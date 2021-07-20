 Skip to content
 
(4Utah.com)   Naked man enters church with around 100 people inside, knocks over sacrament tray. Police finally catch him by the organ   (abc4.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Multiple witnesses at the church told officers they were terrified that there was about to be a shooting at the church.

Well if he was naked where do you think the gun was?

/you don't wanna know
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Well if he was naked where do you think the gun was?


Carried by the jealous husband in pursuit?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He must have done a little too much LDS.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just looking for his sister wives.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, by the angel Moroni, if you're going to go to LSD church, what kind of behavior do you think you're going to find?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Multiple witnesses at the church told officers they were terrified that there was about to be a shooting at the church.

Well if he was naked where do you think the gun was?

/you don't wanna know


i guarantee you they were more terrified of having to explain to their children why the man has a shabinky than the prospect of being shot
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Well if he was naked where do you think the gun was?


Never seen the dick cannon from Tokyo Gore Police?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Works 2 out of 3 times.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
lewdness involving a child,

I mean, yeah, you shouldnt be running around naked causing a ruckus and whatnot but our insane paranoia about nudity in this country is embarrassing. Simply seeing a nude person is now a lewd act.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should have at least sported some sacred undergarments.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Oooh! Nice organ!"
 
