(Al Jazeera)   The US bars Lobo over alleged corruption, possibly the fact that he moonlights as an interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter in DC Comics   (aljazeera.com) divider line
23
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old because I would have made a sheriff Logo joke
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'm old because I would have made a sheriff Logo joke


Logo  I guess my phone wants to make a joke about the gay tv network
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"His wife has been accused of misusing the equivalent of USD $779,000 in funds from international donations and public coffers meant for social programs during Lobo's term and had been sentenced in Tegucigalpa to 58 years in prison before a judge in 2020 ordered a new trial. "

Define misuse
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'm old because I would have made a sheriff Logo joke


Right there with ya

THE MISADVENTURES OF SHERIFF LOBO (1979) - Good quality intro
Youtube QtyYFZ53JrA
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Ho Ho Ho
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I'm old because I would have made a sheriff Logo joke


Same here. I watched a lot of that plus BJ and the Bear when I was a kid.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can only get one good hit in, but unfortunately it's La Bamba.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lobo - I'd Love You To Want Me • TopPop
Youtube tqp_wbYLsYQ
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How dare he cheat on us with another cabal of shady, militant power brokers after we gave him power over his banana republic.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/tqp_wbYL​sYQ]


I'd have gone with
Lobo - Me and you and a dog named Boo - Lobo
Youtube _6lgsH-z1pc
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: [Fark user image image 320x218]


I came for this.

Twice.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: "His wife has been accused of misusing the equivalent of USD $779,000 in funds from international donations and public coffers meant for social programs during Lobo's term and had been sentenced in Tegucigalpa to 58 years in prison before a judge in 2020 ordered a new trial. "

Define misuse


Dolce and Gabbana, Jimmy Chu, Gucci,
 
Netrngr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As someone who was deployed to Honduras to run interdiction missions in the mid 80s I would just like to say...
No farking shiat Sherlock. You guys are just now figuring this out now?
That is all.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man, I'm out of it.

Los Lobos - La Bamba
Youtube YicJPLT1dWU
 
Fisty McLargebutt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is categorically the best Lobo.
 
wage0048
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
LT-514 is not amused.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
personally I would have gone with the reference to the singer simply because I love 70's music and know nothing about comic books

and also i love this song

Don't Expect Me To Be Your Friend - LOBO
Youtube e2Yumb9jAPQ
 
Uzzah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abox: [Fark user image 320x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


I would've gone with:

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
On his inauguration day, his wife deposited $half million from the Office of the Fist Lady into a personal account. Shortly thereafter she bought a house in Southwest Ranches FL. Go ahead and guess how much the house was worth. Guess. Yep.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lobo the Bounty Hunter - Young Justice Fights
Youtube RiwWYSHgrcQ
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh that's a great idea.  And then Zed shows up and eats your brain.  I'll keep my Lobo, thank you very much.
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
