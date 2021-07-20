 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Oh jeez, another Off Grid Shipping Container hippie wannabe homebuilder vid.... I bet they poop in a plastic bucket and call it luxury living... *watches for a few minutes* oh wow, THIS is how you do it right   (youtube.com)
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I sold my business and..."
"My lot is the smallest at 23 acres."

Ah, not for us poors, I see.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ajgeek: "I sold my business and..."
"My lot is the smallest at 23 acres."

Ah, not for us poors, I see.


"I spent about 450 thousand dollars to build it." (NZD, presumably, so about $310k USD)
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: ajgeek: "I sold my business and..."
"My lot is the smallest at 23 acres."

Ah, not for us poors, I see.

"I spent about 450 thousand dollars to build it." (NZD, presumably, so about $310k USD)


Shipping container homes are prohibitively expensive for something that's dirt cheap and plentiful.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: ajgeek: "I sold my business and..."
"My lot is the smallest at 23 acres."

Ah, not for us poors, I see.

"I spent about 450 thousand dollars to build it." (NZD, presumably, so about $310k USD)


7 years ago, 5 used containers cost 10K. That much land is ridiculous too. That solar setup ain't chump change either.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, no... there is no real benefit to shipping container homes.  Pie eyed hippies thought it would be ecologically friendly without doing the math.

7 reasons why shipping container homes are a SCAM


7 reasons why shipping container homes are a SCAM
Youtube i7yEDz6bCfU
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whoa!  A bucket?  Hey there, big spender.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Using stainless tool chests for kitchen cabinets was brilliant.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meh. Some person that spent their active years working a normal job and then retires in some forest with all that money isn't that amazing, is it? Also, what does she eat?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Meh. Some person that spent their active years working a normal job and then retires in some forest with all that money isn't that amazing, is it? Also, what does she eat?


She mentioned trapping and they showed bits of a garden. Other than that I think pure smugness sustains her.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shipping container housing isn't as cheap as it should be for how crappy it looks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: Shipping container housing isn't as cheap as it should be for how crappy it looks.


The early ones were because they were legitimate scrap that people picked up for almost nothing and refurbished on their own. Then it got picked up as an industry and capitalism did what capitalism does.
 
J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: God-is-a-Taco: Meh. Some person that spent their active years working a normal job and then retires in some forest with all that money isn't that amazing, is it? Also, what does she eat?

She mentioned trapping and they showed bits of a garden. Other than that I think pure smugness sustains her.


I need a large kitchen for all the varmints I catch
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: ajgeek: "I sold my business and..."
"My lot is the smallest at 23 acres."

Ah, not for us poors, I see.

"I spent about 450 thousand dollars to build it." (NZD, presumably, so about $310k USD)

Shipping container homes are prohibitively expensive for something that's dirt cheap and plentiful.


That's because you have to do an absurd amount of shiat to make them actually livable when there is plenty of other already-existing pre-fab housing shiat out there but have some kind of stupid stigma attached to them
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

J.R. 'Bob' Chinaski: GardenWeasel: God-is-a-Taco: Meh. Some person that spent their active years working a normal job and then retires in some forest with all that money isn't that amazing, is it? Also, what does she eat?

She mentioned trapping and they showed bits of a garden. Other than that I think pure smugness sustains her.

I need a large kitchen for all the varmints I catch


Make it large enough and it can be the shooting gallery as well.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I enjoyed it. I even think my wife would live in one kinda. We rented a container on a bamboo farm it was basic yet complete with modern appliances also rural but close to shopping. I would rent one for a few  months just to avoid committing to it without knowing in a day or two it would not work for us.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I make artisinal flowers on etsy for a living. My budget is 1.5 million."
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: God-is-a-Taco: Meh. Some person that spent their active years working a normal job and then retires in some forest with all that money isn't that amazing, is it? Also, what does she eat?

She mentioned trapping and they showed bits of a garden. Other than that I think pure smugness sustains her.


That was my impression as well.
 
