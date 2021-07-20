 Skip to content
(Colorado Rules)   Bowing to the powerful jet ski lobby, Colorado River managers decide to keep Lake Powell full by draining 3 other lakes with fewer Spring Break reservations   (coloradosun.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove by Blue Mesa about three weeks ago and it looked like hell.  But people were still managing to get boats out on it.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could fix this, but the oil execs would be sad :(
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Problem solved!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't be sad when you're on a jet ski.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure the TVA will have something to say about this.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly, this isn't going to have the intended effect unless there is also an increase in precipitation between August and October.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?


Plants produce oxygen not electricity.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i1.wp.com image 552x690]


Is it bad that something like that looks way more fun to ride than a jet ski to me?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just to be clear, they're not keeping Powell full.  They're keeping Powell from being unable to generate electricity.  It's far below full and draining those reservoirs completely wouldn't make Powell full
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: cowgirl toffee: [i1.wp.com image 552x690]

Is it bad that something like that looks way more fun to ride than a jet ski to me?


I want to know if it can pop a wheelie!  :D
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You people need to start using your heads like those smart, wealthy guys like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Just buy more water!
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Pretty sure the TVA will have something to say about this.


Depends if this is supposed to be part of the sacred timeline or not.
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Lake Powell for 2021 dropped by the equivalent of 10 Lake Dillons..."

Finally, a volume equivalent I can understand.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: cowgirl toffee: [i1.wp.com image 552x690]

Is it bad that something like that looks way more fun to ride than a jet ski to me?


I think it will be a lot more fun if you remove the seat first.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We could fix this, but the oil execs would be sad :(


you will fix a century of terrible resource management and water rights as well as a decades long drought by doing something with oil execs?
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I suggest that anyone with current Spring Break reservations take a closer look at the calendar.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?


buy it from where?  the far left's demands for green energy, of which hydro is seen as for some stupid reason, has painted the western US into a bit of a corner.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We could fix this, but the oil execs would be sad :(


oil execs would be sad shutting down a hydro plant?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: We could fix this, but the oil execs would be sad :(


The US could stop all fossil fuel usage tomorrow and nothing will change. We just aren't that important any more.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is the water equivalent to kiting cheques.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Fart And Smunny: cowgirl toffee: [i1.wp.com image 552x690]

Is it bad that something like that looks way more fun to ride than a jet ski to me?

I want to know if it can pop a wheelie!  :D


Sure, same way as usual, I would think. It would just be harder to balance, since all the weight is on the floating styrofoam blocks instead of the bike wheel.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the Antelope Point launch ramp at Lake Powell, 2-3 years ago:
Fark user imageView Full Size


And last month:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Spring runoff is done. There's really no major inflow to speak of coming for several months. Most of the ramps are closed.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?

buy it from where?  the far left's demands for green energy, of which hydro is seen as for some stupid reason, has painted the western US into a bit of a corner.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
MOVETOWHERETHEWATERIS_SAMKINISON.JPG
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Then they ask for federal help when the drought hits. 🖕🖕
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 850x565]


Long time, no see!  :)
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i1.wp.com image 552x690]


A Paddle Ski?
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On the plus side gives people chance to clean up all the crap thats been dumped in over the years.
 
powhound
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Better start building some nuke plants. Ones that provide cooling by magic and not water.

/the southwest is pretty much screwed

//Utah ... screwed also. At least one town is having water trucked in already
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Then they ask for federal help when the drought hits. 🖕🖕


Yes because that happens way more often than other states asking for Federal help after a catastrophic flood(Midwest and South, yearly) or catastrophic blizzard, tornado, hurricane, derecho, etc(Northeast, Midatlantic, Midwest, and South, every 1-5 years).

Go back to your shanty
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: asciibaron: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?

buy it from where?  the far left's demands for green energy, of which hydro is seen as for some stupid reason, has painted the western US into a bit of a corner.

[reactiongifs.us image 700x394] [View Full Size image _x_]


don't blame me for factual statements.  nuclear is the only way to unfark ourselves.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

powhound: Better start building some nuke plants. Ones that provide cooling by magic and not water.

/the southwest is pretty much screwed


are you saying living in a desert isn't a good idea?
 
adamatari
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

madgonad: UltimaCS: We could fix this, but the oil execs would be sad :(

The US could stop all fossil fuel usage tomorrow and nothing will change. We just aren't that important any more.


The US alone is 14% of global emissions, so I think you've got a very funny definition of "nothing changing." If you suddenly lost 14% of the money in your bank account, I'm sure you'd notice.

And if the US actually built out solar and wind and energy storage at the level necessary to support our current wasteful ways it would change the energy landscape drastically, create new technology and new factories, and this would affect every country in the world. Like if GM had not sued California and instead just kept making the EV1, it could probably have been the world's no1 electric automaker.

Getting rid of the oil execs would not solve it all but it's a necessary first step, they have to be rendered powerless to determine public policy if we want to have a hope of dealing with any of this shiat. For example, it turns out natural gas is dirtier than coal for greenhouse gas emissions once you account for methane leaks (it would actually be cleaner if leaks were under 2.5%).
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Glorious Golden Ass: Is this the best move?  Couldn't they buy electricity from other plants and save the water for drinking and crop irrigation?

buy it from where?  the far left's demands for green energy, of which hydro is seen as for some stupid reason, has painted the western US into a bit of a corner.


If only the west had a giant ball of radiation that one could be capturing energy from. Something the "left" has been in favor of for nearly 3 decades.

/ nevermind most of these dams were built in the 1930s before climate change was widely recognized
// And maybe, if we hadn't been throwing liquified dinosaurs into the atmosphere at an alarming rate, we wouldn't have a drought problem in the first place.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: You can't be sad when you're on a jet ski.


In much the same way as morons are always happy, being mercifully free of the ravages of intelligence.
 
comrade
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do they just drain the lake to produce power and that's it?

Here in Switzerland we drain the lakes during the day to produce power and we sell the electricity to Germany and France at a peak premium. Then at night we buy nuke electricity from France for practically free and pump the water back up into the mountains and then repeat the process during the day.

It's been going great until the floods and we could no longer release water into the rivers... more storms coming this weekend.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 850x565]

Long time, no see!  :)


<3
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a few friends with houses on a lake or river.
JetSkis have ruined everything around them.
 
powhound
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: powhound: Better start building some nuke plants. Ones that provide cooling by magic and not water.

/the southwest is pretty much screwed

are you saying living in a desert isn't a good idea?


It can be if managed correctly. Avoid overpopulation and manage resources wisely.

Mormons living in a desert? Yeah that's a bad idea.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

comrade: Do they just drain the lake to produce power and that's it?

Here in Switzerland we drain the lakes during the day to produce power and we sell the electricity to Germany and France at a peak premium. Then at night we buy nuke electricity from France for practically free and pump the water back up into the mountains and then repeat the process during the day.

It's been going great until the floods and we could no longer release water into the rivers... more storms coming this weekend.


Water's gotta go downstream because of the cities and the farmers. The Colorado River Compact of 1922 governs who gets what. And surprise, surprise, they were shortsighted and allocated more water than actually exists in the river.
 
