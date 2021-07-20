 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Blog Toronto)   "Fearless" gym too afraid to let unvaccinated people be members. Wait, no, vaccinated people. No vaccinated people allowed   (blogto.com) divider line
31
    More: Facepalm, Vaccination, founders of a gym, Public health, Vaccine, Smallpox, Immune system, Business owners, gym's boxing club  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 10:04 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rule makes no sense, but I think they should do what they feel is best. And if membership rates fall into the toilet, they can enjoy that too. I assume Toronto has lots of options for people who want to work out.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet there's a bunch of people who have to be at that gym in 26 minutes...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Just like the Shakers, people like that* should die off and be lost in the annals of history except as the occasional worst example.

*the antivaxxers
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they figure the 'roids will whoop the 'rona.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when NY health department shut down the Hell Fire for being a raging hot spot of disease? Yeah...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah shut his ass down.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Good. Just like the Shakers, people like that* should die off and be lost in the annals of history except as the occasional worst example.

*the antivaxxers


Shakers at least had some interesting furniture styles.  These people won't leave much more than a ripple in history.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: These people won't leave much more than a ripple in history.


Not true: they will "live on" as shining examples of what not to do.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A few weeks from now, we'll be reading the headline, "Toronto" gym closes shop. The e invisible hand giveth and it taketh away.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.


Kinda self selecting. How many rational/vaccinated people will be OK with going someplace that's mostly anti-vaxxers?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.


Well, you can log in to the government portal and get a proof of vaccination... so I assume that any plague rats that want to join the gym can log in and show that they don't have a record of vaccination?

Remember, this is Canada where healthcare is under provincial mandate. The government has our records of vaccination. I'm not in Ontario, but where I am you get a QR code associated with your name and vaccination record (available 2 weeks after your second vaccination) - any business that wants/has to to impose vaccination mandates can scan it with an app (that verifies that it is going to the correct website) and gives either a green checkmark or red X and the name associated with the QR (to prevent someone sharing their QR with an unvaccinated person).
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Famous last words.

Actually the famous last words will be 'I wish I had gotten the vaccine.'
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rob Ford died too soon to enjoy this.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.


The weights are only magnetized to your bicep if you're vaccinated.
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Morons of a feather.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.


Hopefully they'd be smart enough to stay the fark away from that gym.  Why would anyone with an IQ above room temperature want to go near that place?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NuvvuNikki: Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.

Well, you can log in to the government portal and get a proof of vaccination... so I assume that any plague rats that want to join the gym can log in and show that they don't have a record of vaccination?

Remember, this is Canada where healthcare is under provincial mandate. The government has our records of vaccination. I'm not in Ontario, but where I am you get a QR code associated with your name and vaccination record (available 2 weeks after your second vaccination) - any business that wants/has to to impose vaccination mandates can scan it with an app (that verifies that it is going to the correct website) and gives either a green checkmark or red X and the name associated with the QR (to prevent someone sharing their QR with an unvaccinated person).


Exactly! QR codes are bulletproof. No one can create one except the proper authorities.
 
Shryke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yeah shut his ass down.


You are somewhat aptly named, Chairman.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We're Fearless!

But we're a-scared of vaccinated people...
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't give assholes like this the publicity they are obviously seeking.

Let them just die.
 
trialpha
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Exactly! QR codes are bulletproof. No one can create one except the proper authorities.


Kind of hard to fake when it's just a link to part of an authority run website.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Turns out it's not really about personal choice for them, is it. It's about doing the opposite of whatever the smart people are strongly advising.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Does the gym take out life insurance policies on all the members or something?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The gym probably won't be able to expand to new locations.

The biggest vaccination campaign in history is underway. More than 3.67 billion doses have been administered across 179 countries, according to data collected by Bloomberg. The latest rate was roughly 32.8 million doses a day.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jtown: Combustion: But...how can you prove a negative? What's to stop a vaccinated person from saying "Nope, never had it."? There's no card that shows you don't have it, you just...this is just...damn people are dumb.

Hopefully they'd be smart enough to stay the fark away from that gym.  Why would anyone with an IQ above room temperature want to go near that place?


https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.cnn.​c​om/cnn/2021/07/16/us/los-angeles-count​y-mask-mandate/index.html

"The order will require masking indoors regardless of vaccination status, Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said in a news conference Thursday."

Hmmm, that seems strange. What's the vaccination for again? Just kidding. Who cares if it does anything. People need to shut the eff up and do what they are told. It's not your body and it's not your choice. This is not the 20th century. It's the 21st century.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well there is seldom a shortage of used gym equipment available on the cheap. Thanks for keeping that trend popping, I guess.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow. At my gym we had to prove vaccination status with our CDC cards to be allowed in maskless.

I like my gym.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.