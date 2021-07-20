 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   White Boy Rick sues police officers and FBI agents. Everybody who saw the White Boy Rick movies wishes they could sue the producers, director, and actors   (mlive.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting, Police, United States Marshals Service, Criminal justice, Organized crime, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Sentence, police informant  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
His attorney acknowledged ... that Wershe's constitutional claims [may be] too old to bring to court, but called for justice MONEY FOR THIS PIECE OF HUMAN WASTE BECAUSE LAWYERS GOTTA EAT, TOO, YOU KNOW, regardless.

There, all fixed.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Laches. That is all
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't know shiat about lawyerin', but his lawyer has already acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired but he's gonna go ahead and sue anyway. I hope the judge biatch-slaps this lawyer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Never heard of him. Is he a rapper?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am so glad I chose to not see that movie. Thank you IMDB reviews
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I don't know shiat about lawyerin', but his lawyer has already acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired but he's gonna go ahead and sue anyway. I hope the judge biatch-slaps this lawyer.


There's statutes of limitation on civil suits in the States?
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Honky Hank doesn't approve of this at all.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What was florida prison stint for?
Is he still down here?
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Never heard of him. Is he a rapper?


He was a teenager until the police forced him to become a drug dealer for them. Then they busted him for drug dealing when they were finished using him.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Never heard of him. Is he a rapper?


He was a minor character on "King of the Hill"
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
^ by "teenager" I mean he was a minor child.
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, if his story is true, he could probably get SOMETHING.  Not $100M, but maybe something to retire on
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
White Boy Rick sounds like Stephine joined the...oh. He was actually called that. On purpose.

Um, ok.

I'll put Black Negan here just in case:

Walking Dead Chappelle's Show - SNL
Youtube EG0wQRsXLi4
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't know the full story, and I'm certainly not going to watch the movie. But having a teenager working as a police informant sounds sketchy at best. Kind of sounds like they took him on board, coerced him into doing some crazy shiat, and then arrested him later for being a criminal, after they threw him and with a bunch of criminals. No teenager should be pushed into that kind of stuff.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Hey Nurse!: I don't know shiat about lawyerin', but his lawyer has already acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired but he's gonna go ahead and sue anyway. I hope the judge biatch-slaps this lawyer.

There's statutes of limitation on civil suits in the States?


I have no idea in the world. My Fark GED does not include law, only medicine
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: Hey Nurse!: I don't know shiat about lawyerin', but his lawyer has already acknowledged that the statute of limitations has expired but he's gonna go ahead and sue anyway. I hope the judge biatch-slaps this lawyer.

There's statutes of limitation on civil suits in the States?


Yes. Generally, four years.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chawco: I don't know the full story, and I'm certainly not going to watch the movie. But having a teenager working as a police informant sounds sketchy at best. Kind of sounds like they took him on board, coerced him into doing some crazy shiat, and then arrested him later for being a criminal, after they threw him and with a bunch of criminals. No teenager should be pushed into that kind of stuff.


He was a federal informant, but what did him in was getting romantically involved with the wife of another dealer who was also the daughter of a prominent Detroit politician.

After that, Gil Hill, the Detroit city council president (and Axel Foley's boss in Beverly Hills Cop) made it his personal mission to make sure he got locked away forever.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have actually never heard of this movie, but I have seen Joe Dirt. Good enough?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

berylman: I am so glad I chose to not see that movie. Thank you IMDB reviews


Why? It's actually pretty good.
Falls into the category of crime stories too crazy to be made up.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

imauniter: What was florida prison stint for?
Is he still down here?


He helped organize a car theft ring while in prison, he has since been released after a four year stint and is currently a free man.  For now.
 
squidloe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I saw a tv show where this guy was referenced. It was about the war on drugs or narcos.
 
invictus2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: Honky Hank doesn't approve of this at all.




Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.