(CNN)   Reason that you behave badly when you are away from home: You don't have your empire anymore   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Stupid, England, English go en masse, Tourism, English people, United Kingdom, stereotypical English person, British people, Anglo-Saxons  
•       •       •

I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You think it's bad now, you should have seen how we used to behave when we did have it.
 
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: You think it's bad now, you should have seen how we used to behave when we did have it.


Like this?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Benin_E​x​pedition_of_1897
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I had an empire at some point?
...
Huh.
...
I'd like it back, please.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thousand mile rule.

When you're more than a thousand miles away from home, nobody know who you are and you can do what you want.  (well... in the olden days anyway before the internet)
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't seem like people hate them abroad.

They most certainly hate them abroad.

/sorry Americans, this applies to you too
//granted this mostly applies to cruise shippers
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
British soccer hooligans are being retired in favour of tourists from the CCP...
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not that the English/Brits drink more than, say, Germans.

They simply can't handle their booze.

I've been to pubs in Europe where everyone is drinking the same amount, but by the end of the night the Brits are the only ones ready to fight or fark their own reflection.
 
anuran
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The stereotypical English person abroad speaks English -- slowly, loudly and deliberately -- instead of learning the local language,

This is one of the reasons I've been reluctant to travel. I only have English and some French and feel self-conscious not being able to read and speak the local language.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BunkyBrewman: Thousand mile rule.

When you're more than a thousand miles away from home, nobody know who you are and you can do what you want.  (well... in the olden days anyway before the internet)


Amsterdam is a £60 flight from Gatwick and every asshole in the city past dark is a Brit.

Every. Single. One.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x565]


That expands the definition of autoerotic
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: [external-preview.redd.it image 850x565]


Elastica - Car Song
Youtube djjw3BKUV28
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait until the Americans get the same treatment.
 
nbt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Je suis Canadien.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

anuran: The stereotypical English person abroad speaks English -- slowly, loudly and deliberately -- instead of learning the local language,

This is one of the reasons I've been reluctant to travel. I only have English and some French and feel self-conscious not being able to read and speak the local language.


With languages - as with women - you'd be surprised what you pick up if you're not afraid of failing.

I speak English and Dutch fluently and, as a result, German passably. I speak decent enough Spanish, French and Italian just from travel - and from lots of nights of being the last one to leave the bar.

/Not Mandarin tho
//Been to China four times on business - and my buddy in Beijing is an interpreter - and I still can't speak a damn word
 
chapman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Amsterdam is a £60 flight from Gatwick and every asshole in the city past dark is a Brit.

Every. Single. One.


Amsterdam was a huge disappointment. It was white trashier than Vegas. Guys, weed isn't that hard to find, stop acting like it is 1995.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Interesting the the guy making the claims of empire, racism etc is a Brit while a foreigner says the Brits are the least racist.

"They tend to be the most friendly, humorous and charming -- and in my experience, they are also the least racist of the Europeans."

No one hates the English as much as the English elite. George Orwell said that seventy years ago and it hasn't changed much.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: anuran: The stereotypical English person abroad speaks English -- slowly, loudly and deliberately -- instead of learning the local language,

This is one of the reasons I've been reluctant to travel. I only have English and some French and feel self-conscious not being able to read and speak the local language.

With languages - as with women - you'd be surprised what you pick up if you're not afraid of failing.

I speak English and Dutch fluently and, as a result, German passably. I speak decent enough Spanish, French and Italian just from travel - and from lots of nights of being the last one to leave the bar.

/Not Mandarin tho
//Been to China four times on business - and my buddy in Beijing is an interpreter - and I still can't speak a damn word


Before splitting my ex took me to her home city of Beijing. Scary knowing that if we got separated there I'd be farked. I had lists of phone numbers and would take pictures of street signs and major intersections near where we were staying so I could at least navigate back on my own. The Chinese like to pretend they all know English and they use English on signs all over the place but the majority of it is incomprehensible.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chapman: towatchoverme: Amsterdam is a £60 flight from Gatwick and every asshole in the city past dark is a Brit.

Every. Single. One.

Amsterdam was a huge disappointment. It was white trashier than Vegas. Guys, weed isn't that hard to find, stop acting like it is 1995.


Get out of the Centrum and it's better. But yeah, check out Utrecht if you want to see what an actual Dutch city is like.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I had an empire at some point?
...
Huh.
...
I'd like it back, please.


Out of some crazy garbage called the blood of the exploited working class
But they've overcome their shyness now they're calling me your Highness
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Boy I sure was worried a bit that stereotyping was being put in the bin. Geez, if someone can't judge and condemn an individual by their chance birth in some geographic location, what do we really have?
 
chapman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Get out of the Centrum and it's better. But yeah, check out Utrecht if you want to see what an actual Dutch city is like.


Stayed in Utrecht a few nights and it was charming. I am glad we opted to stay in Haarlem and take the train into Amsterdam. It was also a fine city to visit with a bustling town and a reasonably calm night life with plenty to see.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chapman: towatchoverme: Amsterdam is a £60 flight from Gatwick and every asshole in the city past dark is a Brit.

Every. Single. One.

Amsterdam was a huge disappointment. It was white trashier than Vegas. Guys, weed isn't that hard to find, stop acting like it is 1995.


But casual public consumption is nice and sadly rare.

A good outside table at a relaxed place on one of the canals is a nice experience, mostly for the people watching.

Even if the smoke is terrible.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't travel internationally as a kid, or in college (Canada doesn't count). I was almost 30 when I first go to go overseas.

Point being, a had this very specific idea of what British people were like. It was basically Sophie Turner and Jude Law. At the very least, they were a bit reserved and prudish. I mean, their idea of the most white trash (they call them chavs, apparently) thing they can think of is wearing Burberry hats for fark sake.

Boy was I wrong. It was more like in Christmas Carol when Scrooge is being visited by the ghost of Christmas future and goes into that dingy, drippy underworld where that dude is buying stolen items.

Thing is, and I understand that Europeans can travel more easily and affordably then we can, but this was an expensive spot. And these red faced, drunken farks were acting like it was the last night of a state fair.
 
Fano
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Interesting the the guy making the claims of empire, racism etc is a Brit while a foreigner says the Brits are the least racist.

"They tend to be the most friendly, humorous and charming -- and in my experience, they are also the least racist of the Europeans."

No one hates the English as much as the English elite. George Orwell said that seventy years ago and it hasn't changed much.


Your average Brit utterly defines themselves as "sensible" in every way so of course they can't be racist in a nation that's 90% white, 6.8% South Asian, 3% African descent, o.7% East Asian, and whatever teeny % left over to be Arab, Hispanic, or unclassified
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: anuran: The stereotypical English person abroad speaks English -- slowly, loudly and deliberately -- instead of learning the local language,

This is one of the reasons I've been reluctant to travel. I only have English and some French and feel self-conscious not being able to read and speak the local language.

With languages - as with women - you'd be surprised what you pick up if you're not afraid of failing.

I speak English and Dutch fluently and, as a result, German passably. I speak decent enough Spanish, French and Italian just from travel - and from lots of nights of being the last one to leave the bar.

/Not Mandarin tho
//Been to China four times on business - and my buddy in Beijing is an interpreter - and I still can't speak a damn word


Ican't even figure ouy where the words are.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ouy =out.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least they keep their towels off the beach chairs...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: It doesn't seem like people hate them abroad.

They most certainly hate them abroad.

/sorry Americans, this applies to you too
//granted this mostly applies to cruise shippers


Unless you look to Canada or Mexico, everywhere is abroad. England gets it easy at 32 miles.
 
