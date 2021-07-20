 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jeff Bezos admits that, yes, billionaires who use their fortunes to fund space adventures instead of addressing issues like poverty and climate change are pretty much narcissistic A-holes. But what are you gonna do about it, write him a bad review?   (cnn.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's gonna be... Guillotines?

I mean, we've seen this shiat play out before. When your wealth accumulation actively creates devastating poverty for everyone else, this seems to be the result. And everyone has a gun in the USA. Or three.

You can hide out in your private chalet or island, but you'll still be vulnerable if other humans are involved.

You'd think more billionaires would be conversant with history.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think all billionaire money hoarders are assholes
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news​/​houston-texas/space/article/Bezos-and-​Blue-Origin-bring-change-to-the-small-​16319397.php
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if we leave space travel to the US government, everyone in space will be speaking Chinese.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news​/​houston-texas/space/article/Bezos-and-​Blue-Origin-bring-change-to-the-small-​16319397.php


Shhh, Fark is engaging in its scheduled Two Minute Hate.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be honest, if I had Bezos level of "fark you" money, I'd say "fark you" a lot.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news​/​houston-texas/space/article/Bezos-and-​Blue-Origin-bring-change-to-the-small-​16319397.php


images.freeimages.comView Full Size

"Here ya go, little fella."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hoping that once the billionaires have finished replicating this government success from the early 1960s that they will go on to declare war on poverty and expand voting rights.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I'd want that much money. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown sort of thing
 
freakay
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Degrasse Tyson was on msnbc yesterday. He raised the point that not only could bezos fly into space, he could probably solve some social problems as well...same with government actually.

It's not an issue of cutting nasa budget to pay for hunger. It's an issue of paying for hunger and nasa at the same time, which is perfectly doable.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I don't think I'd want that much money. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown sort of thing


With that much money, you can pay someone to carry it for you, or at least keep your head propped up.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's it.  These billionaires think they can get away with anything.  One day there is gonna be a reckoning for these SOBs. Anyhow, I'm not gonna use Amazon.


[narrator voice: He's gonna use Amazon.]
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He should liquidate his assets and give the money to the poor and the climate.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I don't think I'd want that much money. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown sort of thing


I want money to research that.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I try not to tell people how to spend their money. Other than they should be paying their fair share of taxes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All I can say is I am reminded of Woolworth's....Remember when they got too big?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes, and in it I'll tell everybody where they can get it on eBay.

// or Target or wherever.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: So it's gonna be... Guillotines?

I mean, we've seen this shiat play out before. When your wealth accumulation actively creates devastating poverty for everyone else, this seems to be the result. And everyone has a gun in the USA. Or three.

You can hide out in your private chalet or island, but you'll still be vulnerable if other humans are involved.

You'd think more billionaires would be conversant with history.


Will this be a virtual revolution?

Last I saw people can't even put on pants to go back to work.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

freakay: Degrasse Tyson was on msnbc yesterday. He raised the point that not only could bezos fly into space, he could probably solve some social problems as well...same with government actually.

It's not an issue of cutting nasa budget to pay for hunger. It's an issue of paying for hunger and nasa at the same time, which is perfectly doable.


But how will we cover our bloated military budgets?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's his money and he's putting it into scientific development.

Why do you care what he does with it?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

yohohogreengiant: So it's gonna be... Guillotines?

I mean, we've seen this shiat play out before. When your wealth accumulation actively creates devastating poverty for everyone else, this seems to be the result. And everyone has a gun in the USA. Or three.

You can hide out in your private chalet or island, but you'll still be vulnerable if other humans are involved.

You'd think more billionaires would be conversant with history.


A guy who can afford to build an aerospace company can afford to buy an army of Boston Dynamic robots. You're not going to do a goddamn thing to him.
 
jjorsett [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The whole idea of someone spending his own money in whatever way he chooses really triggers some people.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, if he bought another 180 foot super yacht, I'd say he was spending his money irresponsibly and being an asshole.

Space exploration is important, and we need to do it. And Jeff Bezos is an asshole. Both can be true.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


our entire society is based on this.  nothing will change without a revolution.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anything that gets a hoarding billions-haver to part with some of their money is good.
 
Abox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If we cut him open we can get all the golden eggs.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image image 512x662]

our entire society is based on this.  nothing will change without a revolution.


Start your own company, take the financial risks and long thankless hours, make a success of it employing thousands of people.....then YOU can decide what you can do with that money.

Until then, sod off you wannabe revolutionary.
 
crumblecat
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well if it wasn't for people wasting time and resources on messing around with science instead of putting all their efforts into feeding the poor, we probably wouldn't have had fire or the wheel yet.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the other hand, his smokin' hot ex-wife is giving millions and millions of dollars away.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheYeti: yohohogreengiant: So it's gonna be... Guillotines?

I mean, we've seen this shiat play out before. When your wealth accumulation actively creates devastating poverty for everyone else, this seems to be the result. And everyone has a gun in the USA. Or three.

You can hide out in your private chalet or island, but you'll still be vulnerable if other humans are involved.

You'd think more billionaires would be conversant with history.

Will this be a virtual revolution?

Last I saw people can't even put on pants to go back to work.


Not putting your pants on and in an organized way is also a strike. That can work too
 
Abox
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.


So 100 million and 1 aires shouldn't exist either?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: yohohogreengiant: So it's gonna be... Guillotines?

I mean, we've seen this shiat play out before. When your wealth accumulation actively creates devastating poverty for everyone else, this seems to be the result. And everyone has a gun in the USA. Or three.

You can hide out in your private chalet or island, but you'll still be vulnerable if other humans are involved.

