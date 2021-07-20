 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Uptight business owners have a problem with live reproductions (NSFW)   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
Show me the...copyright on a hundreds-of-years-old painting.
 
Show me the...copyright on a hundreds-of-years-old painting.


Show me the copyright on a 96 year old black & white mouse.
Oh, there it is.
 
Both the Louvre and Uffizi say they are suing Pornhub for rights infringements, demanding them to remove reproductions of the works that are displayed in the flesh in their museums.

The response should be that they can go fark themselves. They own only the paintings, not the rights to those works. Also they should counter sue for every penny in legal fees.
 
Come now, don't be profane.


Come now, don't be profane.
 
Turn an Escher into a pegging scene.
 
Show me the copyright on a 96 year old black & white mouse.
Oh, there it is.

Show me the copyright on a 96 year old black & white mouse.
Oh, there it is.


Mickey is 103
 
"The Uffizi in Florence has issued a legal warning to Pornhub over the rights of its art. "No one has granted authorizations for the operation or use of the art," an Uffizi spokesperson told The Daily Beast. "In Italy, the cultural heritage code provides that in order to use images of a museum, compressed works for commercial purposes, it is necessary to have the permission, which regulates the methods and sets the relative fee to be paid."

Pornhub's reply shown below:
Russ1642: Both the Louvre and Uffizi say they are suing Pornhub for rights infringements, demanding them to remove reproductions of the works that are displayed in the flesh in their museums.

The response should be that they can go fark themselves. They own only the paintings, not the rights to those works. Also they should counter sue for every penny in legal fees.


Countersuevto force the louvre to display the porn videos
 
Interesting.

OTOH, I didn't realize "bar-douche" warranted a hyphen.
 
RolfBlitzer: Turn an Escher into a pegging scene.


I sorta thought Escher would have worked out the geometry for non-euclidean autofellatio.
 
Go on and sell Van Gogh Copies.  Have fun.


Go on and sell Van Gogh Copies.  Have fun.
 
Begoggle: Cafe Threads: Show me the...copyright on a hundreds-of-years-old painting.

Show me the copyright on a 96 year old black & white mouse.
Oh, there it is.


Disney had better lawyers than Caravaggio.

Also this might be the hottest thing I've ever heard of.

/bunk time
//preferably with that little Irish guy from yesterday...
///IP law sucks.
 
Russ1642: Both the Louvre and Uffizi say they are suing Pornhub for rights infringements, demanding them to remove reproductions of the works that are displayed in the flesh in their museums.

The response should be that they can go fark themselves. They own only the paintings, not the rights to those works. Also they should counter sue for every penny in legal fees.


Yeah - I just did some googling on the italian cultural heritage code. It seems to protect the actual artifacts themselves, but doesn't seem to affect usage of the underlying imagery.
 
Last Supper = Mary Magdalene Gang bang?
 
Oh come on!

There are NO live reproductions in Pornhub!

///they all use contraceptives

///except for the women in the pregnant fetish section anyway
 
Boo_Guy: "The Uffizi in Florence has issued a legal warning to Pornhub over the rights of its art. "No one has granted authorizations for the operation or use of the art," an Uffizi spokesperson told The Daily Beast. "In Italy, the cultural heritage code provides that in order to use images of a museum, compressed works for commercial purposes, it is necessary to have the permission, which regulates the methods and sets the relative fee to be paid."

Pornhub's reply shown below:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Remember when intellectual property laws were supposed to protect artists and other creative individuals, while ensuring a healthy public-domain for the future; instead of just bolstering entrenched wealth and power?

Me neither.
 
BafflerMeal: Cafe Threads: Show me the...copyright on a hundreds-of-years-old painting.

Go on and sell Van Gogh Copies.  Have fun.


Ah but that's a reproduction of the painting (owned by the museum) not an Hommage or Art inspired by the painting. Who knows what a court will decided but the 2 arnt the same thing. It's like the difference between a bootleg and a cover song.
 
Requires more research, although I think it has been done before.

Fark user imageView Full Size



What will they think of next.  No really, what will they think of next?
 
If I had the talent I would. His works are public domain. As long as you don't claim they are originals your legally ok.

Go on and sell Van Gogh Copies.  Have fun.


If I had the talent I would. His works are public domain. As long as you don't claim they are originals your legally ok.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh, there it is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal: Cafe Threads: Show me the...copyright on a hundreds-of-years-old painting.

Go on and sell Van Gogh Copies.  Have fun.


Elaborate please? Are you talking about selling copies as originals, which would be fraud?

Or are you saying someone is claiming some sort of rights to reproductions in general? Because I see plenty of prints for sale.

https://www.art.com/gallery/id--a84/v​i​ncent-van-gogh-posters.htm
 
An E Buzz Miller presentation.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
