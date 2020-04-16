 Skip to content
(Some Article Writing Bot)   Indiana man dies of son methamphetamine for 52 months   (ohionewstime.com) divider line
65
    More: News, Pleas, Plea, Criminal law, Jay County judge, Ryan A. Markle of Portland, Jennifer F. Young, eastern Indiana, methamphetamine poisoning  
•       •       •

65 Comments     (+0 »)
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA:"According to court records, an autopsy revealed that the baby died as a result of "acute methamphetamine poisoning" after Haydanel was sentenced to death in the hospital."

The Republicans warned us about death panels.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA: In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sentenced to 20 years after she died?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the author drunk? And the editor?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go home Ohio News Time!  You're drunk!
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell was that article.   Did the father and mother both die?  It's a mess.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.sfgate.com/news/article/I​n​diana-man-gets-52-months-in-son-s-1632​4765.php

For clarity.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I figured it out. OG article is here. Seems the auto-post program for this ran it through Babelfish about 6 times.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby caught sayof methafetamans
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wegro: FTFA: In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sentenced to 20 years after she died?


That's what I came to ask.  I mean, keeping her locked up after death is pretty easy.  It's not like she needs to be fed or anything, really.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Is the author drunk? And the editor?


What the f*ck is an "editor"? I'm not familiar with that term.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That reminded me of confuse a cat
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
Father. Caught sayof methamphetaminizing son's body. Is He dead or not. Indiana Says yes. South Bend nuns Looking for bags
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's tragic when someone dies before developing object permanence.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: TFA:"According to court records, an autopsy revealed that the baby died as a result of "acute methamphetamine poisoning" after Haydanel was sentenced to death in the hospital."

The Republicans warned us about death panels.


I think their A.I. is smelling toast.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: It's tragic when someone dies before developing object permanence.


It is for the people around them.  But odds are they don't notice themselves.   Cause they haven't developed object permanence.

And because they're dead.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: FTFA: In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sentenced to 20 years after she died?


I'd hate to be her cell mate.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of son and/or methamphetamine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

I've had bad months before but sheesh.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Man, I hope they use deodorant to hide the smell the body will leave while slowly decaying in the prison cell.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never has been more this appropriation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LukeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ouch I think I broke my brain.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
am I on meth?  After reading that I have a sinking suspicion I am.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LukeR: Ouch I think I broke my brain.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So was TFA generated by AI? If not then the human who did was on meth, died, wrote the article and published it while dying again.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like this is the same crew in Maharashtra that is doing "usanewslab.com" and no doubt a zillion other bogus "news" sites, at least if I check the WHOIS for the site.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: FTFA: In May, the child's mother, Jennifer F. Young, 35, was found guilty of neglecting her dependents, died, and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Sentenced to 20 years after she died?


They're not farking around.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AI can replace journalists!

The AI:
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll show myself the door.......
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I son, disappoint am.
 
gbv23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Jay County judge sentenced Ryan A. Markle of Portland to 52 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation stemming from 3-month-old Hayden Markle's death last year.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
probably had a tattoo of the kids birth and date of death....in case she forgot...
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scobee1210
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That made my brain hurt.
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're like me and craving MORE of this, then Subreddit Simulator is your new drug.
gyazo.comView Full Size

i.gyazo.comView Full Size

i.gyazo.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How is son father dieded meth babby formed ?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Imaginativescreenname: If you're like me and craving MORE of this, then Subreddit Simulator is your new drug.
[gyazo.com image 813x251]
[i.gyazo.com image 780x202]
[i.gyazo.com image 748x240]


My eyes rolled and went cross-eyed, then kicked my brain in the testicles.

/penis
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gbv23: A Jay County judge sentenced Ryan A. Markle of Portland to 52 months in prison, followed by 18 months of probation stemming from 3-month-old Hayden Markle's death last year.

[i.imgur.com image 339x286]


She is so damn cute in a girl-next-door type of way.  Lucky ass Prince Sheeran.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It don't always be like that but sometimes it do
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How is son father dieded meth babby formed ?


They have to do way instain mother's methpipe.
 
nytmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this one of those popup propaganda mill sites that initially post news items to drum up viewership? The name alone fits the formula.
 
donutjim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They dead and such as
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Yo that article was a piece of shiat
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess I'm lucky that the page wouldn't post.
 
ingo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: scottydoesntknow: Is the author drunk? And the editor?

What the f*ck is an "editor"? I'm not familiar with that term.


It's like a crappywriter.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When reading the headline....

Fark user imageView Full Size


I also keep getting the page cannot be displayed.
 
