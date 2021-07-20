 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   On Sunday, a pandemic-era record of 2.23 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints. Let's see how smoothly things ran...oh my   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, Delta Air Lines, Airline, Airport, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, Transportation Security Administration, different airlines, Federal Air Marshal Service, pandemic-era record  
•       •       •

1325 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Stay HOME, plague rats!"

- God
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frustration Grows As Tri-State Area

imgcdn.geocaching.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travel is so frivolous and overrated.

And very likely the reason why this country can't get a hold on the pandemic.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like the TSA is a colossal waste of time and money!

Why The TSA Doesn't Stop Terrorist Attacks - Adam Ruins Everything
Youtube -LDzOi1dyAA

/no, this is absolute not the same as saying we don't need airport security.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL. Don't care, go home. You make your own problems.

/puts foot back in wading pool
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well somebody's mad I pointed out the obvious.  Such is my legacy here.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe I'm weird, but I don't really think anything about sleeping on an airport floor. Cancelled flights are a pain in the ass, but has any frequent traveler not slept in an airport on the floor, or in a chair, or just huddled next to the charging station for their phone?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They had notified us that we had a crew, we had ... the plane was there, but we had no pilots"

Stupid question, but isn't the pilot part of the crew?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying Delta?!

I see the problem.
Pick an airline that doesn't fund overthrowing the government.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It's almost like the TSA is a colossal waste of time and money!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-LDzOi1d​yAA]
/no, this is absolute not the same as saying we don't need airport security.


Now I don't blame you for saying what you said, because that was my first thought too, but then I read the article.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ours has been delaying and cancelling flights over the weekend because the airport ran out of fuel; with firefighting planes needing more fuel and fewer truck drivers to complete the routes, they literally ran out of gas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Flying Delta?!

I see the problem.
Pick an airline that doesn't fund overthrowing the government.


Is that possible?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Maybe I'm weird, but I don't really think anything about sleeping on an airport floor. Cancelled flights are a pain in the ass, but has any frequent traveler not slept in an airport on the floor, or in a chair, or just huddled next to the charging station for their phone?


Sleeping on an airport floor is normal.

Having all the supplies to build an elaborate nest and camp is a bit weird but it's what I do.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Purple_Urkle: Flying Delta?!

I see the problem.
Pick an airline that doesn't fund overthrowing the government.

Is that possible?


The one I'm using isn't being blatant or isn't getting caught.

I've been having uneventful plane rides since May.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Maybe I'm weird, but I don't really think anything about sleeping on an airport floor. Cancelled flights are a pain in the ass, but has any frequent traveler not slept in an airport on the floor, or in a chair, or just huddled next to the charging station for their phone?


Never travel without a hammock:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can honestly say the only hassle free flight I ever had was in October of 2001. The airport and the plane were all but empty.
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will likely take years to sort out in order to become "normal" again.

I used to fly to go on vacation twice a year. I have a feeling I won't be going anywhere for years to come if things don't normalize fairly soon.

/   :(
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: It's almost like the TSA is a colossal waste of time and money!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-LDzOi1d​yAA]
/no, this is absolute not the same as saying we don't need airport security.


It's almost like your statement has absolute dick to do with T actual FA.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We kind of put one on the ground and just slept on the dirty airport floor, which was not ideal and kind of frustrating," Doyle said.

well honey, you know if you weren't camped on the floor, maybe the cleaners could mop the place out. But since there are about a million people parked all over the airport, all with an emotional support animal and an attitude, nobody is getting anything cleaned. You can go home and sleep in your own bed if you want.

whidbey: Travel is so frivolous and overrated.
And very likely the reason why this country can't get a hold on the pandemic.


You're not cultured, Whidbey, this is why you can't enjoy life.

Fark user imageView Full Size

hello tomorrow!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I can honestly say the only hassle free flight I ever had was in October of 2001. The airport and the plane were all but empty.


