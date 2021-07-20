 Skip to content
 
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Couple ransacks, robs dollar store. No word on where they plan to retire with $27 worth of stolen treasure   (cbs58.com) divider line
8
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not even worth it. What were they thinking?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the parking lot...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had time to stage up front and evacuate the customers, but no one thought to stake out the rear exit?

pffff
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the Everything's A Dollar store. I liked to go there and price check everything.
Hey. How much is this?
It's a dollar.
Well how much is this?
It's a dollar.
How much are these two?
Two dollars.
This balloon has a hole in it. How much do you want for it?
A dollar.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the bill collector has been bothering them and they heard that crime doesn't pay?

/I'll show myself out
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At least they didn't have to get all dressed up like they were going to Walmart
 
