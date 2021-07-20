 Skip to content
 
(KTVO Kirksville)   Andy Kaufman has died. Allegedly   (ktvo.com)
24
    Sad, Iowa barn collapse, Father, Family, Ottumwa, Iowa, son  
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tony Clifton wanted for questioning.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
See, this is why I believe everybody should live in cities. No barns!
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy is really playing the long game..
 
jasroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Andy, did you hear about this one?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he goofing on Elvis?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one came to save the day....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead or alive, he is still a bit of jerk, albeit typically an entertaining jerk.

/everyone has their schtick, I guess
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R.E.M. - Man On The Moon (Official Music Video)
Youtube dLxpNiF0YKs
/oblig
 
Gloucester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Subby.  Any time I see a 'Sinclair' cookie pop-up on my screen, indicating that I can wait till Christmas to see what is behind it unless I accept all their cookies -   I hit the close button.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Is he goofing on Elvis?


Yes, actually.  He became a hunk of burning love right then and there.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gloucester: Dear Subby.  Any time I see a 'Sinclair' cookie pop-up on my screen, indicating that I can wait till Christmas to see what is behind it unless I accept all their cookies -   I hit the close button.


So much this. Their cookie screen is borderline Orwellian. When you accept their cookies it proceeds to make 120+ xhr requests, one for each of their news sites. Legit dark patterns.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there an ostrich involved?

/allegedleys
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, now be quiet, I will pay $1000 to any barn that will beat me in this collapse.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Gloucester: Dear Subby.  Any time I see a 'Sinclair' cookie pop-up on my screen, indicating that I can wait till Christmas to see what is behind it unless I accept all their cookies -   I hit the close button.

So much this. Their cookie screen is borderline Orwellian. When you accept their cookies it proceeds to make 120+ xhr requests, one for each of their news sites. Legit dark patterns.


I just accept all cookies and auto delete them after 5 mins.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Gloucester: Dear Subby.  Any time I see a 'Sinclair' cookie pop-up on my screen, indicating that I can wait till Christmas to see what is behind it unless I accept all their cookies -   I hit the close button.

So much this. Their cookie screen is borderline Orwellian. When you accept their cookies it proceeds to make 120+ xhr requests, one for each of their news sites. Legit dark patterns.


Thirded.  Running NoScript (along with uBlock Origin) and if I click on a TV station link and it comes up all gray with no text it's due to trying to access sinclarstoryline.com which I refuse to allow access.  Don't want to get their cooties (cookies?) on my system.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There is no dark side of the moon really, in fact it's all dark...
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was the barn made of cedar ?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Dead or alive, he is still a bit of jerk, albeit typically an entertaining jerk.

/everyone has their schtick, I guess


He always struck me as being on the spectrum. I think it's the way he thought the audiences he infuriated were as delighted with his clever undermining of the trust between performer and audience that he was.
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Dude, my Dad's family is from that area of Iowa.   They have to be distant cousins.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Was the barn made of cedar ?


I thought you wrote Cheddar
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds about right. Faked his own death, moved to a farm in Iowa, had a family.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
cdn3.whatculture.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Chemical Brothers - The Test (Official Music Video)
Youtube yhS9LnDoo_w
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I've repaired a lot of barns.  Chainsaw, jacks, wooden beams for cribbing, turnbuckles and come-alongs.  In VT and upstate NY.  None in Iowa, though.
 
