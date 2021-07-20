 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   And the latest idiot to be arrested for storming the Capitol on 1/6 is a DEA Agent....who filmed himself doing it and posed with his badge and firearm   (independent.co.uk) divider line
45
909 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 2:20 PM



Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's OK guys, he was just there to "launch a political podcast and cigar brand"
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
False Flag
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Many people think whatsapp is a secure and private way to communicate.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Videotaping This Crime Spree
Youtube KsdzKnJNAC8
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
And you know who caught him. It Was The...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
DEA agent Mark Sami Ibrahim

His name sounds antifasciously.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can we assume he'll be fired?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, he and his buddies get hard-ons posing for pictures with 1/2 pound of confiscated marijuana.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I had my creds. I had my firearm, and my badge on me ," he told investigators, according to charging documents. "But never exposed ... Not that I know of."

DUDE! Literally:
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size

image.cnbcfm.comView Full Size
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
His friend told investigators that Mr Ibrahim intended to promote himself at the event to launch a "political podcast and cigar brand," prosecutors said.

Ah, that's the good stuff.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Can we assume he'll be fired?


FTA: "In an interview with Fox News that month, Mr Ibrahim said after the attack on 6 January, he "got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired after being suspended for two months, for performance issues."

Already fired and already went on Fox News and whined about it.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA
"I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal"

Yes, yes you were. Because you are. You would think being a law enforcement officer you would know how it works.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
these assholes really thought the revolution was going to occur that day.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: oldfarthenry: Can we assume he'll be fired?

FTA: "In an interview with Fox News that month, Mr Ibrahim said after the attack on 6 January, he "got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired after being suspended for two months, for performance issues."

Already fired and already went on Fox News and whined about it.


Maybe that's because YOU ARE A F*CKING CRIMINAL!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're not idiots, THEY WERE DOING IT FOR YOU!!
 
Fano
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: [YouTube video: The Simpsons - Videotaping This Crime Spree]


I never got tired of that in Januaru
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh noes.  President Trump said the only gun there was the gun that shot that sweet young lady who was only there to ask directions on how to get away from there.  And President Trump never lies.

/aw geez
//vomit on the keyboard
///Ted two rows over is out of office.  Swap keyboards.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
These people are convinced that they are on the right side of history.   Nothing will convince them otherwise.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Must be a bad apple.
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: [i.pinimg.com image 339x400]


Nixon thought it would be ok to give Elvis a DEA badge which Elvis promptly used to stop a plane to arrest a guy who ripped him off in a drug deal.  And the GOP did not bat an eye.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: These people are convinced that they are on the right side of history.   Nothing will convince them otherwise.


A firing squad might.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These folks getting picked up mainly due to their own rampant hubris has been a tiny little dollop of glory on top of the satisfaction of them getting caught at all.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: these assholes really thought the revolution was going to occur that day.


They were told by the sitting President of the United States to do that.   Why the fark has he not been charged?
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Can we assume he'll be fired?


If he's convicted or pleads to a felony he'll be ineligible to carry a firearm which would lead to automatic termination.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not another armed lone wolf in a sea of peaceful tourists.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A couple generations of white men who masturbated to Rambo and that type of shiat for decades ended up wanting to live it out? What a shock!
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: These folks getting picked up mainly due to their own rampant hubris has been a tiny little dollop of glory on top of the satisfaction of them getting caught at all.


They all should have been arrested the same day.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: apotheosis27: these assholes really thought the revolution was going to occur that day.

They were told by the sitting President of the United States to do that.   Why the fark has he not been charged?


The republicans do not need Trump, but they do need those loyal to him. If they go after Trump, like they should, they would be in jeopardy of losing their job. In the end, that is all they care about.
 
justanothersumguy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So god damn dumb.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well that's farking stupid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: oldfarthenry: Can we assume he'll be fired?

FTA: "In an interview with Fox News that month, Mr Ibrahim said after the attack on 6 January, he "got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired after being suspended for two months, for performance issues."

Already fired and already went on Fox News and whined about it.


I wish my job would give people a free 2 month vacation while they mulled over a firing. Or if any other job did that for situations where they'd be fired on the spot.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: CruiserTwelve: oldfarthenry: Can we assume he'll be fired?

FTA: "In an interview with Fox News that month, Mr Ibrahim said after the attack on 6 January, he "got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired after being suspended for two months, for performance issues."

Already fired and already went on Fox News and whined about it.

Maybe that's because YOU ARE A F*CKING CRIMINAL!


And apparently he sucks at DEA-ing also.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
DEA agent? Stick him in general pop and get a betting pool running on his prolapse date.
 
fireclown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And he's middle eastern to boot.  Oh, but to be a fly on the wall in the FOX meeting room.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Musta been high.
 
70xlrt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But Ron the idiot assured me there were no weapons at the Capitol that day.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: apotheosis27: these assholes really thought the revolution was going to occur that day.

They were told by the sitting President of the United States to do that.   Why the fark has he not been charged?


Because right wing political correctness run amok.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired
dailymoss.comView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: "got on a flight back to LA. I had my badge and gun taken away from me. I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal, and I was fired[dailymoss.com image 467x350]


I care.

I care that a federal LEO abused his authority and could have caused injury to people who were there such as his fellow federal LEOs defending the building let alone actual civilians.

Such a callous disregard for reality boggles my mind and shows just how much contempt he felt for his compatriots.

Such a dastard mongrel deserves whatever rot he'll get.
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rudemix: A couple generations of white men who masturbated to Rambo and that type of shiat for decades ended up wanting to live it out? What a shock!


Rambo was a peaceful Nam vet who was disillusioned with the US government and only wants to be left alone and literally turns into an antifa super soldier when he he is harassed by an authoritarian sheriff and his Nazi deputies.

Now Cobra and Copland would have been better examples.

Dirty Harry was a dick but he was also anti fascist and pro women. He took down the police brownshirts and took on a female partner.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sidailurch: FTFA
"I was escorted off the premises to my apartment like a criminal"

Yes, yes you were. Because you are. You would think being a law enforcement officer you would know how it works.


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You actually think the police think the law applies to them do you live under a rock because I literally see them breaking the law regularly.
WTF 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮
 
The5thElement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He was there on an undercover intel gathering operation due to the amount of freedom loving patriots smoking weed that day. You see, he was just going to try to find out who the dealer was to do a buy and bust. The whole flashing his shield and service piece was just a courtesy for the other law enforcement officers infiltrating the mob. He was just letting them know that he was saying, "Hey, back off. I'm on the job here today." Just doing his part to keep the peace among the tourists.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: these assholes really thought the revolution was going to occur that day.


I hate to say it but if they'd ran in shooting instead of wasting time shoving the cops it could have really kicked something off. Instead they broke in and then wandered around like a child lost in a Walmart.
 
