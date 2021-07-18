 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Hospital officials in New Jersey: "No vax for us." Hospital in New Jersey: "Well...bye"   (abc7ny.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

THIS.


THIS.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

done in one


done in one
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

^That


^That
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree with the first, second, third and fourth poster.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.


Should be a law passed by congress. Any hospital can fire any worker for not getting the covid vaccination without getting sued.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... muh freedoms. :(
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

So, one hospital has almost three thousand supervisors?
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.


Doesn't matter. The EEOC issued guidelines that allow employers to mandate vaccines. Nurses in Houston took it to court and lost.
 
stevecore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome!  Good riddance
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lars The Canadian Viking:

The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.

Have you declined vaccination?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.


These are supervisors, presumably of the front-line workers. And I'm good with them getting fired. If you can't lead by example, fark ya.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.


Counterpoint:  If you grow it long enough, you can tuck your mustache into your mouth and breath through it.  No vaccine required for those of us who still live in THE LAND OF THE FREE.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many posts should i let this thread go before pointing out one of our other major hospital systems is having a hard time getting nurses vaccinated, and is being fought by the union on it.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: FTFA: Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

So, one hospital has almost three thousand supervisors?


Yes because if you are a supervisor you become exempt from overtime if you are salaried.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
K bye then dummies
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't show up to the docs office to leave with a fuvking preventable communicable disease from the PEOPLE WHAT ARE SUPPOSED TO FIX MY HEALTH.

JFC Bucket I've had it with these scourges of society.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: FTFA: Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

So, one hospital has almost three thousand supervisors?


RWJ is one of the larger healthcare providers in NJ. They have about a dozen hospitals and a ton of speciality things.

And somewhere over 50k people working for them, so its a pretty reasonable number.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily they can all get jobs right across the river apparently.

https://nypost.com/2021/07/18/one-thi​r​d-of-ny-hospital-workers-are-unvaccina​ted-data-shows/
 
some dumb mentat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.

Doesn't matter. The EEOC issued guidelines that allow employers to mandate vaccines. Nurses in Houston took it to court and lost.


And were all promptly fired!
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RWJ says no to RWNJs
 
ryant123
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

Should be a law passed by congress. Any hospital can fire any worker for not getting the covid vaccination without getting sued.


Friends of mine have been making this case in Canada. 

https://www.cmaj.ca/content/193/6/E21​7
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.


Do you know what that means?  Functionally nothing.  It went through the exact same testing as it would have had it gotten normal approval. The only difference is that the vaccine companies were allowed to start full scale production of the vaccine before all the tests and approvals were done.  That's it.  That's the only difference between full approval and emergency approval.

vaccine.unchealthcare.orgView Full Size
https://vaccine.unchealthcare.org/sc​ie​nce/vaccine-approval/whats-the-differe​nce-between-fda-emergency-use-authoriz​ation-and-fda-approval/
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.

No wonder you were such a shiatty drummer..


No wonder you were such a shiatty drummer..
 
supremesaltine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.


This talking point needs to die. 2 billion people have had at least one dose. It's farking tested. STFU
 
quintas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Louisiana_Sitar_Club:

Counterpoint:  If you grow it long enough, you can tuck your mustache into your mouth and breath through it.  No vaccine required for those of us who still live in THE LAND OF THE FREE.


As far as I can tell, you're perfectly free to not get one.   And I support any employers freedom to dismiss you for that choice and I support businesses freedom to deny you service for that choice.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
40 at a religious hospital in my town... which is in a safely solid red state. Nobody said boo.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ryant123: lolmao500: Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

Should be a law passed by congress. Any hospital can fire any worker for not getting the covid vaccination without getting sued.

Friends of mine have been making this case in Canada. 

https://www.cmaj.ca/content/193/6/E217​


Nice. There shouldnt be any religious exemption either. If your religion is against science, find another field to work in.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a hill some people are willing to die on (literally). I work in IT for a research organization and we're going to let go 12 workers who refuse to get vaccinated. These are not Trumpers. Most of them have master's degrees, two of them have PhDs. Yet they refuse, and they've made it clear they're willing to get fired over it. I don't get it. If there was even a smidge of evidence the vaccine is unsafe for most people we'd have heard about it by now.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well as a CNA, I probably know more than most doctors and nurses and I will never get that vaccine.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

So, one hospital has almost three thousand supervisors?

