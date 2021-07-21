 Skip to content
(ABC 15) Grand Canyon National Park
Dr.Fey
1 hour ago  
waxbeans
1 hour ago  
You know air conditioning sofas refrigerators and dwellings exist for a reason it wasn't actually fun living in a cave eating half rotting meat while sitting on the floor with a dead animal skin as a only barrier between you and hard rock
 
Madman drummers bummers
1 hour ago  
An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

$10 on "being outdoors"
 
rosekolodny
1 hour ago  
Yep, it'll kill you.

Lots of people underestimate the scale of the thing.  And they don't bring enough water or hide in the shade.
 
ecor1
1 hour ago  
The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

$10 on "being outdoors"


It's a little more nuanced than that it's being outside with no water for protracted amount of time relative to their overall health
 
realmolo
1 hour ago  
I was just at the Grand Canyon a month ago, for the first time. There are MULTIPLE warnings and information and guides about the trails. They tell you not to try them unless you are ready for it. Even the easy trails are tough if you are not used to walking for miles at a time. On sloped trails, no less. It's surprisingly exhausting if you aren't used to it. Hiking even easy trails is a lot harder than just walking on a sidewalk. And most people in the United States can't even walk a couple of miles on a sidewalk without quite a bit of effort.

I feel bad for this guy and his family, but he obviously thought he was in better shape than he was. And with the heat...ugh.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

rosekolodny: Yep, it'll kill you.

Lots of people underestimate the scale of the thing.  And they don't bring enough water or hide in the shade.


I was thinking about this while I walked a 1 mile trip and today's awful heat technically it's not that awful for Texas it was 88 degrees, but anyway I was thinking if I'm feeling awful but I'm too far to turn back and not to my destination yet is stopping and wrestling in the shade really going to do anything I'm sincerely asking I don't know to me I've always been the type of let's get her done otherwise we might not get it done at all I just perish out here in this God forsaken son
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

$10 on "being outdoors"


Lots of people do hard hiking cold turkey, so if you're on the verge of a heart attack that's when it'll happen.
 
rosekolodny
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: rosekolodny: Yep, it'll kill you.

Lots of people underestimate the scale of the thing.  And they don't bring enough water or hide in the shade.

I was thinking about this while I walked a 1 mile trip and today's awful heat technically it's not that awful for Texas it was 88 degrees, but anyway I was thinking if I'm feeling awful but I'm too far to turn back and not to my destination yet is stopping and wrestling in the shade really going to do anything I'm sincerely asking I don't know to me I've always been the type of let's get her done otherwise we might not get it done at all I just perish out here in this God forsaken son


If you're near heat-stroke, stopping and resting in the shade might save your life.
 
Fano
1 hour ago  
skinink
1 hour ago  
Before I read the article, I assumed another person fell into the Canyon. I guess it's in our nature to underestimate nature and the great outdoors.
 
ukexpat
1 hour ago  

waxbeans: rosekolodny: Yep, it'll kill you.

Lots of people underestimate the scale of the thing.  And they don't bring enough water or hide in the shade.

I was thinking about this while I walked a 1 mile trip and today's awful heat technically it's not that awful for Texas it was 88 degrees, but anyway I was thinking if I'm feeling awful but I'm too far to turn back and not to my destination yet is stopping and wrestling in the shade really going to do anything I'm sincerely asking I don't know to me I've always been the type of let's get her done otherwise we might not get it done at all I just perish out here in this God forsaken son


You certainly don't want to be wrestling in that heat, way too sweaty.
 
Birnone
1 hour ago  

ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.


They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.
 
waxbeans
1 hour ago  

ukexpat: waxbeans: rosekolodny: Yep, it'll kill you.

Lots of people underestimate the scale of the thing.  And they don't bring enough water or hide in the shade.

I was thinking about this while I walked a 1 mile trip and today's awful heat technically it's not that awful for Texas it was 88 degrees, but anyway I was thinking if I'm feeling awful but I'm too far to turn back and not to my destination yet is stopping and wrestling in the shade really going to do anything I'm sincerely asking I don't know to me I've always been the type of let's get her done otherwise we might not get it done at all I just perish out here in this God forsaken son

You certainly don't want to be wrestling in that heat, way too sweaty.


Resting.
Voice to Text really hates me
 
rosekolodny
1 hour ago  

Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.


LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.
 
Russ1642
47 minutes ago  

ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.


