 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   We heard you like yachts, so we're building a 99 meter long yacht that has docking bays for two smaller yachts   (yankodesign.com) divider line
16
    More: Weird, Yacht, Internal combustion engine, Lazzarini Design Studio, Port, Deck, Port wine, Hybrid vehicle, Diesel engine  
•       •       •

344 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jul 2021 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Lazzarini team estimates the building cost to be roughly around $300,000,000 USD

But in the meantime your $300 million will buy you a lot of neat concept drawings.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty neat what our betters are doing these days.

/break's over you lazy bums, back to work with y'all
//s
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much more do you have to pay to make it not be hideously ugly?  Monaco will ban that thing.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is it for Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg? According to fark those are the only obscenely wealthy people on the planet.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Is it for Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg? According to fark those are the only obscenely wealthy people on the planet.


What what about Oprah Buffett Tesla
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Is it for Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg? According to fark those are the only obscenely wealthy people on the planet.


A billionaire does not have to be in the Zuck/Bezos range to be "obscenely wealthy", and to be able to afford this. All billionaires are obscenely wealthy.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
For slightly less than one percent of that, I could make them a much better shiny video. I'd throw in making the thing look less like an off-brand plastic tub toy for free.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TBH this guy popped up in a drawer yesteerday and i still thought he was cool

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThunderPelvis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, that is really going to meet all of my supervillain needs, but I have some concerns. Is it, perchance, assembled by small children under backbreaking conditions? I'd be just so disappointed if it is made by well-compensated workers in an industrialized country. I'm happy to pay the ridiculous amount of money, but I'd like some reassurance that the vast majority of it will be trickling to the top.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some billionaires actually want to help people shiat comfortably without contaminating the only fresh water supply for their family and neighbors. And then there are the yacht guys who pay the likes of Jimmy Buffet multi-million $ amounts to hang out and jam with them for the weekend.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
at that point it's called a ship
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ThunderPelvis: Wow, that is really going to meet all of my supervillain needs, but I have some concerns. Is it, perchance, assembled by small children under backbreaking conditions? I'd be just so disappointed if it is
made by well-compensated workers
in an industrialized country. I'm happy to pay the ridiculous amount of money, but I'd like some reassurance that the vast majority of it will be trickling to the top.


You can be happy that this part will not really be true.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I dub thee The Xzibit!
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SafetyThird: Is it for Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg? According to fark those are the only obscenely wealthy people on the planet.

What what about Oprah Buffett Tesla


For all the times I've seen, "We oughta be jacking up the taxes on fat cats like _______," never have I seen that blank filled in with "Oprah".
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: Is it for Musk, Bezos or Zuckerberg? According to fark those are the only obscenely wealthy people on the planet.


Likely a boutique cruise line. Few of these mega yachts are actually owned by people.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.