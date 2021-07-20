 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   People are searching for dating on Google like never before. In other news, there are people who search for dating on Google   (npr.org) divider line
19
    More: Stupid, Vaccine, Google, Google searches, Vaccination, past month, Hot Vax Summer, last week, virtual first date ideas  
•       •       •

328 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jul 2021 at 9:50 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, places like craigslist stopped there versions of personals. So people still want to get their freak on, so they'll use anything.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to Epstein and Gaetz, no one wants to be associated with Carbon-14.
 
groppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whoever's phone that is in TFA God Damn you might have a problem.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anybody searching for dating in the political tab?

Didn't think so.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Google Search: date me

Google answer: You are about 60, a Late Boomer, but you were a Gen Xer for a while but weren't a big enough sucker for the marketeers so they took away Gen X and gave it to people who were 5 years younger and dumber than you.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Tried some bumble and tinder the last year but all I got is horror stories.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It can't be worse than Facebook's attempt.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yup, everyone knows Bing is the best place to search for dates.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
where is the app that has full figured nymphos on it?
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Tried some bumble and tinder the last year but all I got is horror stories.


Dating apps are tough. I met the woman I'm dating now on Bumble. We've hit it off and things have been going great, but she told me that the swipe right was a "can't lose" swipe as much as it was a "damn he looks good."

It's a meat market and for a guy, you need to find a way to stand out while still being true to who you are and what you want.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: where is the app that has full figured nymphos on it?


www.christianmingle.com
 
Eravior
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Tried some bumble and tinder the last year but all I got is horror stories.


I had the same thing happen to me but then I realized I downloaded the Shudder app.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Radiometric vs AMS Analysis isn't as intuitive as one might think.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always worked well for me.

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

king of vegas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: where is the app that has full figured nymphos on it?

www.christianmingle.com


read that as Christian Minge and was momentarily intrigued.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tried Bumble and Tinder a few years ago. The only contacts I got made me highly suspicious, and were probably bots or scammers.

At this point in my life, after seeing who's willing to date me, I've learned my lesson.  It's the Groucho Marx thing of not wanting to join any club that wants you as a member.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ less than a minute ago  

LeroyB: Yup, everyone knows Bing is the best place to search for dates.


I use DuckDuckGo so my date won't track me.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.