I can honestly say that I fly hassle free all of the time. Maybe I'm just not as much of a dick as people around here apparently are...
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Ours has been delaying and cancelling flights over the weekend because the airport ran out of fuel; with firefighting planes needing more fuel and fewer truck drivers to complete the routes, they literally ran out of gas.
[Fark user image 850x478]


My family came in June. Good thing. And it was 90 then.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best trip thru the airport ever was the first week of March, last year. They actually canceled all company trips while I was out of town, and locked down California about a week later. My wife took a trip to that state and made it back about 4 days before the state completely locked down.

But for my trip from Phx to SLC that week, the spookiness was starting to kick in, and the rumors were swirling. No need to take your shoes off at security, and they were telling everyone to just leave everything inside of their backpacks/laptop bags. No need to remove all electronic devices, none of that. They just wanted everyone to just get in and get the fark out as soon as farking possible. Nice and quick.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: "They had notified us that we had a crew, we had ... the plane was there, but we had no pilots"

Stupid question, but isn't the pilot part of the crew?



Very good point. I love how they give you the good news first. "Well, we have two stewardesses, navigator and

all of the luggage carriers showed up. On an unrelated note, does anyone know how to fly a plain?"
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Solty Dog: I can honestly say the only hassle free flight I ever had was in October of 2001. The airport and the plane were all but empty.

I can honestly say that I fly hassle free all of the time. Maybe I'm just not as much of a dick as people around here apparently are...


I don't think it's about being a dick. I've had flights where the plane stalled on the runway and needed a mechanic. Literal 10 minute layovers. Luggage that made it home when my connecting flight left 30 minutes before I landed. I've been swabbed, poked and had my carry on dumped by the TSA people. None of this had anything to do with my disposition. I'm pretty mellow and laid back because I don't want to end up on r/publicfreakout.
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Had to fly for work last week. 2000+ people on the regular line JFK term five. Multi hour wait. Maybe thirty people on the precheck line. I was from the taxi to having a shiatty, shiatty smootie at the gate in 10 minutes.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"They had notified us that we had a crew, we had ... the plane was there, but we had no pilots," said Doyle, who had his Delta flight canceled.
"One of the terminal agents said we're 30% less on employment due to the pandemic and they have not hired anyone back," Navani said of JetBlue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Flew in June for the first in 14 years. My connector flight from Chicago to Hartford got cancelled....had to sleep over a night. Could of been worse but if l can go another 14 years between flights- I'd be more than alright with that
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Best trip thru the airport ever was the first week of March, last year. They actually canceled all company trips while I was out of town, and locked down California about a week later. My wife took a trip to that state and made it back about 4 days before the state completely locked down.

But for my trip from Phx to SLC that week, the spookiness was starting to kick in, and the rumors were swirling. No need to take your shoes off at security, and they were telling everyone to just leave everything inside of their backpacks/laptop bags. No need to remove all electronic devices, none of that. They just wanted everyone to just get in and get the fark out as soon as farking possible. Nice and quick.


That would have been prime time for someone to cause some mayhem. It's like the TSA serves no real purpose in preventing terrorism, or something.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Shostie: Frustration Grows As Tri-State Area

[imgcdn.geocaching.com image 850x477]



Which appears to be NJ, GA, and CA.  Those are the only three states mentioned.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "They had notified us that we had a crew, we had ... the plane was there, but we had no pilots"

Stupid question, but isn't the pilot part of the crew?


Pilots probably don't even consider themselves "citizens," let alone crew.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ugh, *civilians, dammit.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So, sovereign *civilians
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I can honestly say the only hassle free flight I ever had was in October of 2001. The airport and the plane were all but empty.


Huh. I've only ever had one flight screw up that caused a overnight stay (got stuck in Jamaica because connecting flights were too close together, they put us up in a nice hotel.) Never been on a plane that has been delayed more than 30 minutes. Never had my bags lost. Never had to wait more than about 30 minutes to get through security.

I don't fly all that frequently, a 4-5 times a year but it's probably around 80-90 flights since 2001. Airlines seem safe and efficient to me.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

daffy: LordOfThePings: "They had notified us that we had a crew, we had ... the plane was there, but we had no pilots"

Stupid question, but isn't the pilot part of the crew?


Very good point. I love how they give you the good news first. "Well, we have two stewardesses, navigator and

all of the luggage carriers showed up. On an unrelated note, does anyone know how to fly a plain?"


