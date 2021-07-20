 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1969, Neil Armstrong took a small step for man, making it extremely difficult for the other astronauts to get back into the lunar landing module   (history.com) divider line
27
    More: Vintage, Apollo 11, Neil Armstrong, Apollo program, Moon, first unmanned Apollo mission, surface of the moon, American astronaut Neil Armstrong, Apollo 17  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The actual audio is "a small step for a man".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: The actual audio is "a small step for a man".


This is the fourth separate link I have seen greenlit today. So at this point, I don't think anything matters except that somehow this achievement gets hammered into every farker's head today.

/ and I saw it all "live" on television in clear black-and-white
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any or all can go green. We stood on the surface of another world.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: Any or all can go green. We stood on the surface of another world.


"First." - USA

But thanks to people from all over the earth.

("Human" is still my favorite race. Especially when we outdo ourselves.)
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was in the Peace Corps at the time, and he recalled listening to the landing on a radio in the middle of nowhere Colombia. He also recalled how every last impoverished barely-literate farmer knew and understood every last technical detail of the landing.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Just to get it over with :)
// ...is text that I most-likely shouldn't have included on my dating profile...
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Landing on the moon is my favorite human space endeavor. My second favorite is the fact that there is a planet in our solar system completely populated by robots, and we did that.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 5 and can't remember if I watched it but I vaguely remember watching a couple of the later ones. I remember that I found it boring back then, I probably did not understand what the big deal was. Its a bit weird because it was around the time I got interested in science.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for some reason today we are supposed to be in awe of Bozos who didnt even go to real space
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omgwtfetc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
1969? Nice.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I was 5 and can't remember if I watched it but I vaguely remember watching a couple of the later ones. I remember that I found it boring back then, I probably did not understand what the big deal was. Its a bit weird because it was around the time I got interested in science.


I was 4, and my parents woke me up to watch it, but I don't remember it either. A couple of years later we went to Florida to see Apollo 14 take off, and I vaguely remember that. I've got Buzz Aldrin's autograph on a poster of him on the moon.

My dad was really into the space program, and even applied for astronaut training, but didn't get in.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TIL: Buzz Aldrin's mother's maiden name was Marion Moon.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

X-Geek: talkertopc: I was 5 and can't remember if I watched it but I vaguely remember watching a couple of the later ones. I remember that I found it boring back then, I probably did not understand what the big deal was. Its a bit weird because it was around the time I got interested in science.

I was 4, and my parents woke me up to watch it, but I don't remember it either. A couple of years later we went to Florida to see Apollo 14 take off, and I vaguely remember that. I've got Buzz Aldrin's autograph on a poster of him on the moon.

My dad was really into the space program, and even applied for astronaut training, but didn't get in.


I "applied" by sending President Reagan a letter and drawings of the solar system. I let him know that if he needed a 10 year old to go to space he needn't search any further. About a month later I received a package from NASA with all sorts of cool stuff, which was nice and all, but my letter was to THE PRESIDENT, not some NASA admin! I guess that's when I learned that it's all in who you know.

Not long after was the Challenger disaster, which completely changed my mind. I remember thinking it was good that I hadn't wasted Reagan's time!
 
pehvbot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
For those that want to relive it 'live', CBS landing coverage:
Apollo 11 Moon Landing 50th Anniversary, live stream
Youtube QBdyzTvA3oA
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: I "applied" by sending President Reagan a letter and drawings of the solar system. I let him know that if he needed a 10 year old to go to space he needn't search any further. About a month later I received a package from NASA with all sorts of cool stuff, which was nice and all, but my letter was to THE PRESIDENT, not some NASA admin! I guess that's when I learned that it's all in who you know.

Not long after was the Challenger disaster, which completely changed my mind. I remember thinking it was good that I hadn't wasted Reagan's time!


You could have prevented the disaster if you had been the expendable "Red Shirt" in the crew:  "Hey kid, climb out on the wing and stick your finger into the hole where all the fire is coming out."
 
pehvbot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pehvbot: For those that want to relive it 'live', CBS landing coverage:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/QBdyzTvA​3oA]


Oh and at the risk of quoting my own post.  Holy fark Cronkite sounds so much smarter than any news person today.  He knew is stuff and actually understood what he was talking about.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

X-Geek: TIL: Buzz Aldrin's mother's maiden name was Marion Moon.


Was she a vegetarian?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I was 5 and can't remember if I watched it but I vaguely remember watching a couple of the later ones. I remember that I found it boring back then, I probably did not understand what the big deal was. Its a bit weird because it was around the time I got interested in science.


I was a toddler, and as the family story goes, as the lander was getting ready to touch down, I climbed up behind my grandfather and knocked his knees out causing him to land on his butt about the same time the Eagle hit moon.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.