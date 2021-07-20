 Skip to content
Bezos completes cloud migration
kokomo61
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Live video of the launch:
Austin Powers - Rocket Scene
Youtube Ju1UwmgkKgI
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well it was cooler than Branson's stupid "space" plane trip that took like two hours. So there's that.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Only Jeff Bezos would travel above the clouds just to yell at the clouds while looking down on them.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Everybody wishes they could go for 2 hours. What's your excuse?
 
blackminded
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I watched this while waiting for my Cup o' Noodles to cool off so I'm really getting a kick...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They should have been greeted by people in ape costumes when they landed.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He is going to see the Amazon Women on the Moon
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Geez, the lengths this guy will go to for some Tang. It's sad really.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i was sort of hoping he'd have to bail via the ejection ejaculation seat

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lets all clap our AR-15's together for the fancy rich space man.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Insert joke about Same day delivery here.
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I had debated selling my AMZ in case Bezos got explodey today. Glad it all worked out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd like to ride it, just for the opportunity to say "I think we're all Bezos' on this space bus".
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He told the clouds that they need to work for 14 hours a day with no bathroom or lunch break. Guy's a little weird.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
his fantasy was he'd return to a time of full hair and zero wonky eyes

/twas
//a simpler time
///twasn't it?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would use the word "obscene" except that the majority of Farkers could not get past the sexual context.
IMHO until every human on Earth is fed and housed this useless act is simply a colossal waste of resources.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At 82 years old, Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk becomes the oldest person ever to fly to space.

At 52 years old, I can barely get out of bed some days.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Joke is on him, that was a cheap knock off space shuttle that just had a bunch of bot-submitted five star reviews.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


SPONKS.
 
Headso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

housed in what?
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Congratulations to Bezos and  Branson, for doing what Alan Shepard and countless X-15 pilots did in 1961 and 1959 respectively.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pill form.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yay!

Now let's move into the era where we have some greasy sweaty guys in space building something the size of the Brooklyn Bridge.

For all mankind.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bell-end has landed.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Forget it, Jeff, it's Ypsilanti.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

While simultaneously owning most of the clouds.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If i was a mega billionaire, I would a stately pleasure-dome decree.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

He could be burning his fortune hunting orphans on a private island.

/Honestly, next to SpaceX, Blue Origin feels small and shabby.
//The announcer's enthusiasm felt more forced than usual.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

How about Joni Mitchell?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Do you think all of the X-15 flights were "stupid space plane trips"?  Several of those pilots passed the Karman Line and got their Astronaut pins.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

If the same thing had been done fifty years earlier than yes, they would have been.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

A dormitory at an Amazon distribution center?
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mega-billionaire stuff aside, The camera work at launch was top-notch. A few years ago we would have applauded on how good the CGI looked for whatever space movie they were filming.
 
spaceman375
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bezos and Branson can say they've been to space about as accurately as I can say I've been to New York City after a transfer at JFK airport.
Musk should take a ride on one of his rockets & mock both of them.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It worked.  One female commentator on MSNBC was ready to drop to her knees and service him after they landed.  I seriously think she was fingering herself on air.

Honestly, they weren't this excited when SpaceX sent people to the ISS.  They care nothing about space travel, only celebrity.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The drone shot of the takeoff was astounding.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it crashed, I was going to submit headline:

Shepard. Wrex.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Only thing more disgusting than this rich people joyride is the fawning media kissing their rich asses and demanding the rest of us to worship them for their hubris.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Yeah but so is literally everything that doesn't contribute to the end of poverty and homelessness. Some kid is going hungry today because you pay for Totalfark, for example.
 
Easy Reader [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Aw man, I even had my TV speech ready for tonight if it had all gone wrong.

"The crew of the spaceplane Blue Origin honored us by the manner in which they lived their lives. We will never forget them, nor the last time we saw them, this morning, as they prepared for their journey and waved goodbye and "slipped the surly bonds of earth" to "touch the face of God."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

At this point, the only good thing about Jeff Bezos is that his eventual demise is a certainty.  It's his only redeeming feature.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's not how capitalist wealth accumulation works.
 
ryant123
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

He's probably engineering a trip around the moon to deploy a radio telescope or something as we speak.
 
ryant123
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Right, but he's still wasting money and time that could be used feed someone.

He's just make a Peter Singer argument, and those arguments don't work.

https://personal.lse.ac.uk/robert49/t​e​aching/mm/articles/Singer_1972Famine.p​df
 
Headso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

total farkers mad that someone is now criticizing their pointless purchases.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ryant123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ryant123: make


*making
 
