 3 or 4 shockwaves visible.
You know, in all the excitement, I kinda forgot, myself.
I do feel lucky not to be within 10000 miles of that place.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a huge fire bAll
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That explosion was so powerful it blew the night away.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a spicy meatball!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The physicist in me went "Amazing shock waves," but then the human in me went "People died," and now I feel bad..
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Liquid aluminum and water are quite explosive.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Holy shiatsnacks!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Probably eliminating evidence of the covid labs
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?


Yes, aluminum.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?


Ammonia is a byproduct of aluminum smelting. It's flammable range is about 15% -  33% in air. Mostly water hitting molten metal, it's creating steam very quikcly
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?


It's a steam explosion
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: That guy sounds remarkably calm considering he's looking at a mushroom cloud.


A mushroom cloud is just the shape you get from a large explosion.  If you are far enough away, it's simply a good time.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guess Little League has to switch to wood bats.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou​?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody dipped an Oreo in a glass of 1% milk and it exploded.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


Oh my god.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


No shiat, that thread is horrible to see.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


The Progressive Insurance ad stuck in the middle isn't appropriate.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark I am disappoint
Beastie Boys - Dr. Lee, PhD
Youtube sUpWndT6Y1o
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


I will be shocked if anyone on a subway car survived.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)

I will be shocked if anyone on a subway car survived.


In an aluminum mine?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not all the rains fault. Upper snow capped mountains are providing most of the runoff.
Global warming and all.
Fark user image
It's not the heat, it's the humidity.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ok guys, for the last time. Germany is more of a cautionary tale than a role model.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?


Yup aluminum
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

mag1c14: #Zhengzhou - as a result of the flooding an aluminium producing factory exploded. https://t.co/GPAdWGCFNC


Holy shiat now THATS a shockwave
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Molten aluminum not only is hot enough to generate steam, but it also reacts with water stripping out the oxygen and leading to a hydrogen explosion.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Looks like Dildo Baggins made it to Hordor.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Those blast waves were pretty crazy.  Water to molten aluminum will detonate like that?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Massive flooding in China right now with several dams breached.

I don't know what happened to this poor guy, but I don't imagine it ends well.

https://twitter.com/S7i5FV0JOz6sV3A/s​t​atus/1417565753058996227
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

revrendjim: The physicist in me went "Amazing shock waves," but then the human in me went "People died," and now I feel bad..


It can be both.

Personally, I'm curious as to why these metal factories are so explosive.
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


Christmas I didn't need to cry tonight.  That stuff is terrifying
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Somebody dipped an Oreo in a glass of 1% milk and it exploded.


media.giphy.comView Full Size


/i got that reference
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Linky explaining what happened from a chemical point of view:
https://hackaday.com/2020/12/30/water​-​and-molten-aluminium-is-a-dangerous-co​mbination/
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

revrendjim: The physicist in me went "Amazing shock waves," but then the human in me went "People died," and now I feel bad..


The engineer in me said, "You better duck!"

/seen enough vids with shockwaves approaching clueless camera operators
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: revrendjim: The physicist in me went "Amazing shock waves," but then the human in me went "People died," and now I feel bad..

It can be both.

Personally, I'm curious as to why these metal factories are so explosive.


Part 1: Water + molten metal = instant steam explosion. There's a great/terrifying fail video from a factory monitor camera in a steel smelter when some fuqtard decided it would be a good idea to toss a water bottle into the smelter (spoiler, white hot molten steel flying everywhere = bad).

Part 2: 2 Al + 3 H2O => Al2O3 + 3 H2. Aluminum reduces water making aluminum oxide and hydrogen. For solid aluminum this ends with the formation of a passivation layer about 10nm thick. But now you have molten metal by a huge cloud of hydrogen. Chemical explosion time!
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Hashtag #zhengzhou shows a crapload of terrible videos in the last 12hrs
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Zhengzhou?​src=hashtag_click

(warning some are graphic and disturbing)


For some reason the people trapped in the subway car with water up to their shoulders freaks me out the most, they're stuck inside a tin can with no way out.
https://twitter.com/EddieDu5/status/1​4​17485354924400647
https://twitter.com/EddieDu5/status/1​4​17486775568711681
 
rummonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?


bottle hit molten steel
Youtube 78CBUcGtfOs
The video above is just from somebody throwing a 20 oz bottle into a vat of liquid metal.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: Liquid aluminum and water are quite explosive.


Stibium: Molten aluminum not only is hot enough to generate steam, but it also reacts with water stripping out the oxygen and leading to a hydrogen explosion.


IIRC, a couple engineers floated the idea that on 9/11, melting aluminum from the airplanes/building interacting with the fire extinguishing system/water pipes in the Towers was a contributing factor to their collapse.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It seems the coup was foiled.

really, nada.
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: revrendjim: The physicist in me went "Amazing shock waves," but then the human in me went "People died," and now I feel bad..

The engineer in me said, "You better duck!"

/seen enough vids with shockwaves approaching clueless camera operators


The gamer in me is still thinking..... ...headshot?...what does that have to do with anything?
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: gopher321: Not an engineer, but does an aluminum smelting facility store explosive chemicals?

It's a steam explosion


GabeN should be more careful with those crazy sales.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.