You'd think more billionaires would be conversant with history.

A guy who can afford to build an aerospace company can afford to buy an army of Boston Dynamic robots. You're not going to do a goddamn thing to him.


There are a lot of Besos fan boys here.

Yup, robots are the future of labor. If you think a billionaire is content with that as a substitute for human servitude, you've lost track of the point of why they keep that much money.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.


Now, now - becoming a billionaire took gumption beyond that of most people.  What, you think it was being in the right place a the right time that led to them gaining a position where literally hundreds yearly earnings, from obviously *way* less intelligent and hard-working individuals like us, can be obtained by them in minutes with simple phone calls?  Bosh!  Flimshaw!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.


I'm sure that witty thought got you a lot of likes on twitter.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm all for these rich bastards going into space as a partial exercise in stroking their egos.  It's long term for sure, but these are the first (admittedly very small) steps of relatively regular folks going into space and possibly colonization. NASA, Russia, China  are not interested in private passenger travel.  The only people governments want launched into space are the usual types:  scientists, engineers and soldiers.  All well and good, but regular folks going into space (even if it's just 5 minutes in suborbital space, or a few hours at a  space "hotel" or station) and then coming back and talking about their experiences spreads the message of humans someday leaving and spreading out from Earth.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh look, it's the daily fark thread where a bunch of losers complain about somebody succeeding in life.
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UberDave: dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.

Now, now - becoming a billionaire took gumption beyond that of most people.  What, you think it was being in the right place a the right time that led to them gaining a position where literally hundreds yearly earnings, from obviously *way* less intelligent and hard-working individuals like us, can be obtained by them in minutes with simple phone calls?  Bosh!  Flimshaw!


The problem is that "Tax Capital Gains" is only three words, and you can't sound like a college professor saying them.
Also, a lot of people dream of a solution that won't gore any of their own oxen - and a lot of rich liberals live by owning stuff too.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.

I'm sure that witty thought got you a lot of likes on twitter.


Pretty sure he got it from John Oliver who is widely recognized as humorous
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: pastramithemosterotic: I don't think I'd want that much money. Heavy lies the head that wears the crown sort of thing

With that much money, you can pay someone to carry it for you, or at least keep your head propped up.


With that kind of money, you could pay someone like Scarlet Johansen, Christina Hendricks, etc. to keep your head propped up...on their boobs.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Oh look, it's the daily fark thread where a bunch of losers complain about somebody succeeding in life.


Do you get bathroom breaks at Amazon?

:)
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Oh look, it's the daily fark thread where a bunch of losers complain about somebody succeeding in life.


For someone who has been on Fark forever, You have yet to pick up better Trolling skills.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Lotsa boot lickers in this thread.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

crumblecat: Well if it wasn't for people wasting time and resources on messing around with science instead of putting all their efforts into feeding the poor, we probably wouldn't have had fire or the wheel yet.


It's a bit different when they are inventing fire or the wheel, but it's already invented and those resources could go to people in need.

This a a vanity project by a human dragon.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Oh look, it's the daily fark thread where a bunch of losers complain about somebody succeeding in life.


It's not so bad. Back in my twenties I was so hard up I drove a Chevy for a while.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UberDave: dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.

Now, now - becoming a billionaire took gumption beyond that of most people.  What, you think it was being in the right place a the right time that led to them gaining a position where literally hundreds yearly earnings, from obviously *way* less intelligent and hard-working individuals like us, can be obtained by them in minutes with simple phone calls?  Bosh!  Flimshaw!


I get that we have a lot of bootstrappy libertarian-ish farkers here, but the knob-sucking class-envy of Bezos' Besos Boys always leaves me delightfully surprised at how easily duped people are.

In a sane world, a functional one, billionaires would be taxed so they couldn't accumulate that kind of wealth. And yes, NASA would get their slice of that wealth, science would progress without aristocratic patrons and their bootlicking fan boys. It'll be boring but sustainable. In addition to that, all the public infrastructure that makes that kind of wealth possible in the first place will be supported fairly by those who use them disproportionately.

These billionaires exist by not paying the taxes to support the very system that made their wealth, expecting you and I to do so instead.

this model rocket fetish is not doing science. The tax dollars are better collected by capping wealth, reducing scarcity, eliminating artificial scarcity, and the money is better spent doing actual science that doesn't have to come packaged in rich white guy ego massage.

But ya all knew that. Because it's just math, right?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abox: dothemath: Billionaires should not exist.

If you make 100 million the government should give you a trophy for winning at capitalism and everything else you make should go to building schools, roads and hospitals.

So 100 million and 1 aires shouldn't exist either?


Isn't that what he just said?

/Also 100 million and 2 aires, 100 million and 3 aires...
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
chevydeuce:

Oh look, it's the daily fark thread where a bunch of losers complain about somebody succeeding in life. Fellate a rich guy in hopes someday they'll get some crumbs if they suck hard enough.

/Ftfy
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reads thread.....'Fark, it's not news it's Socialism'.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Reverend J: crumblecat: Well if it wasn't for people wasting time and resources on messing around with science instead of putting all their efforts into feeding the poor, we probably wouldn't have had fire or the wheel yet.

It's a bit different when they are inventing fire or the wheel, but it's already invented and those resources could go to people in need.

This a a vanity project by a human dragon.


Fire was invented by a Homo erectus who lived as an egalitarian hunter gatherer over a million years ago.

The wheel was invented by an anonymous and illiterate subsistence farming villager from the Black Sea coast about 5500 years ago.

Rockets and computers were invented by kids in garages and brought to scale by representative governments.

Rich people just tell grocery clerks to have errand boys collect the bills.
 
