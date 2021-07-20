 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Insider)   Marriage proposal in front of crowd at baseball game. Also, ring for sale, never worn   (insider.com) divider line
61
    More: Dumbass, Major League Baseball, Proposal, Proposals, video of the moment, Baseball, Minor league baseball, sports-news website, St. Louis Cardinals  
•       •       •

1712 clicks; posted to Main » and Sports » on 20 Jul 2021 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Steven Wooster, a fan who said he was at the Worcester Red Sox game on Thursday,

I see what you did there, Masshole. Very clever.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is blatantly staged.

And I would know, as I did the jumbotron proposal.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
viralviralvideos.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rule 1 - always discuss getting married with the other party before you even consider a proposal.  And for God's sake, ask her if she has any preferred scenarios.  You can still surprise her with the actual proposal - time, place, exact scenario* - but at least you will know about "I absolutely hate it when people propose at sporting events" before you go and make a jackass of yourself.


* My favorite was when my friend's pre-husband made all the arrangements for the proposal with her full knowledge - then did it a week early.  She walked right into her perfect scenario with nary a clue because she already had the day marked on her calendar, so dismissed everything falling into place as just coincidence.  She got exactly what she wanted and was gobsmacked all at the same time.  I on the other hand didn't even realize my wife thought I had proposed until two weeks later...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: This is blatantly staged.

And I would know, as I did the jumbotron proposal.


This is just as bad as the time your dad filmed Fiona breaking up with you.
 
Jingle Strangle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.
 
emonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it isn't staged, I feel bad for both of them.

But, hey, web content.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.


This happened in Boston, not Philly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teddy Brosevelt:
This happened in Boston, not Philly.

Must be why they werent throwing batteries at her.

And him.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my ex and I were together, we went to a Seahawks game after being in the relationship for about 3-4 months.....

And for some reason, she had a strong hunch that I was going to propose, and the Jumbotron would be involved.  I have no idea why she assumed that, because I had no plans to propose that day, and I had to tell her three times before she believed me.

/Thankfully we never got married and I broke things off four years later.
//Holy shiat...my life would have been over if we got hitched.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Rule 1 - always discuss getting married with the other party before you even consider a proposal.  And for God's sake, ask her if she has any preferred scenarios.  You can still surprise her with the actual proposal - time, place, exact scenario* - but at least you will know about "I absolutely hate it when people propose at sporting events" before you go and make a jackass of yourself.


* My favorite was when my friend's pre-husband made all the arrangements for the proposal with her full knowledge - then did it a week early.  She walked right into her perfect scenario with nary a clue because she already had the day marked on her calendar, so dismissed everything falling into place as just coincidence.  She got exactly what she wanted and was gobsmacked all at the same time.  I on the other hand didn't even realize my wife thought I had proposed until two weeks later...


Definitely for Rule 1. If you don't already know the answer is 'Yes', you DO NOT PROPOSE.

And Rule #2 (for stadium/event proposals): MAKE SURE SHE FARKING LIKES THE SPORT! Wife is a die-hard Yankees fan, so a stadium proposal made perfect sense. But if your girl (or guy) doesn't know a lick about the sport, they won't be into it.

She still jokes that I was the only person to actually get her to not pay attention to a Yankees game she was at. The entire game was a complete blur after the proposal.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The son of some friends recently had a surprise proposal with a group of family and friends waiting nearby for a party, but they'd been together for seven years, and the event was closing escrow on the house they were buying together. There were very strong clues she was going to say yes.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.


Instead of a proposal, make it a gender reveal.
You'll get trash thrown at you.  100%
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.

This happened in Boston, not Philly.


In Philly, they throw batteries.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope this guy realizes he just dodged a bullet.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: When my ex and I were together, we went to a Seahawks game after being in the relationship for about 3-4 months.....

And for some reason, she had a strong hunch that I was going to propose, and the Jumbotron would be involved.  I have no idea why she assumed that, because I had no plans to propose that day, and I had to tell her three times before she believed me.

/Thankfully we never got married and I broke things off four years later.
//Holy shiat...my life would have been over if we got hitched.


I like how you tease us with an even better story but then leave it at that.
 
comrade
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

phalamir: Rule 1 - always discuss getting married with the other party before you even consider a proposal.  And for God's sake, ask her if she has any preferred scenarios.  You can still surprise her with the actual proposal - time, place, exact scenario* - but at least you will know about "I absolutely hate it when people propose at sporting events" before you go and make a jackass of yourself.


* My favorite was when my friend's pre-husband made all the arrangements for the proposal with her full knowledge - then did it a week early.  She walked right into her perfect scenario with nary a clue because she already had the day marked on her calendar, so dismissed everything falling into place as just coincidence.  She got exactly what she wanted and was gobsmacked all at the same time.  I on the other hand didn't even realize my wife thought I had proposed until two weeks later...


I'm so confused. Your girlfriend's husband proposed to you two weeks before she proposed to him?
 
thepeterd [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice try but not enough social pressure to get the yes. She should feel too embarrassed to say no.