A lot of tourists equate hiking with just taking a stroll. They don't understand that there's a continuum of difficulty from walking a 1 km paved trail all the way to alpine climbing. From what I've heard of the Grand Canyon trails you don't just do these hikes on a whim, even if they're seemingly short little day hikes. I'd sure love to be at the bottom when these fools turn around and discover that going up is waaaaay farking harder than going down.
 
BorgiaGinz
45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Madman drummers bummers: An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

$10 on "being outdoors"

Lots of people do hard hiking cold turkey, so if you're on the verge of a heart attack that's when it'll happen.


When I worked at Phantom Ranch, I'd often see people woefully under prepared for walking even a short distance on the BA, like wearing sneakers and carrying a Coke can. The story doesn't give details, and I don't like blaming the victim. I will say that people forget that hiking the Grand Canyon is like climbing a mountain in reverse; you will require twice the water and energy hiking out that you used hiking in. And now with the current heat wave, you really need to be ready.

1. Be in good shape. Hiking the Canyon is strenuous and not for novice hikers.
2. Boots. You need quality boots like Merrells that you've already broken in. Sneakers will not protect your ankles or grip the ground like boots.
3.Water. Bring more water than you think you will need. A gallon per person is a good idea.
4. Food. You will be expending a great deal of energy, and taking an oat bar or three will give you a needed boost. No chocolate coated bars--that shiat melts.
5. Helicopters are for emergencies only, and they are not free. If your insurance doesn't cover medevacs (I've heard horror stories), you will be on the hook for a hefty sum. You cannot get a helicopter at Phantom because your feet are sore or you don't want to walk any more. You got yourself in, it's up to you to get out.

Also, rangers patrol the BA and South Kaibab, plus there's a station at Indian Garden if you need medical help. But if you are on the South Bass Trail or any of the other less maintained trails, you are on your own.
 
Puffy McBooze
43 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.

LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.


This is true, I find most suicides are from the south rim, most accidental deaths are from North Rim, or dehydrates from the south.

/I once had a convo with a parks guy that removed the "black water" from campsites.  We were at a spot normally rented to corp groups.  He told me three people had died here accidentally, I asked him jokingly how many had been on purpose, he said all the rest of them.
 
rosekolodny
41 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: Russ1642: Madman drummers bummers: An investigation into the hiker's death is underway and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

$10 on "being outdoors"

Lots of people do hard hiking cold turkey, so if you're on the verge of a heart attack that's when it'll happen.

When I worked at Phantom Ranch, I'd often see people woefully under prepared for walking even a short distance on the BA, like wearing sneakers and carrying a Coke can. The story doesn't give details, and I don't like blaming the victim. I will say that people forget that hiking the Grand Canyon is like climbing a mountain in reverse; you will require twice the water and energy hiking out that you used hiking in. And now with the current heat wave, you really need to be ready.

1. Be in good shape. Hiking the Canyon is strenuous and not for novice hikers.
2. Boots. You need quality boots like Merrells that you've already broken in. Sneakers will not protect your ankles or grip the ground like boots.
3.Water. Bring more water than you think you will need. A gallon per person is a good idea.
4. Food. You will be expending a great deal of energy, and taking an oat bar or three will give you a needed boost. No chocolate coated bars--that shiat melts.
5. Helicopters are for emergencies only, and they are not free. If your insurance doesn't cover medevacs (I've heard horror stories), you will be on the hook for a hefty sum. You cannot get a helicopter at Phantom because your feet are sore or you don't want to walk any more. You got yourself in, it's up to you to get out.

Also, rangers patrol the BA and South Kaibab, plus there's a station at Indian Garden if you need medical help. But if you are on the South Bass Trail or any of the other less maintained trails, you are on your own.


I had a GF who got medevac'd from the canyon because sudden, intense kidney infection.  This was years ago and it was at least five grand just for the ride.
 
Billy Liar
41 minutes ago  
Not heard of the coroner virus?
 
rosekolodny
40 minutes ago  

Puffy McBooze: rosekolodny: Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.

LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.

This is true, I find most suicides are from the south rim, most accidental deaths are from North Rim, or dehydrates from the south.

/I once had a convo with a parks guy that removed the "black water" from campsites.  We were at a spot normally rented to corp groups.  He told me three people had died here accidentally, I asked him jokingly how many had been on purpose, he said all the rest of them.


Hey, I never got back to you about that beer you were looking for.  They quit making it (well, they quit putting it in cans).  I looked around the grocery stores to see if they had leftover stock but it was all gone.  Deepest apologies.
 
