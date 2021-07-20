 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from They Might Be Giants, Peter Gabriel, and Echo & The Bunnymen. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #237. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

just a heads up, i'm dealing with some family stuff right now. i have shows lined up for this week, but after that things are kind of up in the air. Pista and NeoMoxie have graciously agreed to takeover thread-hosting duties for the next couple weeks, or until I'm back in the captain's chair again whenever that is.

i may be in-and-out of the threads from time to time. today likely in, but beyond that looks kinda more out than in.

so, i will be back, for sure. but in the meantime, you are in more than capable hands.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' er 'missing the beginning of the show due to a doctor's appointment'...

socalnewwaver: i'm dealing with some family stuff right now.


Best wishes.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: missing the beginning of the show due to a doctor's appointment


sad trombone. be well mate.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best of luck in the personal matter
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

Hope everything works out, socalnewwaver. Take as much time as you need.
 
Pista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hello all & hugs to socalnewwaver.
I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.
I was going through a load of CD singles at the weekend & rediscovered Daisy Chainsaw.
Completely forgot how good Eleventeen is.
 
Pista
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep. Another Sisters day at chez Pista
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


I hope the sores heal up soon...and other things get better soon.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hope it all goes well, scnw.
i for one welcome our new thread overlords in advance.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good luck, sir.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hope you started the set with Gabriel's "On the Air"
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
s18670.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [s18670.pcdn.co image 800x428]


I'm a member of a teachers forum & the substitute teachers there I would not want to mess with
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

just a heads up, i'm dealing with some family stuff right now. i have shows lined up for this week, but after that things are kind of up in the air. Pista and NeoMoxie have graciously agreed to takeover thread-hosting duties for the next couple weeks, or until I'm back in the captain's chair again whenever that is.

i may be in-and-out of the threads from time to time. today likely in, but beyond that looks kinda more out than in.

so, i will be back, for sure. but in the meantime, you are in more than capable hands.


You take care of you and family. NeoMoxie I trust, it's that Pista guy I'm not so sure of.

/Has to deal w/ family stuff soon too :(
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.


Easy now. Bear in mind that being an adult means having the freedom to eat ice cream for lunch whenever you want, and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/guess what I just had for lunch
 
Pista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

djslowdive: /Has to deal w/ family stuff soon too :(


Fingers crossed & hugs to you too
 
Pista
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.

Easy now. Bear in mind that being an adult means having the freedom to eat ice cream for lunch whenever you want, and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/guess what I just had for lunch


Does it also mean I can have kit kat & vodka for breakfast?

/breakfast of champions
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This really reminds me of The Happy Mondays
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dzień dobry!

@socalnewwwaver I hope your things will be all right very soon. I will keep my fingers crossed for that.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beat wishes with the family stuff, socal
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: /Has to deal w/ family stuff soon too :(

Fingers crossed & hugs to you too


I think mine is a bit easier, just have to figure out when I'm supposed to go to Phoenix in Sept for a memorial. The shock has already happened.
 
ultraluzer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow, great start so far.
Love this track to bits.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.

Easy now. Bear in mind that being an adult means having the freedom to eat ice cream for lunch whenever you want, and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/guess what I just had for lunch

Does it also mean I can have kit kat & vodka for breakfast?

/breakfast of champions


Add some orange juice.
 
Pista
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: djslowdive: /Has to deal w/ family stuff soon too :(

Fingers crossed & hugs to you too

I think mine is a bit easier, just have to figure out when I'm supposed to go to Phoenix in Sept for a memorial. The shock has already happened.


Shiat. Sorry fella
 
Pista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.

Easy now. Bear in mind that being an adult means having the freedom to eat ice cream for lunch whenever you want, and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/guess what I just had for lunch

Does it also mean I can have kit kat & vodka for breakfast?

/breakfast of champions

Add some orange juice.


Too acidic for me. I am a tomato juice person.
 
Pista
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a cracking sax solo
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hell YA!!!!!

img.discogs.comView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is definitely going to be one of those low-productivity shows for me. At least work is slow today.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: Madison_Smiled: Pista: I guess this means I'd better start acting my age.

Easy now. Bear in mind that being an adult means having the freedom to eat ice cream for lunch whenever you want, and the wisdom not to do it too often.

/guess what I just had for lunch

Does it also mean I can have kit kat & vodka for breakfast?

/breakfast of champions

Add some orange juice.


I'm having a cider!
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's too early for Happy Hour, but don't mind if I do.....

dydza6t6xitx6.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 850x847]

Yep. Another Sisters day at chez Pista


rockin' the batik today
 