///asked my wife to marry me her arraignment hearing. Got a Yes with tears.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aungen: Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.

Instead of a proposal, make it a gender reveal.
You'll get trash thrown at you.  100%


If you want to marry somebody shouldn't you already both have a good handle on your genders?

I mean I know communication is hard but ...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aungen: Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.

Instead of a proposal, make it a gender reveal.
You'll get trash thrown at you.  100%


Lots of guys have done gender reveals, usually by running around the field then getting tackled by security. The crowd always cheers.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: I hope this guy realizes he just dodged a bullet.


We really have no idea. It could be her that dodged the bullet. Just because he asked doesn't mean it was appropriate, we don't know how long they've been together.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.


It was in Boston, not Philadelphia.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I would think about divorcing my husband if he had people sing "Happy birthday" in a crowded restaurant. (OK not really, but I'd be super pissed.) I can't imagine why someone would think it's a good idea to propose on camera, in front of thousand of strangers unless the person you want to marry is a world class attention whore.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.

It was in Boston, not Philadelphia.


Best to read through all the comments before hitting respond.  I see Philly and batteries have been well covered
 
WyDave
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Nice try but not enough social pressure to get the yes. She should feel too embarrassed to say no.

///asked my wife to marry me her arraignment hearing. Got a Yes with tears.


At her arraignment hearing? Whoa, your wife is very very naughty naughty... mmmm

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Shatners Agent [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Faked.

'80s Rockets game ruleS
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I asked my wife's family if it was ok to propose to her about a week before I did it.

This was to show respect, when you get married you marry the family too.

/ then night of nice dinner, walk in the moonlight on a beach, ring. That's how it's done.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: I hope this guy realizes he just dodged a bullet.


Tough to dodge a bullet one shoots at oneself.  I'd say she dodged the bullet.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it was real, I consider this guy really lucky.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Russ1642: aungen: Jingle Strangle: I wanna see one where she says yes but instead of applause the crowd boos and throws trash at the couple.

Instead of a proposal, make it a gender reveal.
You'll get trash thrown at you.  100%

Lots of guys have done gender reveals, usually by running around the field then getting tackled by security. The crowd always cheers.


I guess I would cheer for that, too.  But if it was some dummy up there with his girl on the dugout lighting the stadium on fire while holding up a gender reveal sign, it might go differently.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: We really have no idea. It could be her that dodged the bullet.


Ker_Thwap: Tough to dodge a bullet one shoots at oneself.  I'd say she dodged the bullet.


I throw around a phrase that I use a lot here at the house..

"everything happens for a reason"

and if it wasn't meant to be, then, so be it...

Marriage isn't for everyone...


it's possible that she hated baseball and probably didn't want to get proposed at a location like "minor league" stadium....Might've been better off if he proposed at a Taco Bell parking lot.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: I would think about divorcing my husband if he had people sing "Happy birthday" in a crowded restaurant. (OK not really, but I'd be super pissed.) I can't imagine why someone would think it's a good idea to propose on camera, in front of thousand of strangers unless the person you want to marry is a world class attention whore.


I proposed to my wife in front of friends. When we were all younger, about 20-30 of us would gather annually at a friend's family farm for a 4th of July weekend gathering. Wifey and I had been dating a bit over 8 years by the time I popped the question at the bonfire in front of everyone, and I already was well aware her answer would be yes.

I've had people tell me the same thing, that it was rude for me to propose to her in front of people, but she never got that memo and loved the proposal. She was so happy to have friends right there would she could celebrate with, and show off her new ring to.

There's really one hard and fast rule - you play to your audience of 1, the person you're wanting to marry. If it's something they're in to then great, if it's not then don't do it. If you don't actually know how he/she is going to receive how you want to pop the question then you you probably shouldn't be asking the question yet.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

steklo: mongbiohazard: We really have no idea. It could be her that dodged the bullet.

Ker_Thwap: Tough to dodge a bullet one shoots at oneself.  I'd say she dodged the bullet.

I throw around a phrase that I use a lot here at the house..

"everything happens for a reason"

and if it wasn't meant to be, then, so be it...

Marriage isn't for everyone...


it's possible that she hated baseball and probably didn't want to get proposed at a location like "minor league" stadium....Might've been better off if he proposed at a Taco Bell parking lot.


That's just ... strange that you want to hang it on her, and are creating a whole "she's low budget" story.  Maybe they'd been dating for a few months, and considered him just a farkbuddy.

Maybe it's strange I want to hang it all on him... but, the evidence does show that he was hoping to make a public spectacle out of what to my mind at least should be a decision to be made between two individuals.

Maybe we're both wrong.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fake. Staged. Dumb.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Maybe we're both wrong.


I don't have a good track record. I'm probably wrong.

/married 3 times.

never proposal on Xmas.
never propose on a birthday
and never propose at a minor league ballpark.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: steklo: I hope this guy realizes he just dodged a bullet.

Tough to dodge a bullet one shoots at oneself.  I'd say she dodged the bullet.


I agree, she definitely dodged a bullet. Honestly, is there anything more white trash than proposing to someone in public, especially a sporting event?

