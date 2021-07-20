 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Wow lady, you are on the ball
14
First New Username In Many Years [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, always wondered what those were for.
 
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time we visited Target, I'd have my boy 'see if he's strong enough to roll the big red bal' yet...

/dad's couch voice: "Cmon boy, you can do it! I think I saw it start to want to move!"
 
Kris_Romm [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always wondered what that would do
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If Fark had a "Dad Joke Headline of the Year" category, this one might win.
 
dothemath
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size

"Red ball...? What aisle is it on??"
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Warthog: If Fark had a "Dad Joke Headline of the Year" category, this one might win.


There is/was one for puns and wordplay.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's may ball lean.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

First New Username In Many Years: Hmm, always wondered what those were for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
You gotta expect this when you name your store "Target".
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Officials said that the driver was backing out, accelerated and backed over the red ball.

She BACKED OVER the ball? Impressive.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So they ARE held in place with rebar.  Noted.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Could have been worse.

https://abc7ny.com/7-on-your-side-con​s​umer-target-ball/1734236/
 
Braggi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is a pretty impressive feat.
 
