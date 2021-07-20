 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   ___________ is the reason Canada has surpassed U.S. on COVID vaccines, Fauci says   (cbc.ca)
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Implicit greatness?

syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can you fit "not having a bunch of sheep-like nationalists who were told by a fake-tan moron that there was no pandemic and the virus was a hoax because it made him look bad" into that tiny space?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The man's right.  Although to a lesser degree it's about mistrust of the government for some of the (mostly underserved) folks.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Surpassed, the US when the US had early and undisputed priority over vaccine access.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Implicit greatness?

Needs more moose.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Needs more moose.

Needs more moose.


namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

"I said MOOSE!"

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Perfectly Canadian.

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"


namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Perfectly Canadian.

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"

Perfectly Canadian.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Perfectly Canadian.

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"

Perfectly Canadian.


Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
says the guy who can't pitch
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Liberal government?

Oh, yeah. I guess I was right.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poutine.
Is it poutine?
 
quizzical
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

"I said MOOSE!"

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"


If you have a problem with the majestic Canadian goose, then you have a problem with me.  And I suggest you let that one marinate.
 
Barbeaubot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Butt stuff?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Poutine?
 
Northern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The most Canadian thing you will see all day.

Needs more moose.

"I said MOOSE!"

The most Canadian thing you will see all day.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"In the butt, Bob?"
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Neither can the Blue Jays.

/ducks


Neither can the Blue Jays.

/ducks
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hockey!

If it's Canada, I'm always guessing "hockey" or "maple syrup". I think hockey makes more sense here.
 
ansius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The US had all the advantages to a speedy roll-out of the vaccine: It had the means of production, it had a Federal Government that was willing to throw whatever money was required at the problem, it had the support of most State Governments. And everything was going fine until...

... the country hit the limits that were imposed by the ego of the previous President, his supporters in the right wing media who continue to push a narrative that tries to make him look good, and the gullibility of the people that listens to them.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Maple syrup?
 
ifky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don Cherry screaming?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No terrorist criminal syndicate allowed to pass themselves off as a political party?
 
jethroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Legal weed?
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Common sense?
Decency?
Socialism?
Liberal Democracy?
Justice?
Truth?
A lack of sufficient Fake News Sources?
Trust in peace, order and good government?
A free and responsable (mostly) press?
A lack of stolen elections?
Every adult suffrage being encouraged and allowed to vote?
The ability to mark your ballot with a pencil without some ass erasing it and "correcting" your wrongly cast vote?

Oh, do tell what Fauci thinks the difference. He is endlessly fascinating to me.
 
RasIanI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Canada wasn't "without" controversy. It just wasn't given much oxygen by institutions, politicians, or people.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Clearly, there's a correlation between vaccine acceptance and getting your milk out of a bag.
 
TheMarchHare
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is it a deep-seated drive to beat America?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh hell, if the Canadian moose and geese team up into some symbiotic relation we are so farked. It'll put Mad Max's Master Blaster to shame.
