 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   'A little learning is a dangerous thing.' Add in internet access, stir in a few sprinkles of God's "interesting" spice, and you too can be a panderper of pandemic lies   (npr.org) divider line
14
    More: PSA, Menstrual cycle, COVID-19 vaccines, major amplification event, Naomi Wolf, persistent set of lies, older people, Graphika's data analysis tools, help of the internet research firm Graphika  
•       •       •

433 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 8:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
casual disregard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't need to know what a COVID lie looks like.

I already seen it. Sadly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would just like to preemptively thank Simone for what will I am certain be an enthralling thread to read.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I would just like to preemptively thank Simone for what will I am certain be an enthralling thread to read.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People are the worst. I hate people.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Get yourself a college girl.

- Mary Ann Mobley
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Called a lack of critical thinking skills  and not verifying sources
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There must be some truth to those so called lies because I'm very smart and I wouldn't be fooled by lies.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: There must be some truth to those so called lies because I'm very smart and I wouldn't be fooled by lies.


The best lies contain some truth.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In my new book, available exclusively at OAN and NewsMax, I will explain how I have PROVEN that the vaccine makes people support the ELECTION HOAX. I actually worked at the factory where they developed these vaccines. They literally have particles of COMMUNISM in them that will turn you against your own children to support the BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, led by HUNTER S BIDEN!! You can support the truth and help fight the cause now by contributing at:  electionhoaxvaccinemakesyougay.com
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: They literally have particles of COMMUNISM in them


Borscht dissolved in vodka.
 
invictus2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: [Fark user image 425x212]


/ it makes mom stupid not to kiss a baby right for a propaganda pic?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This graphic isn't helping NPR make is case:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.