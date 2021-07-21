 Skip to content
(ABC News)   CDC reports Delta variant now responsible for 83% of Covid-19 cases. TVA unavailable for comment   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Immune system, Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, Smallpox, Sen. Mitt Romney, immunity wanes, chief Janet Woodcock, GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy  
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are too busy in the jet ski thread.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: [Fark user image 276x183]


I'm guessing JK Rowling won't be flying them any time soon.

/yes, I know they went bankrupt years ago
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MUH FREEDUMBS!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
just plan on wearing a mask regardless.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Time to prune some timelines?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just had(or had not) the Pfizer booster shot because of that
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Its the Chuck Norris of COVID variants. It kicks your ass and just keeps making sequels
 
fngoofy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Time to prune some timelines?


Happening as we speak.... type.... fark.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Rene Russo
Youtube X3toL1Twus4
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media.nbcdfw.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Maybe we shouldn't have been so hasty when Majorie Traitor Greene and the hat lady wanted to wear proof of unvaccination.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What about the Southwest Variant?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Time to prune some timelines?


The one where Trump won in 2016 please.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
America... We half-assed everything, didn't do out homework, showed up and got a 69 on the test. WOOOOOOOOOO We survived everything we're awesome!!!!

Reality:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
blakeosage
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, Romney was really showing his Mormon side there, wasn't he?  Dude, chill out, the CDC isn't going to just say, "Ya know what, go ahead and get more shots!"  Science is at play here, and that takes time.  Sorry, bub.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
COVID playoffs won't be until late Fall.   Sure Delta looks good now, but there's a lot of creativity and strength out there.  Don't order too many Team Delta caps yet.
 
munko
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [media.nbcdfw.com image 850x478]


the super spreaders appear smug. Maybe they are responsible.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: [media.nbcdfw.com image 850x478]


What are you mad about now, Trumper?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Delta variant is over 200 times more transmissible than Alpha, so herd immunity here we come!

Sucks to be you, kids under 12 and anti-vaxxers. We promise to enjoy any cool stuff you leave behind.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Delta variant is over 200 times more transmissible than Alpha, so herd immunity here we come!

Sucks to be you, kids under 12 and anti-vaxxers. We promise to enjoy any cool stuff you leave behind.


I call dibs on comic book collections!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
TWA?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i just re-upped my mask supply.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And after we've all been working at home since March 2020 my work just sent an ominous email saying:

"Living (company name's) culture and values - remaining close to clients and encouraging collaboration & innovation - requires physical presence in the clients office or our offices and is core for (company name) to be successful. "

Yikes.
Doesn't sound good for ol Walker.
I sit right behind a Trumper at work who's probably not vaccinated.
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
TVA is from Loki (as is variant).

/not subby
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do you want an Epsilon Variant? Because this is how you get an Epsilon Variant.
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: TWA?


Nah.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not subby
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Disease has the evolutionary function of culling excess population, generally removing the old, weak, slow and stupid from the genetic gameboard. Those that remain are stronger for it and have access to resources freed up by the formerly living.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Delta variant is over 200 times more transmissible than Alpha, so herd immunity here we come!


It's not "herd immunity" without the immunity. Letting a virus burn its way through an unprotected population until it runs out of victims is called "surrender".
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, the TVA?  I do not want a pruning JUST yet.

Now, mix a little of Delta and Lambda...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We are never getting out of this pandemic now, are we? At least I did my part by getting vaccinated.
 
mjbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Which side is going to lose more people, the left or the right?  There are big groups on the left that don't want to get vaccinated. There is also the right...
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: TWA?


TNA
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind a pruning. I've love to meet other versions of myself.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty sure the Tennessee Valley Authority would rather keep out of this...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I wouldn't mind a pruning. I've love to meet other versions of myself.


I would not.  I *know* what kind of asshole I am.
Now, variants of some of the various redheads I have known through time...
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The CDC will dither on vaccinating kids for at least another 9-10 months and on boosters until everyone currently vaccinated has no detectable titer.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Do you want an Epsilon Variant? Because this is how you get an Epsilon Variant.


Looks like we need an Alpha-Omega Variant™
 
blakeosage
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TnA?

/eip
 
Surpheon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mjbok: Which side is going to lose more people, the left or the right?  There are big groups on the left that don't want to get vaccinated. There is also the right...


The polling is pretty clear on this - the group on the right is way bigger than the left wing antivaxxers.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sugarpuss O'Shea
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: And after we've all been working at home since March 2020 my work just sent an ominous email saying:

"Living (company name's) culture and values - remaining close to clients and encouraging collaboration & innovation - requires physical presence in the clients office or our offices and is core for (company name) to be successful. "

Yikes.
Doesn't sound good for ol Walker.
I sit right behind a Trumper at work who's probably not vaccinated.


Was their a memo to corporations to push "company culture" as the reason we have to be back in the office? I heard the same message at my company, but at least I'm classified as "mobile" and can work from home a few days a week.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mjbok: Which side is going to lose more people, the left or the right?


And there's your problem. America has to be the only country on Earth where the very idea of vaccination against a disease is political.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

munko: BeotchPudding: [media.nbcdfw.com image 850x478]

the super spreaders appear smug. Maybe they are responsible.


They were all vaccinated and on a chartered flight. Still, they should've probably masked up. Breakthrough infections are definitely a thing.
 
exPFCWintergreen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The earliest documented samples of all of the variants designated with a Greek letter i.e. either "variants of concern" or "variants of interest" were collected late last year, prior to all mass vaccination. The next generation of variants spawned under friction by spreading within an insufficiently vaccinated population will be the really fun ones that might've learned a thing or two about mitigating the vaccinated immune response to propagate itself.
 
Surpheon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Do you want an Epsilon Variant? Because this is how you get an Epsilon Variant.


Am I missing an obscure movie reference, or do you not know we're already past epsilon?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We are never getting out of this pandemic now, are we? At least I did my part by getting vaccinated.


Nope. The anti-vaxxers aren't content with just not getting vaccinated themselves, but they also have to keep everyone else from getting vaccinated.

They seem to be actively rooting for the virus at this point. Cults are funny like that.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Who's up for another lockdown?!
 
