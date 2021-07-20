 Skip to content
(Midland Reporter-Telegram)   Acid shooting land lobsters   (mrt.com) divider line
54
    More: Scary, Vinegar, Texas, Acetic acid, Big Bend National Park, Rio Grande, Arachnid, Arthropod, Pedipalp  
•       •       •

914 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 3:50 PM (41 minutes ago)



54 Comments     (+0 »)
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name of my B-52's cover band
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image image 284x177]


Ah, I see my work here is done
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
that can shoot acid from its tail

You know they simply could choose not to.
 
redmid17
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're 3" long at most. Who gives a shiat. Stop it like a roach if you ever see one. You almost certainly won't
 
goodncold
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
spicy lobster!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stick with sugar cubes and windowpanes.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The name of the house band at Red Lobster Omaha?
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is probably the least disgusting thing to crawl out of the bayou in Houston after a storm.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something has to battle the Murder Hornets, right?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They shoot vinegar? So a cup of baking soda will neutralize that threat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vinegaroons won't hurt you, they're actually kinda cool.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got crawdads in my yard, we call them lawn lobsters.

A guy I knew in boot camp claimed he caught crabs from the toilet, and from then on we called him 'loin lobsters'.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
But enough about my ex
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Walker: Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.


You must've had a brain aneurysm in your sleep. Happens to the best of us. Anyway, how is President Sanders' 2nd term doing up there?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure those were created by Lolth, along with driders.
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They shoot vinegar? So a cup of baking soda will neutralize that threat.


Land lobster volcano.......someone get SYFY on the phone I have a movie idea.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DNRTFA: 100% sure it's vinegaroons.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Walker: Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.

You must've had a brain aneurysm in your sleep. Happens to the best of us. Anyway, how is President Sanders' 2nd term doing up there?


YOU HAVE A PRESIDENT SANDERS???
I always end up in the worst f*cking timelines.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is just crap PETA wants us to believe is true.   :/
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have no idea why anyone thought this was ok to make.

MGMT - Kids (Official HD Video)
Youtube fe4EK4HSPkI
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are ants that can expel formic acid, they squirt it from their butt. It's where the term pissant came from.

Anyway people keep vinegroons in captivity they are neat.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: They shoot vinegar? So a cup of baking soda will neutralize that threat.


Na, just get them to shoot it into a cup with some olive oil and some seasoning.

Nice vinegrette.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

redmid17: They're 3" long at most. Who gives a shiat. Stop it like a roach if you ever see one. You almost certainly won't


And there is no need to squash it because it is harmless unless you persist in annoying it, then it squirts steaming vinegar at you. Like most everything else that size, it will run and hide from you. If you are camping, you need to know what precautions to take for scorpions. The same precautions work for these critters.

/yes they are ugly
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
85% acetic acid? That's impressive as a biological feat. Tabletop vinegar is roughly 4%. Call me vinaegaroons when you go pure 100% glacial anhydrous.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

berylman: 85% acetic acid? That's impressive as a biological feat. Tabletop vinegar is roughly 4%. Call me vinaegaroons when you go pure 100% glacial anhydrous.


I'm not sure how much that would hurt someone, unless it got in the eyes maybe, but it must smell horrendous.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whidbey: that can shoot acid from its tail

You know they simply could choose not to.


It's acid in the PH sense, not a "my eyes, The goggles do nothing" sense.

I mean, it would sting if it got your eye, but its pretty much vinegar.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
clicked the link to find out what "acid shooting land lobster" was a euphemism for.

Found out it's not a euphemism.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: Solty Dog: They shoot vinegar? So a cup of baking soda will neutralize that threat.

Na, just get them to shoot it into a cup with some olive oil and some seasoning.

Nice vinegrette.


BAM!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Walker: Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.


You do if you're from this one. Think about a creature that probably would have been named by the ranchers who first discovered them.

