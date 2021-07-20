 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Smoking Causes Cancer. Quitting Smoking Causes Cancer. Reading this causes cancer   (fox13news.com) divider line
35
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

865 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The State of California (and everything in it) is known to the State of California to cause cancer.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My grandmother died of throat cancer a clear 10 years after she quit smoking (for 50 + years).

/It is possible she got it while smoking but there isn't any evidence of it
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby causes cancer
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now have cancer of the cancer.

/F*ck cancer
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoking is the dumbest drug imaginable.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oxygen: you can't live without it, and yet it's still slowly killing you.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cancer
Youtube zbgXOkyF09M
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One bright spot of this century has been the drastic reduction in the number of people smoking.

However cool it may make you look, it doesn't do anything else for you. It's unhealthy, makes you smell bad, and wastes a ton of money.

It would be great if there were a similarly efficacious method of looking cool with the same amount of effort.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man what on earth could possibly be causing these random genetic mutations


Oh right. That word. The one that is the bane of gamers everywhere.


RANDOM
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange, nitrosamines are in cured meat, the product of using nitrates and nitrites to preserve meat.  The cure for cancer creates cancer.  The tricycle of life.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a friend who tried Chantix years ago. Said it gave him weird dreams and made him feel odd. He stopped taking it after he said he woke up one night and was trying to strangle his wife.

/anecdote
//he didn't seem like a tall tale teller
 
fustanella
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mixed usage of caps in that headline gave me cancer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: Oxygen: you can't live without it, and yet it's still slowly killing you.


Life causes cancer, there is no winning
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Had a friend who tried Chantix years ago. Said it gave him weird dreams and made him feel odd. He stopped taking it after he said he woke up one night and was trying to strangle his wife.

/anecdote
//he didn't seem like a tall tale teller


Note to self. Chantix can help.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lung cancer can pop up years after quitting smoking. My grandfather smoked for 20 years then quit for 20 years and still contracted it.

I was an on and off smoker for a bit. When I decided to quit for good, I considered taking Chantix. I spoke to a colleague who'd been on it and he told me it gave him awful nightmares.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: One bright spot of this century has been the drastic reduction in the number of people smoking.

However cool it may make you look, it doesn't do anything else for you. It's unhealthy, makes you smell bad, and wastes a ton of money.

It would be great if there were a similarly efficacious method of looking cool with the same amount of effort.


Motorcycles?
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smoked for twenty-one years and quit the night before my 40th. Haven't wanted another cig, haven't cheated, and now they smell like shiat to me.

A week or so later, they shot up to nearly $10/pack from ~6-7 bucks.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: My grandmother died of throat cancer a clear 10 years after she quit smoking (for 50 + years).

/It is possible she got it while smoking but there isn't any evidence of it


Quitting decreases your risk of cancer over someone who never stops smoking, but IIRC that risk never goes back to the risk of someone who never smoked.

50 years is a lot of exposure.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, cancer cures everything.....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My Mom Beat the thought of EVER smoking outta me when I was 11 years old, (I'm 63 now) after she found out I had been smoking.......She made me Promise I'd never touch another cigarette again Ever again Never!!!!

Mom's been dead for over 20 years now & I still have kept that promise too.....But she never said anything about Marijuana though.....lol
Funny it was that Mom & Dad both smoked when I was a kid......Mom quit but had a stroke 10 years after she had quit & later died from complications of the stroke.
Long story short my birthday is in July & that's the closest I want Cancer in my life....hahahahaha!!!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Smoked for twenty-one years and quit the night before my 40th. Haven't wanted another cig, haven't cheated, and now they smell like shiat to me.

A week or so later, they shot up to nearly $10/pack from ~6-7 bucks.


It's like the reverse investment in Apple stock.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a Fox link, of course reading it causes cancer.

/zing
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Smoked for twenty-one years and quit the night before my 40th. Haven't wanted another cig, haven't cheated, and now they smell like shiat to me.

A week or so later, they shot up to nearly $10/pack from ~6-7 bucks.


High five!
 
zbtop
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Hoblit: My grandmother died of throat cancer a clear 10 years after she quit smoking (for 50 + years).

/It is possible she got it while smoking but there isn't any evidence of it


Smoking killed all 4 of my grandparents. Two hadn't smoked at any point within 20 years of their death, another smoked two packs a day almost to the end.

They all lived to be ~90 either way however. shiat's weird.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: Had a friend who tried Chantix years ago. Said it gave him weird dreams and made him feel odd. He stopped taking it after he said he woke up one night and was trying to strangle his wife.

/anecdote
//he didn't seem like a tall tale teller


My mom tried Chantix. She said the same thing. But it permanently altered her mind, and after she stopped using it, she was one of the most abusive and manipulative people I knew. She remained that way until she died. I wouldn't recommend Chantix to my worst enemies.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I got cancer at the base of my tongue and never smoked or drank.

Of course, the cause was a different kind of behavior 30 years ago..but hey.
 
TempsSontFous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damned if you do; damned if you do! I tried using Chantix twice but the side effects were worse than the cure. Still struggling to quit completely. Down to just 3 a day now. Helluva drug!
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Reading this causes cancer."

Now I want to know if that was known when the OP typed it, or if it became truth because the OP typed it.

I can see a call to Morgan & Morgan in the future....
 
Barbwiremike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used Chantix with no issues other than a few vivid dreams.  A couple of years later I fell off the wagon and tried it again, at which point I went into a near-suicidal depression I didn't associate with the drug because it hadn't happened the first time.

Thankfully I finally jumped on the vaping bandwagon.  After 35 years of every cessation method known to man failing, I knew within the first ten puffs I'd never need to light up a cigarette again.
 
mononymous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Badafuco: I now have cancer of the cancer.

/F*ck cancer


F*ucking cancer also gives you cancer...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I quit smoking 22 years ago. I still get cravings. Not very often, but it does happen. That is a seriously addictive habit.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 minute ago  

whidbey: Smoking is the dumbest drug imaginable.


It's the dumbest drug delivery system.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.