BorgiaGinz
38 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.

LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.


Mule rides sell out a year in advance and they are not cheap. Even the easy baby ride on the rim will run you more than $150. Also there's a 200 lb weight limit for riders so that will leave out a lot of people.
 
HighwayBill
31 minutes ago  
The time I went to the south rim, I didn't get to hike as far down the Bright Angel trail as I wanted.  We started out hiking down, and it was quite crowded with people going down and coming back up.  We're still not far from the top where the drop off the side of the trail is pretty good, and here comes some group of idiots coming down from behind us wearing flip flops or sandals, almost running down the trail and one of them slips and skids as they go past us on the outside of the trail.  I do have a bit of a fear of heights, and after that I had to nope back up to the top.
 
illegal
27 minutes ago  
Rafting down the river is the only way to go. phark the hiking.
 
azpenguin
27 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.

LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.


You do have to decide ahead of time if you want a mule ride... typically 12 months or so. Only way you can ride a mule to the bottom is as part of a trip with a stay at Phantom Ranch. It's somewhere around $700 for a one night mule trip, including the mule, three meals, and a cabin. (You actually CAN buy snacks and drinks at the bottom, though.)

I've done GC twice in summer, once as a one night rim-to-rim in July and once as just a quick overnight at Indian Garden in August. You gotta be starting those hikes really early or really late. On the July hike I started up from the bottom at 3:15 am and I'd have liked to have started earlier. On the August hike I went and caught sunrise at Plateau, then packed up camp and headed up and was out by 10. I'm desert acclimated, so finishing up around then is fine for me, but no way in hell would I want to be down there later.  I do most of my hiking there in the cooler months. So much better.
 
wax_on
21 minutes ago  
I was there in Nov of 2020. It was below freezing and there was a wind blowing. Kind of unpleasant but we pretty much had the place to ourselves. Still wasn't going to walk down one of those trails and I'm a pretty solid hiker. Had a friend who did rim-to-rim-to-rim, said it was one of the hardest things she'd ever done and she's no snowflake.
 
moothemagiccow
20 minutes ago  
See this is why I don't go outside. We came out of the water, so I don't go back in the ocean. We built houses, no need to go back outside.
 
rosekolodny
13 minutes ago  

azpenguin: rosekolodny: Birnone: ecor1: The day that my family visited the grand canyon we saw people doing so much stupid crap. There are huge signs everywhere warning people that while it might be cool on the rim its hot AF in the canyon. There is no way to get back up except by hiking back up and its really easy to go down farther than you can walk back up. My mom and I hiked for a few hours down the trail and then turned around and came back up, finishing up somewhere around 2 pm, before it started to get really hot. We brought both water and food with us. As we came up we saw a family of people heading down the trail without any backpacks, they were each carrying a soda can.

They probably thought they could buy snacks and drinks at the snack bar when they get to the bottom of the trail, and if they get tired they would take the escalators back up. If they are wealthy they were most likely planning to hire Sherpas to carry them back to the rim.

LOL.  What's funny about that is they have freakin' mule rides.  If you don't want to walk, you don't have to.  You just have to decide ahead of time.

You do have to decide ahead of time if you want a mule ride... typically 12 months or so. Only way you can ride a mule to the bottom is as part of a trip with a stay at Phantom Ranch. It's somewhere around $700 for a one night mule trip, including the mule, three meals, and a cabin. (You actually CAN buy snacks and drinks at the bottom, though.)

I've done GC twice in summer, once as a one night rim-to-rim in July and once as just a quick overnight at Indian Garden in August. You gotta be starting those hikes really early or really late. On the July hike I started up from the bottom at 3:15 am and I'd have liked to have started earlier. On the August hike I went and caught sunrise at Plateau, then packed up camp and headed up and was out by 10. I'm desert acclimated, so finishing up around then is fine for me, but no way in hell would I want to be down there later.  I do most of my ...


Every time I've been up there, I saw the mule people but I didn't know how long you have to book in advance.  It makes sense, given the wait time for boat rides.

Honestly if you know you're going to be there a year from now... start hiking.  Get your body used to walking long distances.  Then you save money on a mule ride and you body works better.
 
rosekolodny
11 minutes ago  
azpenguin:

Also... you're not the only Fark username in Arizona who is a penguin.  I wonder if you guys know each other.
 
Loucifer
7 minutes ago  
Without regular sacrifice, the canyon folk will rise and destroy us all.
 
