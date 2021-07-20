 Skip to content
 
(NBC New York)   Rogue bull on the loose on Long Island. Kinky   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't bulls often found in mastic?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rouge?

Fark user imageView Full Size
Ugh.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Rouge?

[Fark user image 300x168] Ugh.


Well, it could vague count as "red" from that picture.  Yes, it looks brown, but the line between brown and red in mammals is often fuzzy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Watch out for backstabbing.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Weren't bulls often found in mastic?


and in Shirley.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Here's another famous bull that ran around Long Island...

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size



The story goes...

the Indians made a pact with Smith, an English settler who knew a good real-estate deal when he saw one: He could keep whatever land he circled in a day's time riding atop his trusty bull named ''Whisper.''

A clever man, Smith waited for the longest day of the year, circa 1665, to undertake the trek. He even trotted out one of Whisper's favorite cows the night before to trace the route. Her fetching scent would surely quicken Whisper's pace and get Smith to the end of the 55-mile border in time. He would start at the east end of what is now Smithtown, go south to Raconcamuck, now known as Ronkonkoma, then west to Hauppauge and north along what is today Veterans Highway and on to Town Line Road, which marks the town's western border, and finally north to the edge of Long Island Sound.

At noon, he -- and the bull -- rested. Smith munched on bread and cheese in a hollow, inspiring the name Bread and Cheese Hollow Road. Naturally, Smith got 'round, and Smithtown was his.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
You don't the word 'autochthonous' used in local news publications ever. So who in the world is breeding Greek Cachena cattle in Long Island? They apparently almost went extinct
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, the fence exploded with a mighty crash
As we looked into the sun
And the first one said to the second one there
"I guess we better run"

Bull on the run, bull on the run
And the police man and rancher Sam
Were searching everyone
For the bull on the run, bull on the run
For the bull on the run, bull on the run
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Was he... on the lam(b)?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
