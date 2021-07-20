 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Bay Area)   Hey, free car wash   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
9
    More: Facepalm, time of the crash, mangled fence, San Jose Tuesday afternoon, Photos, crash, pool, scene, car  
•       •       •

565 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 10:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inspector Clouseau: not the best driver
Youtube wSiqYWsFXoM
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car-in-swimming-pool trifecta in play, complete with matching Facepalm tags.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think the engine's flooded.
 
Your_Midnight_Man
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jeremy Clarkson Drives a Rolls-Royce into a Swimming Pool
Youtube MoW-1wZJjng
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"A car crashed into a pool in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department."

Well thank God for the fire department otherwise we would all be wondering what happened.
 
VeeTHis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Damnit, it's not an Infiniti like in the other similar story that was posted earlier today... now there's no cheesy puns to say.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
RIP car wash
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do you know the way to San Jose?
 
jclaggett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.