Yes because if you are a supervisor you become exempt from overtime if you are salaried.


Also, it's not really clear FTFA, but RWJ Barnabas Health is a hospital network. They probably have 50k employees.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: This is a hill some people are willing to die on (literally). I work in IT for a research organization and we're going to let go 12 workers who refuse to get vaccinated. These are not Trumpers. Most of them have master's degrees, two of them have PhDs. Yet they refuse, and they've made it clear they're willing to get fired over it. I don't get it. If there was even a smidge of evidence the vaccine is unsafe for most people we'd have heard about it by now.

There is evidence that the vaccines are unsafe but to just a very small smidgen of those who have gotten it. You are probably more likely to die in a car accident on the way to get your vaccine than the vaccine killing you.


There is evidence that the vaccines are unsafe but to just a very small smidgen of those who have gotten it. You are probably more likely to die in a car accident on the way to get your vaccine than the vaccine killing you.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.

Medical personal are just like bad cops. They can always move somewhere else and find work.


Medical personal are just like bad cops. They can always move somewhere else and find work.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Some people are really attached to their stupid conspiracy theories. Four years of Trump** taught me that.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Spifffy tag doing it's 15 min observation period?
 
Obama's Left Nut
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Well as a CNA, I probably know more than most doctors and nurses and I will never get that vaccine.


i bet you are getting a kick out of these replies too....

seriously I hope you get covid and get really sick.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like I've said before: None of these people give a shiat about safety, that's just the least stupid excuse they're using, as far as they know. They think it makes them sound reasonable. It doesn't.

They all do things every day that are more of a risk to their health than any vaccine (like driving, for example).
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theflatline: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: FTFA: Despite the firings, the health care provider says 2,979 staff members (99.7%), who are at the supervisor level and above, have been fully vaccinated or received some sort of exemption as of July 14.

So, one hospital has almost three thousand supervisors?

Yes because if you are a supervisor you become exempt from overtime if you are salaried.

not necessarily. In fact Most supervisors' and Managers in Corporate hospitals are hourly paid. Being on Salary does not mean you're a supervisor or manager. we also had Hourlies go on salary due to the amount of labor they put in.  Title is a title but cost of labor is in a different field.
 
Trevt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Alternatively, let's look at it this way: I have AIDS. Even if I were (as I am) unable to pass HIV and worked in a medical facility (I have) and put a sign up on my neck saying:

"you are being treated by an AIDS Patient"

Let me guess how many of these same people have zero problem with that.

Alternatively, these people ARE more likely than not infectious, in that manner of easy transmission, to people who are usually in their more vulnerable state of health.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Good.  If you are an absolute front-of-the-frontline worker dealing with people who actually have COVID all day, every day, and you refuse to get vaccinated yourself, you need to find yourself another career.


We've got nurses and other providers in our state publicly sharing the FB bullshiat. I reported one lady to their corporate office but i don't think it did any good.

Mind you, THAT dumb biatch was actively pressing the company to open up their doors on the nursing home with shiat like "I can't see my grandpa in his last days!!". Like, biatch.. how do you NOT connect the dots here?
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't understand religious exemption.  Did they recently add a 11th commandment to the bible?   " Thou shall not get vaccinated "
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Obama's Left Nut: LarryDan43: Well as a CNA, I probably know more than most doctors and nurses and I will never get that vaccine.

i bet you are getting a kick out of these replies too....

seriously I hope you get covid and get really sick.


I have done extensive research on the internet which is why I know so much. I am taking precautions like certain vitamins and supplements.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Lars The Canadian Viking: The vaccine is still only approved on an emergency basis and didn't go through normal approvals process.

Do you know what that means?  Functionally nothing.  It went through the exact same testing as it would have had it gotten normal approval. The only difference is that the vaccine companies were allowed to start full scale production of the vaccine before all the tests and approvals were done.  That's it.  That's the only difference between full approval and emergency approval.

[vaccine.unchealthcare.org image 850x1262]https://vaccine.unchealthcare​.org/science/vaccine-approval/whats-th​e-difference-between-fda-emergency-use​-authorization-and-fda-approval/


Persons who did a tour of duty in Iraq shouldn't be recognized as war veterans, because the 2002 AUMF wasn't an actual Congressional declaration of war.

Sure, their deployment and activities in a combat zone are functionally equivalent to grampa's experiences in Europe in 1943-45, but US intervention in Iraq technically wasn't a war.
 