Fark user imageView Full Size

THERE'S NO ONE LEFT TO FLY THE PLANE!

/I unabashedly love Karen Black in everything.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...billions of dollars being given to airlines by the government for supportexecutive bonuses and stock buybacks during the pandemic.

FIFT
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I understand the airlines problems.  I don't want to justify stranding people, but I understand it.

Airlines were always a low profit volume business when times were good.  I doubt that they had a big rainy day fund.  Then COVID hits, no one travels so they have to cut staff to survive.   When people start coming back, airlines want to accommodate them, because they are hurting for money so they make optimistic staffing projections about people coming back and that is how you get here.

Again, this is not justifying what they are doing.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: This will likely take years to sort out in order to become "normal" again.

I used to fly to go on vacation twice a year. I have a feeling I won't be going anywhere for years to come if things don't normalize fairly soon.

/   :(


I've got some bad news for you...
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Mikey1969: Solty Dog: I can honestly say the only hassle free flight I ever had was in October of 2001. The airport and the plane were all but empty.

I can honestly say that I fly hassle free all of the time. Maybe I'm just not as much of a dick as people around here apparently are...

I don't think it's about being a dick. I've had flights where the plane stalled on the runway and needed a mechanic. Literal 10 minute layovers. Luggage that made it home when my connecting flight left 30 minutes before I landed. I've been swabbed, poked and had my carry on dumped by the TSA people. None of this had anything to do with my disposition. I'm pretty mellow and laid back because I don't want to end up on r/publicfreakout.


Yet that NEVER happens with me. I had one encounter total, I was carrying a powdered drink mix, they asked what it was, swabbed it, and had me taste some when the swab threw up a false positive. 5 minutes, and I was right on my way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stop traveling you jerk balls
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You losers should try flying private jets. It's a much nicer experience really.

/heh
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I understand the airlines problems.  I don't want to justify stranding people, but I understand it.

Airlines were always a low profit volume business when times were good.  I doubt that they had a big rainy day fund.  Then COVID hits, no one travels so they have to cut staff to survive.   When people start coming back, airlines want to accommodate them, because they are hurting for money so they make optimistic staffing projections about people coming back and that is how you get here.

Again, this is not justifying what they are doing.


Right before Covid hit, all the airlines were making bank.  A whole bunch just did stock buy backs because they had more money than they knew what to do with.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: I understand the airlines problems.  I don't want to justify stranding people, but I understand it.
Airlines were always a low profit volume business when times were good.  I doubt that they had a big rainy day fund.  Then COVID hits, no one travels so they have to cut staff to survive.   When people start coming back, airlines want to accommodate them, because they are hurting for money so they make optimistic staffing projections about people coming back and that is how you get here.
Again, this is not justifying what they are doing.


I worked at the airport in Jackson Hole (not for the airlines, thank you very much), and I don't think that anyone, except people in tourists towns, understands how much the volume has gone up. Every. single. year. it's a new record. I've been living near Yellowstone Park for 35 years, and the level of entitlement and helplessness goes up constantly. Nobody is prepared for anything, but their have their plastic cards. Businesses are milking these idiots for everything they can get, and everybody just hands it over. They have to do Jackson Hole!
All the people I knew from the airport who got laid off didn't go back. There is going to be NOBODY left to do this jobs, and you know what? GOOD.

Everywhere you go, it's wall to wall people, all wanting shiat and biatching about how inconvenient everything is. They overload their suitcases, and the plane can't board. they come in the little store and want a full breakfast in 15 minutes before they board. they'll kill you if you get in front of the coffee machine, and they feel perfectly justified. They weigh 300 pounds and they lurch around waiting for everyone to get out of their way, because you know you have to. I saw a lady flying with a toddler, and a baby about a week old. JUST STOP.

it is ridiculous that we expect to eat strawberries as big as a golf ball year round, let alone getting on planes like they're farking subways and expecting to fly around the country, at our convenience. Oh the TSA. Oh the lines. Oh the tiny seats. Oh the prices.

Simplify your life--go the fark home and learn how to be happy without using 700 barrels of oil a day.
why can't anyone see this? Is it just taboo?
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.