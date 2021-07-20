 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Tigray rebels seek to conquer Afar region, even though Anear region is right there   (apple.news) divider line
20
    More: News, story, seconds  
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That joke is so lame it is funny, Subby.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
nbt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What's Tigrinya, Amharic and Oromo for "Oh, fark, no!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe they're looking to distance themselves from the violence?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fighting erupted in November between the region's ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the military.
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Jafar was a lion.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I thought Jafar was a lion.


Scar was the lion.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: I thought Jafar was a lion.


Oh, Jafar is Aladdin. Whatever
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mmm gin.

God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What's with the apple loader thing? Earning that 0.001% of a cent per click?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Geralt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The wonderful thing about Tigray!Is that Tigray is a wonderful thing!The AK47's grips have rubber!
They do proper maintenance on the springs!They're bouncy, trouncy, flouncy, pouncyFun, fun, fun, fun, fun!The most wonderful thing about Tigray is you're not there!You're--not there!
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: What's with the apple loader thing? Earning that 0.001% of a cent per click?


I have a Mac and safari automatically opened the Apple News app when I clicked on the story link. This is a fresh, new hell. There's no way to disable that behavior. I'd have to stop using Safari to prevent it, which I should probably do anyway. Hating apple more and more these days.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's CNN but not CNN? Wtf subby
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sesame Street: Grover Near and Far | #ThrowbackThursday
Youtube E9IuXEwpU7U
 
BigMax
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pacified: It's CNN but not CNN? Wtf subby


I don't know. I found the story on Apple News and submitted it from there with the silly joke.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Le Tigre?  What about Blue Steel?
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigMax: pacified: It's CNN but not CNN? Wtf subby

I don't know. I found the story on Apple News and submitted it from there with the silly joke.


Here's a direct link: https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/20/​africa/​ethiopia-tigray-forces-afar-region-int​l/index.html
 