I'd say she just avoided becoming the wife in "Kevin Can F**k Himself."
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Like a lawyer, never ask a question unless you know the answer. My wife knew I was going to propose before I did, she just didn't know when (though I think she suspected). We had talked about it beforehand.

That said, I call BS.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: When my ex and I were together, we went to a Seahawks game after being in the relationship for about 3-4 months.....

And for some reason, she had a strong hunch that I was going to propose, and the Jumbotron would be involved.  I have no idea why she assumed that, because I had no plans to propose that day, and I had to tell her three times before she believed me.

/Thankfully we never got married and I broke things off four years later.
//Holy shiat...my life would have been over if we got hitched.


For sure. Love's loss is Fark's gain, eh?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't propose in public.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Other users on Twitter wrote that they thought the proposal from the baseball game may have been fake. Green, who was at the Thursday game, told Insider that she believed the proposal may have been a stunt.

Along with the people here who are absolutely sure it was staged, could you be a little more detailed? Like why it would be staged? It's not a gimmick to get buts in seats, the people were already there. It's not something to generate buzz for a radio station, they already have their cushy gig at the ballpark. Seriously, there is just no scenario where a staged marriage proposal that ends in the woman running off and the guy running after here, is worth staging. It's not like they chased the guy down and built a reality show around him. The team is in exactly the same spot they were before the game, except with one more win or loss in the box. They didn't tease the event to get people to come to the game. Nothing has changed, and noting would change if she had accepted the proposal, at least nothing that would have seen any benefit from a stunt. Sure, she'd be engaged to be married, but that's all that would change. The stunt brings nothing to the table.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: steklo: mongbiohazard: We really have no idea. It could be her that dodged the bullet.

Ker_Thwap: Tough to dodge a bullet one shoots at oneself.  I'd say she dodged the bullet.

I throw around a phrase that I use a lot here at the house..

"everything happens for a reason"

and if it wasn't meant to be, then, so be it...

Marriage isn't for everyone...


it's possible that she hated baseball and probably didn't want to get proposed at a location like "minor league" stadium....Might've been better off if he proposed at a Taco Bell parking lot.

That's just ... strange that you want to hang it on her, and are creating a whole "she's low budget" story.  Maybe they'd been dating for a few months, and considered him just a farkbuddy.

Maybe it's strange I want to hang it all on him... but, the evidence does show that he was hoping to make a public spectacle out of what to my mind at least should be a decision to be made between two individuals.

Maybe we're both wrong.


I just think it's farked up that some people will just instantly assume there's something wrong with a woman that doesn't say yes to marry a man (and vice versa, but that's like 5% of the former). We only have literally two facts to work off of:
1. A guy proposed to a woman
2. The woman was not on board

That's literally it. Now, from those facts the one thing we can say for sure is the guy screwed up. If you're asking and the answer isn't yes then you almost certainly screwed up. That's not the kind of question you ever ask without already knowing what the answer is going to be. Because if you don't know then you haven't talked about it with your partner, and you two aren't ready yet.

Other than that, we don't know. Could be they've been dating for 3 weeks and he's getting obsessed and just did something incredibly uncool. Could be they've been dating for 4 years and had only brought it up a little, and she got scared and panicked in the moment. Or she could have been leading him on, but really has no intention of having a long term relationship with him. Or she might be about to leave him.

We don't know. But when people instantly jump to "He dodged a bullet" with no actual facts to come to that conclusion with I think it says more about the speaker themselves than anything else.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My girlfriend and I have talked about marriage (been together 3 years).  Right now, the consensus is no, but neither one of us is going anywhere.  We both know how we feel about each other and would do anything for the other.  That being said, if she asked, I'd say yes.  Also, that failed proposal was completely staged.
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Minor league ballgame proposal: what a story to share with family. Kevin Can F Himself needs to incorporate this into how Kevin married whatshername.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It sounds like someone caught a cab to get back home.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Has anyone mentioned that this is fake, because it looks fake
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TastyEloi: is there anything more white trash than proposing to someone in public


Weird, just look at all of these "white" people.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size



external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Funny... I just searched "man proposes in public". I felt no need to inject race into the equation. And I got just what I was searching for, evidence that it's not only white people who propose in public. As a matter of fact, there were FAR more pics of non-white people.

So shove your race card up your ass.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: He dodged a bullet


I'll explain.

Not every one has a successful marriage. I for one, married  3 times and each time was a disaster. I mention he dogged a bullet because if he did get married, no more BJ's, no more sex, he'll be tied down (ball and chain) and by not getting married to her, would probably had a better life.

But you know, its all speculation.

Maybe she doesn't want to marry him because he plays too much x-box and doesn't devote all he time to her?

Or maybe she hates that he always does the motorcycle throttle movement with his hand before he farts?

We'll never know, so it's fun to make up our own stories about it.

Trust me, I'm not losing any sleep over it.

so have fun with it...
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: [viralviralvideos.com image 500x281]


I don't know what that's from, but wow; that actress totally has Disney/Anime-quality gigantic pretty eyes!
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.