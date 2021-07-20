 Skip to content
 
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   "The officer learned Pounds had rented a room there under the name of the First Assembly of God Church"   (myfox8.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, Sexual assault, Vernon Police, Brian Keith Pounds, victim's mother, sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl, police station  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well I hope he will soon enjoy Pounds-me-in-the-ass prison.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's almost like giving one human total spiritual authority over other humans was a BAD idea....
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many pounds of pork could Pounds pound if Pounds could pound pork?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That certainly looks like a guy who conveys the word of god.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You wanna see god?  (hits the pipe)  Oh baby we gonna see god tonight.
 
