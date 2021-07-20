 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   If you wake up covered in blood next to your girlfriend's dead body in a cheap motel room at the corner of Dean Martin Dr and Tropicana Ave, you're either the protagonist of an early 00's "noir" video game or in a WHOLE lot of trouble with the cops   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Hotel, Police, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, 30-year-old Stephanie Duarte, police officers, Medof's rib cage, police report, separate room  
•       •       •

550 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 1:05 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was the man with one arm!!!
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What an idiot.

Doesnt he know that in Vegas if you feel the need to violently murder your girlfriend you can just drop her off at the local fire station?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe he's just a HUGE fan of Sid Vicious?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope he makes bail so he'll be able to search for the real killer. The old 'I gave her a bath to wake her up trick' never works. Not even in the movies. And doing CPR on a body that's been dead for hours doesn't work. Again, not even in the movies.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: It was the man with one arm!!!


Idon'tcare.jog
 
kbronsito
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to an arrest report obtained by local Fox affiliate KVVU, Medof told police he woke up to find the hotel room "covered in blood" and claimed that he tried to wake Duarte up by giving her a bath.

Must have missed that one in CPR class and every EMT tv show. But may have seen it in a few Batmans and Arrow incarnations. Does the hotel room come with its own Lazarus Pit Tub?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
y'all mean the one armed bandit?
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
did he blackout?  this is bizarre


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I remember seeing promos for this, which is the whole "woke up next to a bloody dead body but was drunk the night before and can't remember anything" thing, but the genders flipped:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Fli​g​ht_Attendant_(TV_series)

But I just have normal HBO, not HBO Max, so I never saw it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: did he blackout?  this is bizarre


[Fark user image 850x476]


a boyfriend beating his girlfriend to death and then coming up with bullshiat stories afterward is fairly routine

whether or not he was blackout drunk is just incidental
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: I remember seeing promos for this, which is the whole "woke up next to a bloody dead body but was drunk the night before and can't remember anything" thing, but the genders flipped:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Flig​ht_Attendant_(TV_series)

But I just have normal HBO, not HBO Max, so I never saw it.


How you gonna have HBO and not have HBO/Max. Seriously.  Of all the things I feel like I could use a little more information on: Why not? I really have a ton of questions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: According to an arrest report obtained by local Fox affiliate KVVU, Medof told police he woke up to find the hotel room "covered in blood" and claimed that he tried to wake Duarte up by giving her a bath.

Must have missed that one in CPR class and every EMT tv show. But may have seen it in a few Batmans and Arrow incarnations. Does the hotel room come with its own Lazarus Pit Tub?


It's almost like a wee bit of substance abuse may be involved in a seriously dumbfark decision chain
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police say that Medof admitted the couple had been fighting earlier that night...

Security camera footage and eyewitness testimony...

Guests in a close by room told investigators they heard loud noises that sounded like a man and a woman arguing and things being moved.

Yeah, he ain't getting out of this with a blackout story.
 
zbtop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Some days I feel down, or wake up feeling depressed. Like I havent accomplished anything meaningful or done anything exciting in life, and just have too much drama.

Then I see something like this, and somehow my life problems seem trivial by comparison.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Geotpf: woke up next to a bloody dead body but was drunk the night before and can't remember anything" thing, but the genders flipped:


The Who bassist John Entwistle died in a Las Vegas hotel room from a heart attack brought on by taking cocaine on the eve of the band's American tour, a coroner has ruled. Entwistle spent the evening of 26 June at the Hard Rock Hotel with band members before going to bed with a female companion at 3am.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
medius:  a boyfriend beating his girlfriend to death and then coming up with bullshiat stories afterward is fairly routine
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Geotpf: I remember seeing promos for this, which is the whole "woke up next to a bloody dead body but was drunk the night before and can't remember anything" thing, but the genders flipped:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Flig​ht_Attendant_(TV_series)

But I just have normal HBO, not HBO Max, so I never saw it.

How you gonna have HBO and not have HBO/Max. Seriously.  Of all the things I feel like I could use a little more information on: Why not? I really have a ton of questions.


I don't have any streaming services, but it looks like I can get it free and I didn't know it.  Just have to sign up.  Learn something new every day.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you stay on that side of the 15 in Vegas, you are not exactly the premier guest.  You can sit at the stoplight and see the hookers walking from the Strip to Wild Wild West for lot lizard duty at shift change.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.