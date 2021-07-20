 Skip to content
 
(WTOP)   DC area Mormon Temple, "Surrender Dorothy," will be open to us heathen May next year before re-consecration   (wtop.com) divider line
neilix [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does anyone have a picture of that graffiti on the bridge over the DC Beltway?
It amused me while I drove under it many years ago, and I have been thinking about it and smiling, and wishing I had taken a photo of it while Mrs. Neilix drove.

I tried a google search or two but struck out.
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilix: Does anyone have a picture of that graffiti on the bridge over the DC Beltway?


Certainly!

It's changed a bit over the years from the subtle:

Fark user imageView Full Size


To the bold:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But the forces of evil always stand ready to thwart those of the good:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please sign our guestbook!
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
s19499.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably a tactic to try to get converts: "See the inside of our forbidden temple for the first time, now take home The Book of Mormon and some pamphlets!"
 
ko_kyi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can't wait to get a good look at the Golden Plates.  Hope they are on exhibit.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Probably a tactic to try to get converts: "See the inside of our forbidden temple for the first time, now take home The Book of Mormon and some pamphlets!"


I'm a DC area art historian, so I'd go just to check out the architecture.

/singing "dum dumdum dum dum" the whole time because I was raised in Monmouth county and have thus reached peak asshole
 
WyDave
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A SLC friend refers to those as the "tours before they spray for Gentiles"
 
