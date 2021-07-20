 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Cop catches people jumping from burning building. No word on what he charged them with   (abcnews.go.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Unlawful jumping.
Burning without a license.
Assaulting a police officer (by landing on him)
Attempted murder of a police officer (for the really fat people flying at him)
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.


It's the 98% of the cops that make the rest of them look bad.
 
mrparks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weird. Those cams malf a lot.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hot Footing...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Clearly arson, subby. dnrtfa
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Possession with intent to sell.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Firing on a law enforcement officer?
 
bthom37
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Walker: Unlawful jumping.
Burning without a license.
Assaulting a police officer (by landing on him)
Attempted murder of a police officer (for the really fat people flying at him)


If they were badly burned enough, he could even add "while black" to each of those crimes.

/The penalty is, of course, death
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He then shot the burned ones for being black.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He's not a hero. That's his job.

Amazing how his body cam stayed on. Normally they shut them off when having contact with the public. Especially people of color during traffic stops.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I guess panic affects people differently, but it looks like the person was only on the second floor of a house. Big deal. If I am in that situation and at a window, I will happily swan dive out that biatch and take my chances with the ground. I'm not going to wait for someone to tell me to jump.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Littering....
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bthom37: Walker: Unlawful jumping.
Burning without a license.
Assaulting a police officer (by landing on him)
Attempted murder of a police officer (for the really fat people flying at him)

If they were badly burned enough, he could even add "while black" to each of those crimes.

/The penalty is, of course, death


Damnit. Serves me right for Googling 'burned vs burnt'.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I literally laughed out loud at the headline.

Good job, subby.  5 Stars. Would read again.
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skinink: Possession with intent to sell.


Possessives with intent to spell.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Godscrack: He's not a hero. That's his job.

Amazing how his body cam stayed on. Normally they shut them off when having contact with the public. Especially people of color during traffic stops.


He even forgot to play Taylor Swift in the background!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Godscrack: He's not a hero. That's his job.

Amazing how his body cam stayed on. Normally they shut them off when having contact with the public. Especially people of color during traffic stops.


Job or not, you encourage the good ones.  We've been here before but I'll say it again.  Call a dog a shiathead and kick them no matter what they do, the result is invariably a shiathead no matter how they were 'cause why should they be cool if you're gonna jump them no matter what they do?  Reinforce the positive, punish the negative.  Anything else just gets you even more psychotics - whether it's animals or people
 
jekfark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.


Surprised this was even allowed to be posted here on cop-hating fark.
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Godscrack: He's not a hero. That's his job.

Amazing how his body cam stayed on. Normally they shut them off when having contact with the public. Especially people of color during traffic stops.


It has been determined that the police have no legal obligation to render aid, so this actually does go above and beyond just doing his job.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jekfark: kdawg7736: Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.

Surprised this was even allowed to be posted here on cop-hating fark.


Oh, it's not just on fark.

/ACAB
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Badafuco: jekfark: kdawg7736: Cops like him never get enough praise. You only hear about the bad ones.

Surprised this was even allowed to be posted here on cop-hating fark.

Oh, it's not just on fark.

/ACAB


If one site hates a group, that site is jerks.

If EVERY site hates a group, that group is jerks.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

One Size Fits Some: Godscrack: He's not a hero. That's his job.

Amazing how his body cam stayed on. Normally they shut them off when having contact with the public. Especially people of color during traffic stops.

It has been determined that the police have no legal obligation to render aid, so this actually does go above and beyond just doing his job.


That is correct. But it's funny how part of their training to retrieve information is to constantly ask if they can help you. Offer medical assistance/ambulance. And if they're really trying to escalate and get under your skin, they ask if you need mental health services. And always with a straight face of genuine concern.

Because they care. They care alot.
 
clborgia
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In less than one day, they manage to release this video. However, if they are under scrutiny, it will be months and maybe a court order before the release a redacted view from just one police camera....
 
