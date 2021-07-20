 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   Ford has just issued 3 recalls affecting more than 850,000 vehicles. Perhaps they forgot to build them Ford tough?   (nbc4i.com) divider line
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The did subby.  But it's a comment on their car buying choice:  Ford?  Tough...
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Found On Road Dead
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quality is Job Three
 
spleef420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explorers killing again? What year is this?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fixed Or Repaired Daily
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty impressive.  I can barely recall one vehicle.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ford Exploder recalled again?
I'm shocked.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our fusions, across generations, have been great.  Fantastic cars. Well equipped, spacious, decent mileage, enough power to get out of their own way.

Every single other ford has been a piece of shiat. I hate it, but my ST is a piece of shiat. My mom's focus is a pos. In laws had a focus and an escape that were both garbage. Sister had an escape that was garbage. Friends with newer trucks all have problems.

Not many catastrophic failures, but just nickle and dime things constantly.
 
aremmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Found On Road Dead


Driver Returned On Foot
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aviators again? Well I'm shocked
 
floor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Quality is Job Three


For all the jokes it is still not as problematic as the VW "clean diesel" scandal  and fewer safety recalls then on the 2018 Camry.

/Don't own a truck.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a result of Ford Thinking.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fails ORace Day
 
weapon13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was literally just reading about the Ford Pinto case a few hours ago so getting a kick...
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All joking aside, Ford was the first to introduce the rear window defroster. It was very helpful to keep your hands warm when you're pushing it off the side of the road
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an Escort and the door window exploded going over an ordinary railroad crossing.
 
jlt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: Our fusions, across generations, have been great.  Fantastic cars. Well equipped, spacious, decent mileage, enough power to get out of their own way.

Every single other ford has been a piece of shiat. I hate it, but my ST is a piece of shiat. My mom's focus is a pos. In laws had a focus and an escape that were both garbage. Sister had an escape that was garbage. Friends with newer trucks all have problems.

Not many catastrophic failures, but just nickle and dime things constantly.


I had a 2013 Focus with the dual clutch transmission.  Holy crap was that awful.  Slipped constantly, hesitated so much I had to be careful making left turns in heavy traffic, merging on the expressway was iffy at best, and on and on.
The sad thing is, it was a great little car, other than the transmission. Not really something I can overlook.
My grandfather retired from Ford, my father retired from Ford, my husband will be retiring from Ford September 1st, and I was a contract employee with Ford for years.
I now drive a Subaru.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

floor: FrancoFile: Quality is Job Three

For all the jokes it is still not as problematic as the VW "clean diesel" scandal  and fewer safety recalls then on the 2018 Camry.

/Don't own a truck.


They didn't sacrifice virgins like the Mayans or massacre Jews so it's perfectly acceptable. If it's not the worst thing then no one should have any reason to complain.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Of the Hill - It's a FORD
Youtube FGI3WO7jK9w
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ok, they have the problem circled.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American cars are the worst. They break soon and often.

The couple times I've looked at a car, I've bought a Honda.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
approved by the mod still trying to justify driving a 98 camry.
 
Grand_Theft_Audio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, my Subaru has an open recall for a similar part.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm starting to think quality control is an issue for american auto manufacturers.

You'd think they would have been embarrassed and ashamed enough by now to fix it. Or, at least, people would stop buying them until they did.

/it's american assembled anyway, not american made.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Found On Road Dead


SloppyFrenchKisser: Fixed Or Repaired Daily


...and we are done here.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a Ford escort, put 180,000 miles  on it before it gave up the ghost
Ford Ranger for 16 years, never had anything but oil changes and routine maintenance.
Currently own a focus with 60,000 miles on it.
Never had any issues with my Ford vehicles.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Third generation (98-2000) is a solid truck. I still see them on the road often and I have one myself with 250k miles on it. Not sure what they did with the body on those but it is incredibly rust proof compared to other vehicles in the same era.
 
wild9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wild9: Third generation (98-2000) is a solid truck. I still see them on the road often and I have one myself with 250k miles on it. Not sure what they did with the body on those but it is incredibly rust proof compared to other vehicles in the same era.


Bleh....Ford Ranger
 
dobro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Recalls are a fish job. Get the car in the shop, fix some minor problem for free, then look for something else to fix. And there's always something.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ford admits when their vehicles have problems and recalls and fixes them as soon as they become aware of it. Unlike some other companies I could name that deny there is a problem until enough people have died that they can't anymore.

/1990 mustang with 240,000 miles
 
b0rg9
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Must've been the "military grade aluminum", whatever the f*ck that is.
 
tuxq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: Ford admits when their vehicles have problems and recalls and fixes them as soon as they become aware of it. Unlike some other companies I could name that deny there is a problem until enough people have died that they can't anymore.

/1990 mustang with 240,000 miles


https://the-business-scholar.blogspot.​com/2014/06/ford-pinto-ethical-analysi​s.html?m=1

The Pinto would like to have a word.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, COVID cars.  The only riskier bet is a brand new model.
 
Likwit
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Impossible. I've been assured that the only cars that need recalls are EVs, and that legacy auto will absolutely put safety above all else.

Fake news.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Rear suspension toe link.

The toe jams?
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spleef420: Explorers killing again? What year is this?


1519?
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Farking Old Rebuilt Dodge
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You take the number of cars on the road, A.
Multiply it by the probable rate of failure, B.
Then multiply that by the average out of court settlement, C.

A times B times C equals X.

If X is less than the cost of a recall, we don't do one.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ford inertia fuel shut-off switch. It shuts off the fuel pump for no reason at all. Yay!
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: American cars are the worst. They break soon and often.

The couple times I've looked at a car, I've bought a Honda.


Did you buy an Accord? If so, it was made in America. Marysville, Ohio, to be specific.
 