Vinegaroon is about the most texas name imaginable for a little bug that squirts vinegar at you.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: UltimaCS: Walker: Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.

You must've had a brain aneurysm in your sleep. Happens to the best of us. Anyway, how is President Sanders' 2nd term doing up there?

YOU HAVE A PRESIDENT SANDERS???
I always end up in the worst f*cking timelines.


Yeah, but its Dion Sanders.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only a vinegaroon can call another vinegarooncan a vinegarooncan

/you're all pedipalps!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: berylman: 85% acetic acid? That's impressive as a biological feat. Tabletop vinegar is roughly 4%. Call me vinaegaroons when you go pure 100% glacial anhydrous.

I'm not sure how much that would hurt someone, unless it got in the eyes maybe, but it must smell horrendous.


It probably eats through chitin eventually though.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like from a bad dream. I wonder how they taste?
 
redmid17
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: redmid17: They're 3" long at most. Who gives a shiat. Stop it like a roach if you ever see one. You almost certainly won't

And there is no need to squash it because it is harmless unless you persist in annoying it, then it squirts steaming vinegar at you. Like most everything else that size, it will run and hide from you. If you are camping, you need to know what precautions to take for scorpions. The same precautions work for these critters.

/yes they are ugly


Yeah that's more useful advice. Just please don't scream if it runs by you. For the love of god
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: big pig peaches: berylman: 85% acetic acid? That's impressive as a biological feat. Tabletop vinegar is roughly 4%. Call me vinaegaroons when you go pure 100% glacial anhydrous.

I'm not sure how much that would hurt someone, unless it got in the eyes maybe, but it must smell horrendous.

It probably eats through chitin eventually though.


That would explain the chitin eating grin.
 
1funguy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So, nature is creating these things.
Good.

We always hear about all the species we are wiping out, and here is a very rudimentary example of nature fighting back.

Weak initial attempt, gonna have to step it up, but how far can we be from lasers mounted on sharks..?

I sit in awe of the power of nature to heal itself.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: The name of my B-52's cover band


I made that same joke on Twitter.  Great minds and whatnot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tall_Wookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We were at the beach 
Everybody had matching towels 
Somebody went under a dock 
And there they saw a rock 
It wasn't a rock
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nimbull: [media.tenor.com image 220x177] [View Full Size image _x_]


You ain't seen nothing yet

images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did-a-chick? Dum-a-chum? Dad-a-cham? Ded-a-chek?'
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not anything close to a lobster.  Not close to dangerous.  Not even particularly ugly (Compare the Mole Cricket, the Smith Island stick insect, the Amazon giant centipede, the Weta, and all manner of Camel Spider).  The author of this bit of tripe is a thoroughgoing wuss, and should not be taken seriously by anyone.

You want dangerous arthropods?  Here:
cdn.britannica.comView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Walker: UltimaCS: Walker: Did I just fall into another dimension/timeline where there is a creature called a vinegaroon, a land lobster that can shoot acid from its tail? Because we don't have them in my dimension/timeline.

You must've had a brain aneurysm in your sleep. Happens to the best of us. Anyway, how is President Sanders' 2nd term doing up there?

YOU HAVE A PRESIDENT SANDERS???
I always end up in the worst f*cking timelines.

Yeah, but its Dion Sanders.


Worse, there is this coronavirus that got loose.  Nearly ten thousand people world-wide have been infected... something like a thousand dead.
See?  This is why we should have elected a President who paid attention to pandemic planning the previous presidents warned us about, instead of just following what his advisors told him to do.

Now, Bernie or Killary...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: Not even particularly ugly (Compare the Mole Cricket, the Smith Island stick insect, the Amazon giant centipede, the Weta, and all manner of Camel Spider)


I'm a pretty fun date, compared to Rodney Alcala, Ted Bundy, and Jeffrey Dahmer.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Something has to battle the Murder Hornets, right?


Around here that's dragonflies.
 
