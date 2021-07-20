 Skip to content
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fruit flies are annoying.

Especially when you can't figure out how they're getting in.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so fun fact:  Brewers just gave up a 2 run homer.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: The fall of ancient Rome was caused by gross amounts of bribery and corruption. And aliens. And bears.

Mostly bears.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dance Party: Fruit flies are annoying.

Especially when you can't figure out how they're getting in.


The flies are coming FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE!!!
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: vacuuming used to be my favourite  chore. Now I hate it.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: if you slap on your belly like a drum while screaming "bumble bee service me" in a Denny's bathroom you'll get escorted out of the building.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.


Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the moon landings were faked after the entire program had to be scrapped due to intense lobbying from the cheese industry.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Fun fact: if you slap on your belly like a drum while screaming "bumble bee service me" in a Denny's bathroom you'll get escorted out of the building.


Sir, this is an Arby's.
 
rcf1105 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MethySophocles: Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.


Those are just fruit fly larvae. The flies are real.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: 40% of sick days are taken on Mondays and Fridays.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MethySophocles: rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.

Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.


My nephew ate watermelon seeds this weekend. I told him he might grow a watermelon in his belly. He looked terrified.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dogs can't look up.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Fun fact: if you slap on your belly like a drum while screaming "bumble bee service me" in a Denny's bathroom you'll get escorted out of the building.


I have to try this.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: MethySophocles: rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.

Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.

My nephew ate watermelon seeds this weekend. I told him he might grow a watermelon in his belly. He looked terrified.


You're a good aunt.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: You can eat nothing but Heinz tomato ketchup for the rest of your life.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: MethySophocles: rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.

Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.

My nephew ate watermelon seeds this weekend. I told him he might grow a watermelon in his belly. He looked terrified.


Once, there was this guy who breathed in some redwood seeds and they found a baby sequoia growing in his lung.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you keep making that face, it'll stay that way.

It'll be an improvement, really.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: Wherever you go, there you are.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: This Thread just went green.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: fly_gal: MethySophocles: rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.

Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.

My nephew ate watermelon seeds this weekend. I told him he might grow a watermelon in his belly. He looked terrified.

You're a good aunt.


I truly am. I showed him where the frogs come out in the morning.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MethySophocles: fly_gal: MethySophocles: rcf1105: Fruit isn't real. They just put sugar into vegetables.

Who put the seeds in?

It was probably an echidna. They have 4 dicks.

My nephew ate watermelon seeds this weekend. I told him he might grow a watermelon in his belly. He looked terrified.

Once, there was this guy who breathed in some redwood seeds and they found a baby sequoia growing in his lung.


See, that makes more sense because your lungs dont have stomach acid in them.

At least I hope not.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: Fun fact: This Thread just went green.


I saw that too
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Non Sequitur Man: ThomasPaineTrain: Fun fact: if you slap on your belly like a drum while screaming "bumble bee service me" in a Denny's bathroom you'll get escorted out of the building.

I have to try this.


Blast this whilst slapping:

Mephiskapheles - The Bumble Bee Tuna Song
Youtube 63nMcrwporQ
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: Fun Fact: You can eat nothing but Heinz tomato ketchup for the rest of your life.


Fun fact: this is true of literally anything. Even tiny toy traffic cones. But if you breath one in they'll find a tiny toy traffic cone in your lung later.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.


How does that work?
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: Don't bait the admins
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sarahthustra: Dogs can't look up.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nor can cats. You gotta tie an eggplant on em first though. I don't make the rules.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: The planet Mercury is, on average, closer to Earth than Venus.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun "Fact": Bonobos have been observed making dugout canoes and floating down the Congo in them.
 
sarahthustra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: You gotta tie an eggplant on em first though.


Which was the style at the time.  Now, to take the ferry cost a nickel...
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: raerae1980: Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.

How does that work?


The courts will ultimately decide.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Moby dick was a sperm whale.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn it. Did this just green?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: the correct number of tacos is 3
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: Fun fact: the correct number of tacos is 3


What size?  Normal or those weird small ones?
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fly_gal: Snaps: Fun fact: the correct number of tacos is 3

What size?  Normal or those weird small ones?


Fun fact: the small ones are normal. But it doesn't matter, always 3.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun Fact: Competitive art used to be in the Olympics
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: fly_gal: raerae1980: Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.

How does that work?

The courts will ultimately decide.


I heard a few years ago about an obelisk that Napoleon (?) took from, I want to say, Turkey? Maybe Egypt? And it was going to be repatriated. Does that ring a bell?
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fun Fact: Competitive art used to be in the Olympics


Oh. Did they all have to paint the same thing?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

a particular individual: raerae1980: fly_gal: raerae1980: Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.

How does that work?

The courts will ultimately decide.

I heard a few years ago about an obelisk that Napoleon (?) took from, I want to say, Turkey? Maybe Egypt? And it was going to be repatriated. Does that ring a bell?


*shakes head*
no, it doesn't.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You want Liters?  This is how you get Liters.
 
MethySophocles [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Male tropical-assed golden orb weavers give the ladies backrubs to seduce them.
 
fly_gal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: You want Liters?  This is how you get Liters.


It's probably going to the discussion tab. Who goes there?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

raerae1980: a particular individual: raerae1980: fly_gal: raerae1980: Fun fact: Italy wants a statue we have repatriated back to them but it's a GREEK STATUE.

How does that work?

The courts will ultimately decide.

I heard a few years ago about an obelisk that Napoleon (?) took from, I want to say, Turkey? Maybe Egypt? And it was going to be repatriated. Does that ring a bell?

*shakes head*
no, it doesn't.


Nah, I heard about some napoleon character. He's probably real.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fun fact: this is posting to main
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
